The AFC East is turning out to be an incredibly competitive division through six weeks. You obviously have the Buffalo Bills sitting at the top at 5-1. The New York Jets are in second at 4-2. Then it is both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots both sitting at 3-3. The Patriots have impressed over their last three games. They have won two in a row and third string quarterback Bailey Zappe has looked impressive. He makes smart decisions and throws a good ball. It begs the question for the Pats that when Mac Jones comes back, who will be the starting quarterback? It will most likely be Jones but Zappe has impressed Bill Belichick. Do not count out New England as I discuss in my quick take from The Times Union:

1 DAY AGO