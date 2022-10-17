Read full article on original website
Enjoy Fall in Idaho with a New Furry Best Friend! 80+ Dogs in Boise Shelters
Photos of every dog I could find that is currently available for adoption in the Boise area. We are well-into Fall right now in the Treasure Valley, and while we mostly have our minds set on regular Fall festivities like going to Halloween parties or treating ourselves to pumpkin spice lattes... did you know Fall is also the PERFECT time to adopt a new dog?
Absolutely Stunning Home in Nampa is Somehow Under $1 Million Right Now
You’re going to be really impressed with this newly remodeled home in Nampa, and you definitely won’t find another home like it, as it’s been uniquely customized to be modern and sleek. The best part is, even with all the new features, the home still comes in just under $1,000,000.
10 Things You May Not Know About Boise’s Warm Springs Castle
The home at 1700 E Warm Springs Avenue is one of those homes that demands that you do a double take nearly every time you drive, walk or run past it. As soon as you look at it, you know that this home is REALLY something different from the historic Queen Anne, Colonial, Tudor and Bungalow homes that line this street in Boise's East End. It's one of the handful of castle homes that you'll find in the Gem State and perhaps the most well-known.
Historic Boise Home Rescued From Demolition Looking for New Owner
When St. Luke’s announced their expansion plans, Boise history lovers rallied to save several historic homes that could have quickly been slated for demolition. Now one of the recently restored homes is looking for someone to love it for years to come!. Originally located at 124 W Bannock in...
Popular Winter Destination Opens Hundreds of Jobs in Idaho
We don't have to tell you that things are a little "extra" out there right now. Whether it's the cost of gas prices from coast to coast, the surge in grocery costs, or simply the rhetoric between political parties and neighbors-- things feel tense. While all of this is going...
Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge
In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
New Soda Shop Opens in Kuna & They Had an Impressive First Weekend!
Soda, anyone? There’s a new awesome soda shop in Kuna and it’s the perfect hangout spot. Snerk’s hosted their official grand opening on Saturday, October 15, 2022. And let’s just say... Kuna really knows how to show up for new businesses! You can find em' at 383 North Linder Avenue in Kuna. Keep scrolling for pictures of the new shop 👇
8 Honest Requests From The People Of Boise
If one thing is for sure it's that the people of the Treasure Valley are as honest as they come. We don't mess around and if we want to share our opinion with you, we most certainly will. Now, when you ask someone who lives here what they want for Boise, you might expect the typical response: "No more Californians" or "don't move here!"
Does Idaho Hate Pasta? It Sure Seems That Way
Does Idaho actually like pasta? It doesn't seem like it. I posted the a very simple question to you yesterday (10/17) asking you where was your favorite place to get pasta in the Treasure Valley. I got no responses, which has led me to believe that Idaho actually doesn't like pasta. I opened the door for you to give me your two cents and you didn't. I'm slightly disappointed in you. I'm not but... you can still give me your two cents.
Major Retail Stores Open and Closed for Thanksgiving 2022 in Boise
It’s wild to think that just three years ago, some people were trying to figure out any possible reason they could to escape from the family Thanksgiving Dinner early to go grab the first holiday deals of the season. In 2019, a handful of retailers started their door-buster sales...
Go Back in Time with These Classic Boise Diners
Ah yes, easier, simpler times. It may have been a time before iphones, video games and many of our convenient technologies but the 50s was also a time where things just seemed less stressful and more fun in many ways. While I was not around in the 50s and 60s I have loved the classic diners since I was a kid. I remember going and getting a burger and shake on the silver topped soda bar with my grandmother when I was just a little thing.
Boise’s Famous Harrison Boulevard Will Close for Trick-Or-Treaters in 2022
Halloween in Boise’s North End. There’s nothing quite like it! Full-size candy bars. Beautiful fall leaves. Over-the-top decorations. Thousands of Trick-Or-Treaters. That accurately describes what the scene on Boise’s legendary Harrison Boulevard looks like on a typical Halloween. But Halloween 2020 and Halloween 2021? They were anything but typical, so the North End had to adapt to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
How Easy Is It To Get A Fake Boise State Degree?
Call me crazy but I feel like I will never look at a resume the same again. I recently went down the Amazon rabbit hole looking for random things to buy (and to write about) when I decided to search "BSU" in the search bar. I then experienced a wave of emotions that began as a shock, turning into reason before evolving into "what if?"
This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?
THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
Should Boise Bars Start Closing At 11 pm?
Going out for a night on the town in Boise with friends is great. You can start getting ready at 10 pm, be at the club by 11:30 pm, have a late-night snack at 2:25 am, and spend all weekend nursing that hangover. It's the best. Or, is there a...
Journey’s Freedom Tour Will Rock Boise in 2023
If you thought the concerts that came through the Treasure Valley were awesome in 2022, just wait until 2023!. We’d like to think this major concert announcement has been nearly three years in the making! We say that because this band originally announced that they’d be coming back to Boise in 2020 in October of 2019.
The Devastating Reason Why I’ll Never Own Another Wolf-Dog
You don't know what you don't know. And until today, I had been blissfully ignorant of the potential dangers associated with raising a hybrid canine. This is because growing up, our family raised a wolf-dog who was half red wolf-half German Shepard. After a disturbing deep dive into the subject, I have a newfound appreciation for how lucky we were to have had a hybrid as wonderful as our dearly departed Gyver.
What Does a $1.5 Million Luxury Condo Inside Boise’s Grove Hotel Look Like?
When developers started laying out the plans for Downtown Boise's Grove Hotel in 1997, they originally planned on stopping at 13 floors. According to McAlvain Companies Inc., the company that built the hotel and events center, the plans eventually changed to incorporate four additional floors that would be home to up to 20 luxury condos.
Boise Host Broadcasts From NYC In Search of National Award
This week we are broadcasting our show from the worldwide headquarters of Fox News and Fox News Radio, New York City. We're here because Wednesday night, the Kevin Miller Show and four other shows across the country have been named finalists for the medium market personality of the year award as recognized by the National Association of Broadcasters. You can read more about the event here.
Terrifying Footage Captures Idaho Mountain Lion Encounter [Video]
Here in Idaho, we aren't strangers to the wildlife. Even if you aren't an avid outdoors-person, odds are you've been around town and seen some deer walking along the road or perhaps other large wild creatures while driving through our beautiful state. One Idaho outdoorsman is very lucky to have...
