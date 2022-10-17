ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monique Samuels Shares An Update On Her Marriage Amid Divorce Rumors

By Natasha Decker
 3 days ago
Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

Monique Samuels wants fans to know she’s the only reliable source out there when it comes to news about her marriage.

The Love & Marriage: DC star, who shares three young children with her husband Chris Samuels, took to Instagram on Oct. 17 to address rumors that the couple is divorcing.

“No better source than the actual source. Y’all already know how I roll. I give my own d–n exclusives,” Monique captioned a clip of herself flashing her wedding ring into the camera. “Meet me and Chris tonight at 7:30pm ET on my YouTube channel [for] ‘Tea With Monique.’ Like & Subscribe ❤️❤️❤️.”

Rumors About Monique and Chris Samuels’ Marriage

Monique’s former co-star on The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley Darby, updated fans about the ladies’ relationship at BravoCon.

Ashley shared that she’d had lunch with Monique recently and that the latter was “going through some personal things,” according to PEOPLE.

Monique opened up about her marriage and said reality TV “saved” her relationship while speaking with Entertainment Tonight back in July.

“People always say that reality TV tears your marriage down. What people don’t realize is that Real Housewives of Potomac actually in some ways saved my marriage,” Monique told the outlet. “Chris and I, before we started filming that show, we were in a really rough place.”

“We had lost all of the dating in our marriage. Once we started filming reality TV, it actually helped us because it forced us to date,” the reality star added. “So we were able to get out, just reignite that intimacy and be excited about each other. So I will not lie, season two Real Housewives of Potomac saved my marriage. And at the end of the day, sometimes you still have to come back to those moments. Because some of the things that I expressed on Love & Marriage: DC, people who watched Potomac saw I had those same concerns back then. So it’s not like this is something new.”

OWN has renewed Love & Marriage: DC for a second season, and it’s expected to air in January 2023.

