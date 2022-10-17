Read full article on original website
Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend
All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
Bales of Fun! Muhlenberg County, KY Holds Hay Bale Decorating Contest
It's fall, y'all! Muhlenberg County neighborhoods, organizations, and businesses have decorated to celebrate the season. Take a look at all of the creative, adorable, and fun hay bale displays. Then, place a vote for your favorites. There are some wonderful entries for the "Bales in the Berg" decorating contest. And,...
wkdzradio.com
CCPS Approves Revised Substitute Bus Driver Salary, Rotary Teacher Programs
Even in retirement, school administrators like to sit out their mandatory hiatus — only to return and work part-time for a campus they love and enjoy. During Thursday evening’s Christian County Public Schools board meeting, officials unanimously approved an incentive to make returns more likely, by revising the 2022-23 and onward schedule for substitute bus driver salary schedule.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – 2022 Trigg County Hall of Fame
The 11th class of the Trigg County Athletic Hall of Fame was inducted Saturday. Jackie Sholar, John Ladd, Jimmy Mathis, Blaine Alexander, Margaret Hendrix, and the 1986 boys’ state champion cross country teams were honored. 2022 Trigg County Athletic Hall of Fame.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Schools Receives Solid Marks From 2021-22 Summative Assessment
For most of Monday and Tuesday, school administrators have been pouring over the 2021-22 Kentucky Summative Assessment — essentially the state’s report card for school districts in the Commonwealth. It’s the first time in two years such data has been released, following the COVID-19 pandemic, and Trigg County...
whopam.com
Local students join Mayor’s Youth Council
The newest members of the Mayor’s Youth Council were announced at Tuesday’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, as the program gets back underway after being put on hold in recent years. Juniors and seniors who are home schooled or attend public or private high schools in Christian County were...
wkyufm.org
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
whopam.com
Todd Co. superintendent pleased with assessment data
Todd County School System Superintendent Mark Thomas is overall pleased with their state assessment data from last school year, but says there’s still plenty of work to do to improve. Each individual school in the district was in the yellow—or near the state average—overall and Thomas says a higher...
wkdzradio.com
Joseph Gilkey, 65 of Bowling Green
A celebration of life for 65-year-old Joseph Gilkey of Bowling Green will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
‘Something Rotten’ At The Alhambra This Weekend
The Alhambra Theatre will be full of laughs this weekend as Campanile Productions presents the musical comedy ‘Something Rotten’. Dr. Jeffery Riggs will be directing the production and will have a small acting part and says the show is not for everyone. Riggs says ‘Something Rotten’ is a...
wkdzradio.com
Loretta Cansler, 98 of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 98 year-old Loretta Cansler of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday, October 22, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ridgetop Cemetery. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WBKO
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
wkdzradio.com
Betty Smith, 91 of Clarksville
Funeral services for 91-year-old Betty Estelle Smith, of Clarksville, Tennessee, will be Saturday, October 22 at 1pm at the Guthrie United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 1 at the church. Cook-Webb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Connie Hendricks, 64, of Kuttawa, formerly of Cadiz
Graveside Services for 64 year old Connie Lane Hendricks of Kuttawa formerly of Cadiz will be Thursday, October 20, at 1:00 p.m. at the Little River Cemetery. Burial will follow in the Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and from 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Thursday...
whopam.com
Golden Alert remains in effect for missing woman last seen in Hopkinsville
A Golden Alert has been issued for a Monticello woman who was last seen in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says 45-year old Amy Marie Green was last seen September 18 at Pennyroyal Center Genesis West on Burley Avenue. She is a white female with brown hair and she has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.
wkdzradio.com
Shirley White, 85 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 85-year-old Shirley Jean White, of Hopkinsville will be Sunday, October 23 at 2:00 PM at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hamby Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
wkdzradio.com
Man Revived After Hopkinsville Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was eastbound when it hit a truck in front of it that was stopped at the intersection. The driver of the car was reportedly...
Sumner County debates banning book from schools
The Sumner County School Board will discuss a controversial book at its Tuesday meeting. One elementary school parent requested that the book be banned from library shelves.
wkdzradio.com
DECISION 2022 – Thomas, Dossett Dive In On Tough Topics For 8th District
A pair of familiar faces took to debate during Tuesday’s “Meet the Candidates” forum at The Way in Cadiz, when 8th District Representative and incumbent Republican Walker Thomas and challenger Democrat Pam Dossett sparred over a number of subjects. Among them: the legalization of medical and recreational...
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police seek missing Monticello woman last seen in Hopkinsville
Kentucky State Police are asking for help locating a missing Monticello woman. The woman, 45-year-old Amy Marie Green, was last seen in Hopkinsville and may have been trying to get back to Monticello. Police said she has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. Green was last seen wearing a...
