ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Storm evacuees scrambling to find shelter

Storm evacuees faced a double-whammy after Tropical Storm Ian – the lack of shelters and hotel rooms. In the days following the storm, the City of Daytona Beach Shores issued a news release stating, “Daytona Beach Shores has deemed the Hawaiian Inn, White Surf Condominium and two private dwellings unsafe for residents to live in. All residents have been given a mandatory evacuation notice.”
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
University of Florida

Seminole County Disaster SNAP Benefits

The impacts of Hurricane Ian are still being felt by many in Seminole County. This is why it is important for residents to understand what resources are available for them and their neighbors. On October 7th, 2022 the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that some residents may be eligible to...
volusia.org

Ian Update 60: Residents can apply for assistance through Volusia County

Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian may apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County included in Phase Two D-SNAP Benefits Program

Orange County residents are now able to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Phase Two opened Monday, October 17th, for Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not currently receiving...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando church restoration after collapse on track, despite Ian setback

A historic Orlando church that suffered a roof collapse in 2019 had another setback during Hurricane Ian. The storm’s winds pushed more of the church to the ground. Black Bottom House of Prayer suffered a roof collapse just days after it became eligible to be a historic landmark by the City of Orlando in 2019.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ian damaged ocean and river coastlines in Volusia

The Volusia County coastline took a hit from Tropical Storm Ian. Damages caused about two-thirds of beach walkovers to close and nearly half the county’s beach access ramps suffered damages. Surveying contacts throughout the county, there are indications seawall damage might not be so bad. But for any person,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy