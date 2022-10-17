Read full article on original website
Related
klin.com
Meet Nebraska’s Teacher of the Year
English teacher Renee Jones of Lincoln High School was named the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. She received her award during a surprise presentation on Thursday, Oct. 20. A native of Lincoln, Jones graduated with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from UNO and again from Doane University with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
News Channel Nebraska
Banner County forfeits season finale at Crawford
CRAWFORD - Injuries and lack of participants is being blamed for the cancellation of Banner County's final football game of the fall. The Wildcats were scheduled to play at Crawford on Friday. It's the second game an opponent has cancelled on the Rams. Their season opener vs. Edgemont, SD was cancelled because Edgemont didn't field a team this year.
Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska’s fast-growing bioscience industry
In 2024, NASA will send a small surgical robot from Nebraska to the International Space Station. The tiny, two-pound robot will be able to perform surgeries on the space station that would normally require a surgeon’s expertise and much larger equipment. The surgical robot can operate more or less on its own, performing complex procedures at the flip of a switch. The device, developed by Nebraska-based Virtual Incision, is a significant step toward making it possible for surgeons to operate remotely—whether their patients are in deep space or on a battlefield halfway around the world.
Robert Wahlstrom wins National Recognition for Community Service, Industry Accomplishments
New York, NY, October 18, 2022) – The nomination of Robert Wahlstrom, president of Wahlstrom Ford Inc. in Chadron, Nebraska, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Wahlstrom is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country...
🔊 PODCAST: Jay Long Show - 10/8/22
Chadron State Football Head Coach Jay Long discusses the win over Adams State on a record-tying afternoon Saturday and looks ahead to the rivalry match-up against CSU-Pueblo. Hosted by Voice of the Eagles Dave Collins.
KETV.com
Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade
Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
Pair of record-tying field goals earns CSC's Jones RMAC Player of the Week
Chadron State College senior placekicker Gunnar Jones is the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for October 17, in an announcement at RMACSports.org on Monday. Jones booted twin field goals of 57 yards on Saturday against Adams State. Both tied the school record held by Hall...
Upper Niobrara White NRD, NRCS hosts State Range Judging Contest
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) along with the Nebraska Chapter of the Society of Range Management and the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) partnered to host the 2022 State Range Judging Contest held on September 28th and 29th near Chadron, Nebraska. The Range Judging Contest allows participants to test their knowledge of range plants and specific major land resource areas (MLRA) within a topographic region. Within each area’s contest, participants are asked to identify a total of 24 plants as well as answer questions regarding the chosen MLRA sites. A total of six area contests are held each fall across the state of Nebraska. Participants do not need to qualify at an area contest to compete at the State Contest. The day prior to the contest, participants had the chance to practice at a site located near Chadron State College Rangeland Complex. This allowed those participants not necessarily familiar to the Northwest Nebraska area, gain an idea of what they could be tested on at the contest the next day.
Interactive display open in Chadron's King Library
CHADRON – An interactive display, What Were You Wearing, in the King Library through the end of October is helping bring awareness to campus about sexual assault. The exhibit features a QR code that links to an online form where individuals can anonymously submit their stories of surviving sexual assault. When first-hand accounts are submitted, Interim Title IX Coordinator Morgan Cullan reviews them, prints the statements, and displays them in the exhibit along with clothes that match the description of what survivors said they were wearing when assaulted.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Theatre Day draws nearly 200 high school students to Chadron
CHADRON – Nearly 200 students from eight high schools in Nebraska and South Dakota attended Chadron State College’s annual Theatre Day Oct. 6. More than 20 CSC students taught sessions on 16 topics ranging from costuming, lighting, set painting, improvisation, and publicity photography. Theatre faculty and staff also taught workshops.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KSNB Local4
Headstones being reset at Grand Island Veterans Cemetery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Work is underway over at the Grand Island Veterans Cemetery as a Central City company works to reset nearly 70 markers. The City of Grand Island has hired Wegner Monument Company to straighten five large markers and 64 smaller ones. Parks and Recreation Director Todd...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Farm Bureau welcomes new hires
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) reported Tuesday they hired three new members to the company. Chase Samuelson was hired Sept. 12 as the central regional manager. NEFB said that Samuelson grew up on a farm near Palmer and has been active in Farm Bureau, serving as a Governmental Relations intern in 2018 and is a Merrick County Farm Bureau member. He has a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Before NEFB, Samuelson was at the State Bank of Scotia, where he was assistant vice president.
Local and State Officals celebrate latest completion of the Heartland Expressway
By: Mike Glesinger Panhandle Post. Thanks to The Governors Office and Nebraska Dept of Transportation. Local and State Officals celebrated the completion of the latest segment of the Heartland Expressway on Monday morning. Governor Pete Ricketts, Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney, NDOT Director John Selmer and NDOT Dist. 5 Construction Engineer Doug Hoevet were in attendance at the ribbon cutting that was held north of Angora on the new southbound lanes of Highway 385.
Grant to bolster Nebraska nursing workforce efforts
OMAHA, Neb.-The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing has been awarded a Health Resources and Services Administration grant that will provide close to $4 million over the next four years. The project, “An Innovative States-wide Nursing Workforce Clinical Preceptor Academy,” will enable work on multiple facets of nursing...
News Channel Nebraska
Over $2 million in grant funding awarded to five Nebraska communities
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Over $2 million in block grant funding went to five different Nebraska communities, it was announced Wednesday. The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has awarded $2,034,079 in Community Development Block Grant funds to the towns, with projects including a hiking and biking trail, a senior center and street improvements.
Nebraska voters will decide on airport amendment in November
The amendment was the focus of a meeting held at the Norfolk Municipal Airport Monday. The measure would authorize local governments to spend revenue to develop commercial air travel service at local airports.
Nebraska Wildfire Leaves Nearby Residents Uneasy
Residents worry after the Bovee wildfire tore through over 18,000 acres of central Nebraska and the Nebraska National Forest earlier this month. Notably, Purdum, Nebraska’s assistant fire chief Mike Moody perished in the fire. Additionally, the fire decimated a significant portion of the forest in Halsey and destroyed a beloved 4-H camp, according to a report from the Omaha World-Herald.
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0