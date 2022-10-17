Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Jalen Hurts Makes A Statement With His Management Team
Jalen Hurts is on fire in 2022. The third-year quarterback is at the helm of the only undefeated team in the NFL through six weeks. He's breaking and setting records as a dual-threat quarterback while proving himself to be a true face of the franchise for the Philadelphia Eagles. On...
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Rips Off Dallas Cowboys Slogan Because He Sucks
The Philadelphia Eagles beat up on my Dallas Cowboys last Sunday night in a game that almost became a great comeback. Yet, overshadowing the loss, at least in my eyes, is what Philly head coach, Nick Sirianni said post-game. Former Cowboys coach, Jimmy Johnson coined the infamous saying, "How 'bout...
Black Friday Football is Here
Starting in the 2023 season, Amazon Prime Video will be hosting an NFL football game on "Black Friday" which is the day after Thanksgiving. The teams have not been decided yet but the time and date are already announced. The two teams that the NFL selects will play on Nov. 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. CT. No one knows which teams will be playing in this game, but we do know that the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions are out of contention.
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Former Green Bay Packers Cornerback Shot and Killed
Sad news from the NFL this week as a former NFL cornerback was shot and killed outside a bar. Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside Legends Bar in Muhlenberg Township, Pennsylvania as he was in the parking lot according to multiple reports. Dennard was only 32 years old at...
Is Bailey Zappe The Better Quarterback Choice For New England?
The AFC East is turning out to be an incredibly competitive division through six weeks. You obviously have the Buffalo Bills sitting at the top at 5-1. The New York Jets are in second at 4-2. Then it is both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots both sitting at 3-3. The Patriots have impressed over their last three games. They have won two in a row and third string quarterback Bailey Zappe has looked impressive. He makes smart decisions and throws a good ball. It begs the question for the Pats that when Mac Jones comes back, who will be the starting quarterback? It will most likely be Jones but Zappe has impressed Bill Belichick. Do not count out New England as I discuss in my quick take from The Times Union:
Tom Brady’s Questionable Military Comment Leads to Mocking by Black Hawk Down Veteran
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is perpetually in the headlines. Such is the reality when living in the spotlight and being widely considered the greatest football player of all time. Lately, his life off the field has filled the tabloids due to marital issues. The 7-time Super Bowl champion...
JD Davison Wears Tennessee Jersey to Celtics Season Opener
Former Alabama and current Boston Celtics guard JD Davison was spotted wearing a Tennessee jersey walking into TD Garden on Tuesday night prior to the Celtics' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Ala., native lost a bet to fellow teammate and Volunteers basketball alumnus Grant Williams over the Alabama...
Top 10 Most Valuable Sports Teams in America
Sports franchises are the most valuable businesses in America, so who are the 10 most valuable sports teams?. According to Sportico, the most valuable sports team across all sports in the U.S. is the Dallas Cowboys, with a value of $7.64 billion. The New York Yankees are valued at $7.01 billion, which is the most valuable in Major League Baseball.
This Minnesotan Can Start Losing Once His Favorite Teams Stop
In last week’s column, I wrote about a skin condition that was causing me to have a very red face. It has calmed a little, and that is a positive step in improving my overall appearance. I started another step the day I wrote that column just one week ago.
Collin Sexton Shines in Utah Jazz Season Opener
Collin Sexton, in his first regular season game since November of last year, showed no signs of rust as he led the Utah Jazz to victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Coming off the bench, the former Alabama men’s basketball product led his new team in scoring with 20 points on 50% shooting from the field. He also tallied five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes of play.
Rodríguez Among Mariners Players Facing Injury Recovery
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will head into the offseason with four key players needing downtime or surgery to heal injuries, including AL Rookie of the Year favorite Julio Rodríguez. Jerry Dipoto, Seattle’s president of baseball operations, said Wednesday that Rodríguez broke his left pinkie during Game...
Gobert Thrives In T-Wolves Debut To Lead 115-108 Win Vs. OKC
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert stood out on both ends of the floor — on a night when the Minnesota Timberwolves needed a big lift from their new big man. Gobert had 23 points and 16 rebounds in his Minnesota debut, and the Timberwolves recovered to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-108 on Wednesday in the season opener.
Brotherly Love? Not so Much Between Nolas During NLCS
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin and Aaron Nola are each other's biggest fans. Unless their teams are playing each other. Austin was a typical big brother, never letting his little brother win at anything they played. Aaron tagged along to all of Austin's football, basketball and baseball games. The...
Poll: Is it title or bust for the Celtics in 2022-23?
The Boston Celtics tip off the new season tonight on the Garden parquet at 7:30pm and you can hear the action live on 92.9 FM The Ticket, with Celtics pregame beginning at 7pm. I'm sure the Celtics are as happy as anyone to get the regular season started after the...
