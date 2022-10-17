Anthony Grant has been building momentum at Dayton the past five seasons, taking the Flyers to the cusp of the NCAA Tournament last year despite having one of the nation’s youngest teams. A breakthrough could be coming this year. With nearly everyone back from last season’s team, including one of the Atlantic 10′s best players, No. 24 Dayton has its sights set on the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in six years. “Our team, to have the type of success we think we’re capable of will be based on our ability to grow in terms of our confidence, not only individually but in each other and the leadership we’re able to to develop in terms of the guys being aligned and lean into each other’s voices,” Grant said.

DAYTON, OH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO