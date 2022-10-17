Read full article on original website
Related
Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden sought to provide a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's campaign for the Senate Thursday in a daylong visit to the state for a fundraiser and an official stop showcasing his administration’s efforts to revitalize the nation’s roadways. Biden delivered remarks and...
Mastriano holds hearing on Pa. 'Parental Bill of Rights'
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State lawmakers held a hearing on a contentious piece of legislation: the “Parental Bill of Rights,” a proposed bill that could give parents more direct say in the content taught or allowed in schools. The measure is garnering special attention because its main sponsor...
Fetterman releases updated medical report ahead of November election
Just weeks out from the November senate election, Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman on Wednesday released an updated medical report from his primary care doctor updating his recovery from the stroke he suffered in May, days before the Commonwealth's primary. His doctor states in a letter that Fetterman is "recovering...
GOP goes to court again over Pa. mail-in ballots
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the outside envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
Pennsylvanians have until Oct. 24 to register to vote in the November election
On Monday, Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman issued a reminder for Pennsylvanians: there is one week left to register to vote in the November general election. The deadline to register is Oct. 24, and on Nov. 8, Commonwealth voters will elect a governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators, and all 203 of its state House members.
Lawmakers convene at state capitol to discuss youth mental health in rural schools
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A panel of experts, lawmakers, school district representatives, and more will convene at the state capitol today to address mental health in rural Pennsylvania schools. Guests who are on the agenda to speak range from superintendents, health experts, senators, and more. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania...
Fetterman campaign launches new website dedicated to 'pointing out Oz’s hypocrisy and wild, out-of-touch beliefs'
The Fetterman campaign on Wednesday announced the launch of a new website: Fettermemes.com. The site, according to a release from his campaign, is dedicated to encouraging his supporters to "get in on the meme-ing fun" and providing a way for them to "creatively point out Oz's hypocrisy and wild, out of touch beliefs."
Dauphin and York counties have the most applicants for the Pa. marijuana pardon project
YORK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons received more than 3,500 applications for the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project. The project is a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. “This is really crucial for a lot of Pennsylvanians with non-violent marijuana-related offenses on...
$6.9 million pledged to support economic development in Pa.'s coal-impacted communities
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf joined others today to announce more than $6.9 million being devoted to Pennsylvania's coal communities. The money will be used to support economic development projects for improved opportunities within the community. “This $6.9 million is a critical investment for our communities with economies...
Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades
NEWTOWN, Pa. — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone's property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been “placed around the perimeter of the sign."
New state child tax credit could give hundreds to eligible Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Working families with children will be eligible for the new state child tax credit when they file state tax returns beginning next year. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the average annual cost of infant care in Pennsylvania is nearly $12,000. State officials say the program,...
Pa. health expert answers questions about diseases ahead of winter
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's that time of year again when people think about the best ways to keep themselves and their families prepared to fight off illnesses. Health experts predict this year another wave of COVID, and new variants could be coming along with the cold weather. Dr. Raghav...
PennDOT reminds drivers to watch out for deer this fall
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s mating season for the deer population and PennDOT is reminding Pennsylvania drivers they’re more likely to come in contact with the four-legged creatures as they roam around our roads. “The deer are obviously very busy, not paying attention to our roads and what’s...
Middlesex Township police are searching for a missing 17-year-old
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Middlesex Township Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old on Thursday. The juvenile's legal name is Tearra Goodwill, but also goes by the name Alex. Alex was last seen on Oct. 19 at approximately 9 p.m. at the Regency Woods South mobile home park.
How to identify and get rid of spotted lanternfly eggs
Spotted lanternfly eggs can be extremely versatile, resilient and difficult to identify. From September through June, identifying and destroying spotted lanternfly egg masses can play a critical role in stopping the invasion throughout Pennsylvania. Here are the best ways to identify and eradicate them:. Finding the eggs. According to Farm...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0