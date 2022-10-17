ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

FOX 43

Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win

PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden sought to provide a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's campaign for the Senate Thursday in a daylong visit to the state for a fundraiser and an official stop showcasing his administration’s efforts to revitalize the nation’s roadways. Biden delivered remarks and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX 43

GOP goes to court again over Pa. mail-in ballots

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the outside envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pennsylvanians have until Oct. 24 to register to vote in the November election

On Monday, Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman issued a reminder for Pennsylvanians: there is one week left to register to vote in the November general election. The deadline to register is Oct. 24, and on Nov. 8, Commonwealth voters will elect a governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators, and all 203 of its state House members.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades

NEWTOWN, Pa. — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone's property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been “placed around the perimeter of the sign."
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

PennDOT reminds drivers to watch out for deer this fall

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s mating season for the deer population and PennDOT is reminding Pennsylvania drivers they’re more likely to come in contact with the four-legged creatures as they roam around our roads. “The deer are obviously very busy, not paying attention to our roads and what’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

How to identify and get rid of spotted lanternfly eggs

Spotted lanternfly eggs can be extremely versatile, resilient and difficult to identify. From September through June, identifying and destroying spotted lanternfly egg masses can play a critical role in stopping the invasion throughout Pennsylvania. Here are the best ways to identify and eradicate them:. Finding the eggs. According to Farm...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg local news

