Read full article on original website
Related
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Her Testified That She Thought He Was Going To Kill Her
LOS ANGELES — A woman who has accused Danny Masterson of violently raping her broke down in court on Wednesday as she described how she came in and out of consciousness as the That '70s Show actor allegedly assaulted her. Speaking in graphic detail, the woman, who is being...
HuffPost
Taylor Swift Fans Find Strong Ties To Her Past In New 'Midnights' Visuals
Swifties discovered apparent references to the artist's earlier songs as well as her music videos in a teaser for the new album.
A Heart That Works by Rob Delaney review – a father’s raw sorrow and wit
Comedian Rob Delaney writes about the death of his young son with heartbreak and a deep honesty shot through with humour
Taylor Swift hits out at Joe Alwyn marriage speculation on Midnights track ‘Lavender Haze’
Taylor Swift has responded to the consistent speculation about her relationship with Joe Alwyn in a new track, “Lavender Haze”. The singer-songwriter released her 10th studio album, Midnights, on Friday (21 October). In The Independent’s five-star review, the work is described as Swift’s “darkest and most cryptic yet”, with reviewer Helen Brown advising listeners to “Turn the lights off and let these songs prowl around you”. The album’s opening song, “Lavender Haze”, has quickly generated discussion among fans for its lyrics, which seemingly reference her six-year relationship with Alwyn.“All they keep asking me / Is if I’m gonna be...
Comments / 0