Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Black Friday Football is Here

Starting in the 2023 season, Amazon Prime Video will be hosting an NFL football game on "Black Friday" which is the day after Thanksgiving. The teams have not been decided yet but the time and date are already announced. The two teams that the NFL selects will play on Nov. 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. CT. No one knows which teams will be playing in this game, but we do know that the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions are out of contention.
ALABAMA STATE
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Is Bailey Zappe The Better Quarterback Choice For New England?

The AFC East is turning out to be an incredibly competitive division through six weeks. You obviously have the Buffalo Bills sitting at the top at 5-1. The New York Jets are in second at 4-2. Then it is both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots both sitting at 3-3. The Patriots have impressed over their last three games. They have won two in a row and third string quarterback Bailey Zappe has looked impressive. He makes smart decisions and throws a good ball. It begs the question for the Pats that when Mac Jones comes back, who will be the starting quarterback? It will most likely be Jones but Zappe has impressed Bill Belichick. Do not count out New England as I discuss in my quick take from The Times Union:
Top 10 Most Valuable Sports Teams in America

Sports franchises are the most valuable businesses in America, so who are the 10 most valuable sports teams?. According to Sportico, the most valuable sports team across all sports in the U.S. is the Dallas Cowboys, with a value of $7.64 billion. The New York Yankees are valued at $7.01 billion, which is the most valuable in Major League Baseball.
Collin Sexton Shines in Utah Jazz Season Opener

Collin Sexton, in his first regular season game since November of last year, showed no signs of rust as he led the Utah Jazz to victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Coming off the bench, the former Alabama men’s basketball product led his new team in scoring with 20 points on 50% shooting from the field. He also tallied five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes of play.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Rodríguez Among Mariners Players Facing Injury Recovery

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will head into the offseason with four key players needing downtime or surgery to heal injuries, including AL Rookie of the Year favorite Julio Rodríguez. Jerry Dipoto, Seattle’s president of baseball operations, said Wednesday that Rodríguez broke his left pinkie during Game...
SEATTLE, WA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

