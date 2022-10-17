The "lucky 13" schools reopen in Lee County

Students walked the halls of some Lee County Schools for the first time in three weeks.

The “lucky 13,” as Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier calls them, reopened Monday morning.

The district plans to open 15 more on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, more than half the schools in Lee County will be reopened.

“Coming back to school is another sense of normal. It’s not lost on me that a lot of these kids are coming from very different impacted situations. So are our teachers and support professionals,” Bernier said.

In order to reopen safely, each school must clear nine criteria.

That includes having reliable power, potable water, working A/C and the ability to serve food.

The district is hoping to have most of the buildings reopened by Friday.

However, students at three schools that took extensive damage, Fort Myers Beach Elementary, Hector Cafferata Jr. Elementary and the Sanibel School, will be transferred to other schools.

Starting Wednesday, students from Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel will attend San Carlos Park Elementary.

Cafferata students will be split between two Lee County schools.

Students aged K-2 will go to Hancock Elementary School.

The district hasn’t yet announced where students aged 3-5 will attend.

“The district is doing everything we can to bring everything back on,” said Bernier.

“We have six schools right now that we’re waiting on to be cleared on Thursday. When that happens that will allow Hector Cafferata and their students to also return back to a building.”

The following schools will open to students on Monday, October 17, 2022:

Bonita Springs Elementary

Bonita Springs Middle

Colonial Elementary

Diplomat Elementary

Franklin Park Elementary

Gulf Elementary

Fort Myers Middle

Orange River Elementary

Orangewood Elementary

Three Oaks Elementary

Tice Elementary

Trafalgar Elementary School

Tropic Isles Elementary School

The following schools will open to students on Tuesday, October 18, 2022:

Allen Park Elementary

Buckingham Exceptional Center

Cypress Lake High

Edison Park Elementary

Hancock Creek Elementary

Ida S. Baker High

J. Colin English Elementary

James Stephens Elementary

Lee Virtual School

Littleton Elementary

Manatee Elementary

Pinewoods Elementary

Royal Palm Exceptional Center

Tanglewood Elementary

Three Oaks Middle

Villas Elementary

The following schools have been cleared to reopen to students on Wednesday, October 19, 2022:Please review the list as more schools were added over the weekend.

The Alva School (Added Friday, October 14)

Bayshore Elementary (Added Friday, October 14)

Bonita Springs High School (Added Friday, October 14)

Caloosa Elementary (Added Sunday, October 16)

Cape Elementary

Cape Coral High

Cape Coral Technical College

Challenger Middle (Added Friday, October 14)

Cypress Lake Middle (Added Sunday, October 16)

Dunbar Community School (Added Sunday, October 16)

Dunbar High

East Lee County High

Edgewood Elementary

Estero High School

Fort Myers High (Added Sunday, October 16)

Fort Myers Technical College (Added Sunday, October 16)

G. Weaver Hipps Elementary

Gateway Elementary

Gateway High School (Added Friday, October 14)

Harns Marsh Elementary

Harns Marsh Middle

Island Coast High

Lehigh Acres Middle (Added Friday, October 14)

Lehigh Elementary

Lehigh Senior High

Mariner High

Mariner Middle (Added Friday, October 14)

Mirror Lakes Elementary

North Fort Myers Academy of the Arts (Added Sunday, October 16)

Oak Hammock Middle

Patriot Elementary

Pelican Elementary

Public Service Academy

Ray V. Pottorf Elementary

Rayma Page Elementary

River Hall Elementary

Riverdale High

San Carlos Park Elementary

South Fort Myers High

Southwest Florida Public Service Academy (Added Sunday, October 16)

Spring Creek Elementary

Success Academy (Added Sunday, October 16)

Sunshine Elementary

Tortuga Preserve Elementary

Trafalgar Middle (Added Sunday, October 16)

Treeline Elementary (Added Friday, October 14)

Varsity Lakes Middle

Veterans Park Academy for the Arts

The following schools have been cleared to reopen to students on Thursday, October 20, 2022: