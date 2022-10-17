NEWTOWN, Pa. — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone's property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been “placed around the perimeter of the sign."

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO