Whatcom County, WA

ncwlife.com

Man who was rescued after being trapped by boulder recovering

The Montana man rescued last week after being trapped beneath a 2-ton boulder while hiking south of Leavenworth is expected to make a full recovery. Members of the Snohomish County Helicopter Rescue Team visited 28-year-old Ben Delahunty in the hospital Tuesday and described his recovery as miraculous. On Oct. 10,...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpug1170.com

Tsunami sirens to wail in Whatcom County for Great ShakeOut Drill

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Great Washington ShakeOut Earthquake and Tsunami Drill takes place today, Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20 a.m. The state’s tsunami sirens will wail with the real sound of a tsunami warning. Whatcom County has sirens and signs directing people to escape routes in low-lying areas...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Unhealthy to hazardous air conditions in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Air quality remains unhealthy in most of Whatcom County. The Northwest Clean Air Agency says air quality is currently “Hazardous” near Ferndale, on the Lummi Reservation and in Birch Bay because of wildfire smoke. Lummi Island residents are also warned of hazardous air...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Western Front

BRIEF: Northwest fires rage on, Bellingham air quality worsens

Air quality in Bellingham has reached an “unhealthy” level due to ongoing wildfires in the northwest region. The Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures hazardous particulates in the air, reached 153 on Tuesday afternoon in Bellingham. Any AQI over 150 is designated to be unhealthy for everyone, especially people with lung, heart and respiratory diseases, people younger than 18 and over the age of 65 and outdoor workers. Elsewhere in Whatcom County, the numbers are even more unsafe — in Maple Falls, the AQI has reached a “very unhealthy” level of 203.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
KING COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Naval Station Everett Updates Jim Creek Fire Response

An update in this morning from Naval Station Everett on the response to a good-sized brush fire in the area of the Jim Creek Recreation Area. Here’s the latest. Today approximately 31 Navy firefighters and local community responders continue to fight the fire at the Navy’s Jim Creek Recreation Area near Arlington, Wash.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

San Juan Island’s red fox population in jeopardy amid rise of ‘foxerazzi’

SAN JUAN ISLAND, Wash. — An industry around habituated wildlife, specifically red foxes, is growing on San Juan Island. Photographers referred to by locals as the “Foxerazzi” are arriving on the island in large groups of around 20. The groups encircle fox dens at the height of kitting season in the hopes of snagging the perfect shot, but that pursuit has a price.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead

There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
BELLINGHAM, WA

