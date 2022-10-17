Read full article on original website
No injuries in crash between Vicksburg Schools bus and pickup
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- No one was injured when a Vicksburg Schools bus carrying five elementary students crashed with a pickup. The crash happened about 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at 36th Street and V Avenue. Vicksburg Schools staff said all of the students were checked by medical personnel and...
1 Person Died In A Two-Car Crash In St. Joseph County (St. Joseph County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a two-car crash on Wednesday that claimed a life. The crash happened On U.S. 131 Near Dickenson Road on October 19. The victim is yet to be identified by the police.
Woman killed in head-on crash on U.S. 131 in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A 39-year-old Three Rivers woman was killed Wednesday, Oct. 19, in a head-on crash on U.S. 131 at Dickinson Road. The victim’s name has not been released. A witness pulled the other driver out of his burning pickup truck, state police said. The...
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSPEH COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian. A 33-year-old White Pigeon man was hit by a car that then left the scene around 5:35 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, on U.S. 12 near Riverside Drive in Mottville Township, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.
Fox17
White Pigeon man seriously hurt after suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Twp.
MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Township Thursday morning. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred along US-12 near Riverside Drive at around 5:30 a.m. We’re told the 33-year-old White Pigeon man was hit...
I-94 lane closed to replace broken drain covers in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – One lane of westbound I-94 is closed Thursday afternoon so crews can cover exposed drain holes. Two drain covers are breaking, which could leave open holes in traffic lane on westbound I-94 in Kalamazoo County, Michigan Department of Transportation Communications Representative Nick Schirripa said. The...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County deputies searching for vehicle involved in hit and run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run Thursday morning that left a White Pigeon man with life-threatening injuries. At 5:35 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies were called to U.S. 12, near Riverside Drive, for an injured...
wtvbam.com
White Pigeon man suffers life threatening injuries in St. Joseph County hit-and-run
MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 33-year-old White Pigeon man suffered what were described as life threatening injuries on Thursday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 12 near Riverside Drive which then left the scene. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark A. Lillywhite reports the hit...
Man taken to hospital after St. Joseph Co. hit-and-run
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in St. Joseph County early Thursday morning.
Fatal crash causing traffic backups on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday. The fatal two-car crash happened Oct. 19, on U.S. 131 near Dickenson Road, in St. Joseph County’s Constantine Township, Michigan State Police said. Traffic is backed up from U.S. 12 to Riverside Drive, just...
1 Person Injured In A Car Crash In Plainwell (Plainwell, MI)
The Plainwell Department of Public Safety reported a car crash near Main street and Starr Road around 2 a.m. The car crash led to a gas leak, resulting in the evacuation of schools in Plainwell.
WNDU
3 taken to hospital after stolen car chase in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A stolen car chase in Goshen ended with three people going to the hospital on Thursday. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers tried to stop a stolen car in the late afternoon. The car then led officers on a short pursuit before colliding with 2 additional vehicles at W. Pike Street and N. 2nd Street.
18-Year-Old Alex Foster Injured In A Car Crash In Pokagon Township (Pokagon Township, MI)
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on Peavine Street In Pokagon Township. The crash happened on Sunday around 8:34 p.m. that injured a person. A preliminary investigation revealed Alex Foster, 18, was driving east on Peavine Street when he lost control of his vehicle in the curve, down an embankment, and struck a tree.
abc57.com
Eastbound lane of John Beers Road to close to traffic this weekend
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- The eastbound lanes of John Beers Road will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday, only westbound traffic will be allowed on the roadway between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. The closure will allow contractors to make necessary structure adjustments. Drivers should expect travel delays.
Morning Sun
Driver who left injured kids behind in traffic crash to finally face charges
The driver who left three injured children behind following a traffic crash in Gratiot County seven months ago will finally face charges. Last month Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Shephard issued a warrant for Steven McLean Pullman, 37, of St. Louis, that included four felony charges. Accompanied by his attorney he...
Aero Med helicopter called to serious crash near Hamilton
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- One person was seriously injured in a crash between a van and car near Hamilton. Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said a car was going south on M-40 at 130th Avenue about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 when the driver attempted a left turn. Deputies said...
WWMTCw
Baroda man injured after crashing car in Cass County
POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Baroda man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car in Pokagon Township Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo crash: Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue. Alex Foster, 18, was driving east on Peavine Street when he lost...
Kalamazoo police watching for drivers illegally passing school busses
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo police are on the lookout for people illegally passing school buses. School Bus Safety Week started Monday, Oct. 17, and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is participating in Operation Safe Stop, the agency said in a Facebook post. All week there is zero tolerance...
abc57.com
Goshen man hospitalized with multiple injuries following single-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning on County Road 16 at 12:51 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that the driver, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, was traveling east on County Road 16 at the time of the incident.
22 WSBT
Elkhart County crash causes backup at busy intersection
Traffic is backed up at a busy intersection in Elkhart County at County Road 17 and State Road 120. This is just north of Linton's Enchanted Garden. Elkhart County dispatch tells WSBT 22 there was a crash just before 7 a.m. Monday involving a pickup truck and a car. Nobody...
