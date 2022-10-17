Read full article on original website
Despite record flooding, new neighborhoods may not be added to flood zone following Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Floodwaters are finally going down across most of Central Florida, but the work is just getting started for county engineers tasked with determining whether new areas need to be added to FEMA flood maps. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigative Reporter Karla...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Storm evacuees scrambling to find shelter
Storm evacuees faced a double-whammy after Tropical Storm Ian – the lack of shelters and hotel rooms. In the days following the storm, the City of Daytona Beach Shores issued a news release stating, “Daytona Beach Shores has deemed the Hawaiian Inn, White Surf Condominium and two private dwellings unsafe for residents to live in. All residents have been given a mandatory evacuation notice.”
DeSantis delaying property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
Video: DeSantis extending property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying property tax payments for some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. (Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com) Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying...
fox35orlando.com
Ian Disaster Assistance: Hurricane victims seeking help aside from FEMA weeks after storm
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla - "See, the electricity box is underwater right there," Marguerite Anderson shows us pictures of the damage left behind at her Winter Springs home from Hurricane Ian. Anderson continues, "I couldn’t even go outside, you know, I had to wear boots." Three weeks after the hurricane, and she’s one of many still in need of help.
University of Florida
Seminole County Disaster SNAP Benefits
The impacts of Hurricane Ian are still being felt by many in Seminole County. This is why it is important for residents to understand what resources are available for them and their neighbors. On October 7th, 2022 the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that some residents may be eligible to...
Bay News 9
Some Good Samaritan Society residents told flood damaged units won't be repaired
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents in almost half the neighborhoods of a senior living community in Osceola County are learning their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired. "Unsafe” units in almost six Kissimmee Village neighborhoods won’t be repaired, according to Good Samaritan Society. “I could almost cry because...
mynews13.com
Good Samaritan residents in Kissimmee asked to terminate leases over hurricane damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents of a Kissimmee senior living community who recently learned their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired, say they are now being asked to terminate their leases. What You Need To Know. Pro-bono community lawyers say Good Samaritan Society is trying to terminate the leases of...
volusia.org
Ian Update 60: Residents can apply for assistance through Volusia County
Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian may apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
WESH
Downtown Sanford businesses eager to serve customers as nearby flooding persists
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford's businesses have a message for anyone looking to drop by: they're open for business. The historic flooding all up and down the St. Johns River in Seminole County is still an issue for some, but not for the majority of the business community. Lake Monroe...
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County included in Phase Two D-SNAP Benefits Program
Orange County residents are now able to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Phase Two opened Monday, October 17th, for Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not currently receiving...
mynews13.com
Orlando church restoration after collapse on track, despite Ian setback
A historic Orlando church that suffered a roof collapse in 2019 had another setback during Hurricane Ian. The storm’s winds pushed more of the church to the ground. Black Bottom House of Prayer suffered a roof collapse just days after it became eligible to be a historic landmark by the City of Orlando in 2019.
Orange County apartment complex residents given days to move out after flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents at one Orange County apartment complex learned Friday they have just seven days to turn in their keys. The order came after flooding from Hurricane Ian left their apartments full of mold and mildew. Some of the residents at Sumerset Apartments on Lee Rd....
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ian damaged ocean and river coastlines in Volusia
The Volusia County coastline took a hit from Tropical Storm Ian. Damages caused about two-thirds of beach walkovers to close and nearly half the county’s beach access ramps suffered damages. Surveying contacts throughout the county, there are indications seawall damage might not be so bad. But for any person,...
WESH
‘Like living in the 1800s’: Some residents still struggling with Hurricane Ian flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of more than 200 homes in Volusia County said they are still trapped by flooded roads. In the Lake Harney Woods community near Mims, residents say they’re still stuck even though it’s been nearly three weeks since Hurricane Ian. Morgan Alderman Road...
WESH
