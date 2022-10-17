ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MI Tri-Share Child Care program expands to more communities

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Access to affordable childcare is a challenge, but one Michigan organization is helping bridge the gap. In February, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $2.5 million from the state to support the Michigan Tri-Share Child Care Program. The program splits the cost of childcare between the State of Michigan,...
Advisory committee for juvenile facilities established

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the creation of the Michigan Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee, which will review procedures for juvenile residential facilities. The committee will "explore solutions to increase juvenile access to behavioral health beds, and ensure kids in Michigan's juvenile justice system have...
Hyper-local school board races are becoming more politicized, experts say

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some of the most down-ballot, localized positions up for election on Nov. 8 have been getting more attention than ever this campaign season. School board races snagged headlines as some candidates vow to bring partisan policies to boards that typically get less attention. Campaigns to ban...
Meijer begins administering updated COVID-19 booster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fight against COVID-19 in west Michigan continues. Kids ages 5-11 can now receive their updated COVID-19 booster shot at Meijer pharmacies, according to the company in a release Wednesday. Pandemic: US clears Novavax COVID booster dose. The move comes after the CDC approved pediatric...
Proposal 3: Establish new individual right to reproductive freedom

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Voters will head to the polls November 8 to cast their vote for governor and lawmakers, but they will also decide on three state-wide proposals to amend the state's constitution. You've likely seen ads arguing for and against each of the proposals. It can be confusing to...
Michigan doctors anticipate worst flu season in years

EAST LANSING, Mich. — There likely is no way around it, but flu season is here. Physicians across the state of Michigan implored patients to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible this year, as the threat of the worst flu season in years looms large. Fever and...
'Too little, too late' for ballot preprocessing plan, some election clerks say

LANSING, Mich. — Election officials spent years asking the Michigan Legislature to catch up with other states like Florida and California that allowed early processing of absentee ballots. When the legislature finally approved preprocessing in late September, a number of clerks decided not to take the lawmakers up on...
Families sink thousands of dollars into solar panels they say don't work

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Many families say they have spent tens of thousands of dollars to go green, only to get solar panels they say don't work. Some of those families in North Carolina called WLOS' Help Desk, feeling stuck and looking for answers. As it turns out, the company has now shut its doors and filed for bankruptcy.
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Jerry Hilliard

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Jerry Hilliard. He's running for Michigan’s Second Congressional District as a Democrat.
Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
SC school shooting threat deemed TikTok hoax by police

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A report has been released with new details about the 911 call made to South Carolina police in connection to an active school shooter hoax on Oct. 5. Police said a male called 911 on that morning and claimed there was an unknown male...
Last round of rain Thursday before 'picture perfect' weekend

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) - We are going on over a week where someone in our viewing area has had at least some rain each day. That will end Friday as warmer air works in along with a couple days of dry weather just in time for the weekend. THURSDAY (OCT...
