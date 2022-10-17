Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
‘Something Rotten’ At The Alhambra This Weekend
The Alhambra Theatre will be full of laughs this weekend as Campanile Productions presents the musical comedy ‘Something Rotten’. Dr. Jeffery Riggs will be directing the production and will have a small acting part and says the show is not for everyone. Riggs says ‘Something Rotten’ is a...
wkdzradio.com
Connie Hendricks, 64, of Kuttawa, formerly of Cadiz
Graveside Services for 64 year old Connie Lane Hendricks of Kuttawa formerly of Cadiz will be Thursday, October 20, at 1:00 p.m. at the Little River Cemetery. Burial will follow in the Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and from 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Thursday...
wkdzradio.com
TVA’s Bradley Highlights Annual Industrial Appreciation Luncheon
Officials with the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council held their annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Bruce in Hopkinsville. Alongside its signature sponsor, the Tennessee Valley Authority, came guest speaker John Bradley — who serves TVA as its senior vice president of economic development. Certainly TVA...
wkdzradio.com
Man Revived After Hopkinsville Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was eastbound when it hit a truck in front of it that was stopped at the intersection. The driver of the car was reportedly...
wkdzradio.com
Loretta Cansler, 98 of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 98 year-old Loretta Cansler of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday, October 22, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ridgetop Cemetery. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
rewind943.com
Can’t throw these things away in Clarksville!
Have you ever broken the law by throwing something away? Here are five common things people throw out, even though you shouldn’t. 1. Batteries. Most states still let you toss standard alkaline batteries, like double-A’s. California is an exception. Other types can have things like mercury in them, so they’re illegal to throw out. Drop them at a place like Staples instead.
wkdzradio.com
Betty Smith, 91 of Clarksville
Funeral services for 91-year-old Betty Estelle Smith, of Clarksville, Tennessee, will be Saturday, October 22 at 1pm at the Guthrie United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 1 at the church. Cook-Webb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Riverside Drive reopened after Clarksville police handle incident
Police in Clarksville said negotiators were able to reach a peaceful resolution with a person experiencing a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge.
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Schools Receives Solid Marks From 2021-22 Summative Assessment
For most of Monday and Tuesday, school administrators have been pouring over the 2021-22 Kentucky Summative Assessment — essentially the state’s report card for school districts in the Commonwealth. It’s the first time in two years such data has been released, following the COVID-19 pandemic, and Trigg County...
wkdzradio.com
Richard “Mouse” Bradley, 71 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 71-year-old Richard “Mouse” Maurice Bradley, of Hopkinsville, will be Wednesday, October 19 at 1:00 PM at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday at 11 at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home.
wkdzradio.com
Shirley White, 85 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 85-year-old Shirley Jean White, of Hopkinsville will be Sunday, October 23 at 2:00 PM at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hamby Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Riverside Drive reopened, CPD reaches peaceful resolution with person on bridge
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Motorists are asked to avoid Riverside Drive as Clarksville Police work to resolve a situation involving a person having a mental health crisis. The Clarksville Police Department said they are attempting to negotiate with an individual who is experiencing a mental health crisis on...
WSMV
Clarksville police reopen road after working situation
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV driven by 77-year-old Bettie Williams was westbound when she lost control of the vehicle while she was turning the heat on and hit a utility pole.
wkdzradio.com
Burglary Suspect Answers Phone Inside Of Business
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary after he answered the phone inside of the closed business Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to Walnut Street for an alarm and while going to the call they were told someone answered the phone inside the business and stated they didn’t know how they got inside but they were running from a pig.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Cadiz Wreck
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Cadiz Police say an SUV driven by Deborah Trowbridge of Cadiz was turning onto US 68 from North Rocky Ridge Road and pulled into the path of Sherry Clinton of Illinois who was westbound on US 68.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reported Missing
A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.
wkdzradio.com
Tractor Destroyed In Fairview Fire
A tractor was destroyed in a fire on US 68 in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Fairview Firefighters say just after 2 pm they were called to the area of Goshen Road for a tractor on fire that had turned into a field fire. The tractor was destroyed in the fire...
