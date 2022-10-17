ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Fans Donate A Large Amount of Money to Replace The Stadium’s Goalpost

This past weekend of college is without a doubt the best weekend we have seen so far this season. The college football world saw six undefeated teams go down and multiple upsets. The undefeated Trojans of USC fell to Utah in what was a thriller, while Oklahoma bounced back to beat 19th-ranked Kansas. The biggest shocker of the day came in Knoxville as the 6th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers took down the 3rd-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
3 defensive keys for a Clemson win over Syracuse

No. 5 Clemson enters Week 8 of the regular season with its sixth ACC matchup of the season and fifth meeting with an undefeated opponent in fourteenth-ranked Syracuse on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. With Clemson’s annual homecoming festivities in full swing, the Tigers are on the hunt to remain undefeated when they face a 6-0 Orange team in Death Valley. Syracuse sports arguably the most improved ACC quarterback in Garrett Shrader and a run game that has dominated opponents thus far, bringing another big challenge for Clemson’s defense up front. Here are three defensive keys for a Clemson win over Syracuse in Memorial...
No. 24 Dayton poised for NCAA Tournament breakthrough

Anthony Grant has been building momentum at Dayton the past five seasons, taking the Flyers to the cusp of the NCAA Tournament last year despite having one of the nation’s youngest teams. A breakthrough could be coming this year. With nearly everyone back from last season’s team, including one of the Atlantic 10′s best players, No. 24 Dayton has its sights set on the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in six years. “Our team, to have the type of success we think we’re capable of will be based on our ability to grow in terms of our confidence, not only individually but in each other and the leadership we’re able to to develop in terms of the guys being aligned and lean into each other’s voices,” Grant said.
WVU revamps roster under newly minted Hall of Famer Huggins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Bob Huggins looks over his revamped roster at West Virginia and already likes what he sees from some newcomers. “The ball goes in,” Huggins said. “The ball actually goes in. It’s great. It’s more fun to watch that.” West Virginia finished 16-17 last season and lost 10 players, mostly to the transfer portal, including the top four scorers. The Mountaineers were last in the Big 12 and had the league’s worst shooting percentage, scoring defense and rebounding margin. The only returning player with significant playing time is guard Kedrian Johnson, who started all but two games. Yet several incoming transfers have spent plenty of time on the court.
Black Friday Football is Here

Starting in the 2023 season, Amazon Prime Video will be hosting an NFL football game on "Black Friday" which is the day after Thanksgiving. The teams have not been decided yet but the time and date are already announced. The two teams that the NFL selects will play on Nov. 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. CT. No one knows which teams will be playing in this game, but we do know that the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions are out of contention.
Collin Sexton Shines in Utah Jazz Season Opener

Collin Sexton, in his first regular season game since November of last year, showed no signs of rust as he led the Utah Jazz to victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Coming off the bench, the former Alabama men’s basketball product led his new team in scoring with 20 points on 50% shooting from the field. He also tallied five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes of play.
