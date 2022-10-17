Read full article on original website
‘Something Rotten’ At The Alhambra This Weekend
The Alhambra Theatre will be full of laughs this weekend as Campanile Productions presents the musical comedy ‘Something Rotten’. Dr. Jeffery Riggs will be directing the production and will have a small acting part and says the show is not for everyone. Riggs says ‘Something Rotten’ is a...
Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend
All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
Bales of Fun! Muhlenberg County, KY Holds Hay Bale Decorating Contest
It's fall, y'all! Muhlenberg County neighborhoods, organizations, and businesses have decorated to celebrate the season. Take a look at all of the creative, adorable, and fun hay bale displays. Then, place a vote for your favorites. There are some wonderful entries for the "Bales in the Berg" decorating contest. And,...
Mayfield group to walk from old candle factory to court square on one year anniversary of devastating tornado
MAYFIELD, KY — First responders are teaming up with community members on December 10 for a 2-mile long memorial walk from the old Mayfield Consumer-Products site to the Mayfield Court Square. In a Wednesday announcement, Lodge 21 Fraternal Order of Police President Joseph Siedel explained the memorial walk is...
Munal's Donuts new ownership has deep donut-making history
The long-standing history between two well-known Paducah donut shops is coming full circle. Munal's Donuts, located at 1703 Bridge Street in Paducah, is now owned by Chris and Beth Bomar. Beth is the granddaughter of Howard (Red) Clark who once worked at Munal's 70 years ago before going on to open Red's Donut Shop.
PHOTOS – 2022 Trigg County Hall of Fame
The 11th class of the Trigg County Athletic Hall of Fame was inducted Saturday. Jackie Sholar, John Ladd, Jimmy Mathis, Blaine Alexander, Margaret Hendrix, and the 1986 boys’ state champion cross country teams were honored. 2022 Trigg County Athletic Hall of Fame.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
German POWs filled gap on Christian County farms during WWII
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
Loretta Cansler, 98 of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 98 year-old Loretta Cansler of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday, October 22, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ridgetop Cemetery. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Man Revived After Hopkinsville Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was eastbound when it hit a truck in front of it that was stopped at the intersection. The driver of the car was reportedly...
Golden Alert remains in effect for missing woman last seen in Hopkinsville
A Golden Alert has been issued for a Monticello woman who was last seen in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says 45-year old Amy Marie Green was last seen September 18 at Pennyroyal Center Genesis West on Burley Avenue. She is a white female with brown hair and she has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.
Betty Smith, 91 of Clarksville
Funeral services for 91-year-old Betty Estelle Smith, of Clarksville, Tennessee, will be Saturday, October 22 at 1pm at the Guthrie United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 1 at the church. Cook-Webb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Shirley White, 85 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 85-year-old Shirley Jean White, of Hopkinsville will be Sunday, October 23 at 2:00 PM at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hamby Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
Joseph Ferrell, 54 of Elkton
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for 54-year-old Joseph Allen Ferrell, of Elkton. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Richard “Mouse” Bradley, 71 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 71-year-old Richard “Mouse” Maurice Bradley, of Hopkinsville, will be Wednesday, October 19 at 1:00 PM at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday at 11 at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home.
Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State
A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
CCPS Approves Revised Substitute Bus Driver Salary, Rotary Teacher Programs
Even in retirement, school administrators like to sit out their mandatory hiatus — only to return and work part-time for a campus they love and enjoy. During Thursday evening’s Christian County Public Schools board meeting, officials unanimously approved an incentive to make returns more likely, by revising the 2022-23 and onward schedule for substitute bus driver salary schedule.
Katherine Brison Hurt, 77 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 77-year-old Katherine Brison Hurt, of Hopkinsville will be Friday, October 21 at 12pm at the Life Tabernacle Church in Hopkinsville. Burial will be in the Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 6 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the...
