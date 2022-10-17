Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Man who was rescued after being trapped by boulder recovering
The Montana man rescued last week after being trapped beneath a 2-ton boulder while hiking south of Leavenworth is expected to make a full recovery. Members of the Snohomish County Helicopter Rescue Team visited 28-year-old Ben Delahunty in the hospital Tuesday and described his recovery as miraculous. On Oct. 10,...
kpug1170.com
Tsunami sirens to wail in Whatcom County for Great ShakeOut Drill
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Great Washington ShakeOut Earthquake and Tsunami Drill takes place today, Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20 a.m. The state’s tsunami sirens will wail with the real sound of a tsunami warning. Whatcom County has sirens and signs directing people to escape routes in low-lying areas...
Northwest’s air is among the worst in the world as an end to Whatcom’s dry spell nears
Morning mist coupled with smoke reduced visibility to a little more than a mile at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Wildfire smoke blankets Whatcom, air quality plummets. How long will it last?
Stay inside if you can, and keep the doors and windows closed. If you still have masks left over from COVID, wear them.
kpug1170.com
Unhealthy to hazardous air conditions in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Air quality remains unhealthy in most of Whatcom County. The Northwest Clean Air Agency says air quality is currently “Hazardous” near Ferndale, on the Lummi Reservation and in Birch Bay because of wildfire smoke. Lummi Island residents are also warned of hazardous air...
Western Front
BRIEF: Northwest fires rage on, Bellingham air quality worsens
Air quality in Bellingham has reached an “unhealthy” level due to ongoing wildfires in the northwest region. The Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures hazardous particulates in the air, reached 153 on Tuesday afternoon in Bellingham. Any AQI over 150 is designated to be unhealthy for everyone, especially people with lung, heart and respiratory diseases, people younger than 18 and over the age of 65 and outdoor workers. Elsewhere in Whatcom County, the numbers are even more unsafe — in Maple Falls, the AQI has reached a “very unhealthy” level of 203.
Smoke returns to Whatcom County with unexpected intensity
Keep doors and windows closed; Wednesday forecast uncertain, officials said.
Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
Storms approaching Whatcom County carry several potential threats
Oil and other debris on the road that has not been washed off in a while will contribute to potentially slick conditions when wet by rain.
Storm heading toward Whatcom could break dry spell with a vengeance
Meanwhile, an air quality alert for smoky skies was expended.
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
Hiker dies after dead wood fell from a tree in Mount Baker National Forest
Multiple reports of the incident came in from other hikers throughout the day, according to the sheriff’s office.
Witnesses sought in Bellingham hit-run crash that killed Ferndale man
Washington State Patrol detectives also request any in-car dash-camera footage from anyone who went through the area around the time of the collision.
These four Whatcom County forest parcels considered for new state carbon project
DNR has narrowed down the search to 11,726 potential acres across Washington, 664 acres in Whatcom.
myeverettnews.com
Naval Station Everett Updates Jim Creek Fire Response
An update in this morning from Naval Station Everett on the response to a good-sized brush fire in the area of the Jim Creek Recreation Area. Here’s the latest. Today approximately 31 Navy firefighters and local community responders continue to fight the fire at the Navy’s Jim Creek Recreation Area near Arlington, Wash.
Man dies in Whatcom County after an apparent paragliding accident
Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report around 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.
Advocates say aging mental health facility in Everett needs replacing
EVERETT, Wash. — Staff at the aging Compass Health facility in downtown Everett said it's time for the building to get replaced by a more modern and inviting facility. "This building was not built for this purpose," said Chief Operating Officer Stacey Alles. The building was constructed in 1920...
San Juan Island’s red fox population in jeopardy amid rise of ‘foxerazzi’
SAN JUAN ISLAND, Wash. — An industry around habituated wildlife, specifically red foxes, is growing on San Juan Island. Photographers referred to by locals as the “Foxerazzi” are arriving on the island in large groups of around 20. The groups encircle fox dens at the height of kitting season in the hopes of snagging the perfect shot, but that pursuit has a price.
‘Best French onion soup I have ever tasted.’ The best soup in Whatcom County from our poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best soup is also known for its cocktails, creme brulee, beef stroganoff and more.
Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead
There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
