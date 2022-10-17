ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You May Not Know About Boise’s Warm Springs Castle

The home at 1700 E Warm Springs Avenue is one of those homes that demands that you do a double take nearly every time you drive, walk or run past it. As soon as you look at it, you know that this home is REALLY something different from the historic Queen Anne, Colonial, Tudor and Bungalow homes that line this street in Boise's East End. It's one of the handful of castle homes that you'll find in the Gem State and perhaps the most well-known.
New Soda Shop Opens in Kuna & They Had an Impressive First Weekend!

Soda, anyone? There’s a new awesome soda shop in Kuna and it’s the perfect hangout spot. Snerk’s hosted their official grand opening on Saturday, October 15, 2022. And let’s just say... Kuna really knows how to show up for new businesses! You can find em' at 383 North Linder Avenue in Kuna. Keep scrolling for pictures of the new shop 👇
8 Honest Requests From The People Of Boise

If one thing is for sure it's that the people of the Treasure Valley are as honest as they come. We don't mess around and if we want to share our opinion with you, we most certainly will. Now, when you ask someone who lives here what they want for Boise, you might expect the typical response: "No more Californians" or "don't move here!"
Does Idaho Hate Pasta? It Sure Seems That Way

Does Idaho actually like pasta? It doesn't seem like it. I posted the a very simple question to you yesterday (10/17) asking you where was your favorite place to get pasta in the Treasure Valley. I got no responses, which has led me to believe that Idaho actually doesn't like pasta. I opened the door for you to give me your two cents and you didn't. I'm slightly disappointed in you. I'm not but... you can still give me your two cents.
Go Back in Time with These Classic Boise Diners

Ah yes, easier, simpler times. It may have been a time before iphones, video games and many of our convenient technologies but the 50s was also a time where things just seemed less stressful and more fun in many ways. While I was not around in the 50s and 60s I have loved the classic diners since I was a kid. I remember going and getting a burger and shake on the silver topped soda bar with my grandmother when I was just a little thing.
Boise’s Famous Harrison Boulevard Will Close for Trick-Or-Treaters in 2022

Halloween in Boise’s North End. There’s nothing quite like it! Full-size candy bars. Beautiful fall leaves. Over-the-top decorations. Thousands of Trick-Or-Treaters. That accurately describes what the scene on Boise’s legendary Harrison Boulevard looks like on a typical Halloween. But Halloween 2020 and Halloween 2021? They were anything but typical, so the North End had to adapt to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
How Easy Is It To Get A Fake Boise State Degree?

Call me crazy but I feel like I will never look at a resume the same again. I recently went down the Amazon rabbit hole looking for random things to buy (and to write about) when I decided to search "BSU" in the search bar. I then experienced a wave of emotions that began as a shock, turning into reason before evolving into "what if?"
This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?

THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
Should Boise Bars Start Closing At 11 pm?

Going out for a night on the town in Boise with friends is great. You can start getting ready at 10 pm, be at the club by 11:30 pm, have a late-night snack at 2:25 am, and spend all weekend nursing that hangover. It's the best. Or, is there a...
Journey’s Freedom Tour Will Rock Boise in 2023

If you thought the concerts that came through the Treasure Valley were awesome in 2022, just wait until 2023!. We’d like to think this major concert announcement has been nearly three years in the making! We say that because this band originally announced that they’d be coming back to Boise in 2020 in October of 2019.
The Devastating Reason Why I’ll Never Own Another Wolf-Dog

You don't know what you don't know. And until today, I had been blissfully ignorant of the potential dangers associated with raising a hybrid canine. This is because growing up, our family raised a wolf-dog who was half red wolf-half German Shepard. After a disturbing deep dive into the subject, I have a newfound appreciation for how lucky we were to have had a hybrid as wonderful as our dearly departed Gyver.
Boise Host Broadcasts From NYC In Search of National Award

This week we are broadcasting our show from the worldwide headquarters of Fox News and Fox News Radio, New York City. We're here because Wednesday night, the Kevin Miller Show and four other shows across the country have been named finalists for the medium market personality of the year award as recognized by the National Association of Broadcasters. You can read more about the event here.
