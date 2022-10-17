Read full article on original website
3 inmates overdose, 1 dies at Santa Barbara Co. jail
An inmate at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria died following an apparent overdose this week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
New Times
The development proposed near Monterey Street is a danger to students
I wish to bring to your attention the Sept. 17 Architectural Review Commission hearing, when a proposed affordable housing development was discussed. The project as proposed is five stories and 106 units of housing located at the corner of Monterey Street and California Boulevard. This is a tight intersection and the northern access to San Luis Obispo High School. It is also the gateway to our town and utilized by many commuters from the north traveling on U.S. 101.
City Approves Three Commercial Cannabis Delivery Permits
PASO ROBLES — Originally set to be approved on the consent agenda, the Paso Robles City Council discussed and eventually approved two new resolutions regarding commercial cannabis delivery services within the city limits at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Councilmembers Chris Bausch and John Hamon requested...
New Times
Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site gets a union
San Luis Obispo County gained its first homeless union after months of unrest brewing at the Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site. "We just want to be involved in the decision-making process and have a say in our own futures," said SLO County Local of the California Homeless Union President Mallory Mejia.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo mother seeks the public’s help to free autistic son
A San Luis Obispo woman’s autistic son Andrew was taken by the state after she agreed to allow a conservatorship, and for the past three years the state has not permitted her to see her son in person, according to an ABC investigation into the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS).
calcoasttimes.com
Paul Flores’ attorney accuses prosecution team of inappropriate behavior
The attorney for Paul Flores has requested a mistrial nine times, the latest over claims members of the prosecution team acted inappropriately in front of the jury. On Monday afternoon, Paul Flores’ attorney Robert Sanger asked the judge to declare a mistrial because his private investigator saw five members of the prosecution team hugging members of Kristin Smart’s family. Sanger accused Deputy DA Christopher Peuvrelle, DA investigator James Camp, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson and detective Clint Cole of the alleged inappropriate behavior.
californiaexaminer.net
Paul Flores Was Convicted Guilty Of Killing Kristin Smart. But Where Is Her Body?
On Tuesday, after waiting for almost 27 years, the family and friends of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart finally saw Paul Flores be convicted guilty of murder. Her murderer was been sentenced to 25 years to life in jail, but the greatest mystery is still unanswered: Where is Kristin?
New Times
A recent battery storage fire sparks Morro Bay residents' concerns about energy plant plans
Since a battery storage facility in Moss Landing caught fire in September, some Morro Bay residents have lambasted plans to put something similar in place of the city's iconic smokestacks. "People were paying attention to the news [of the Moss Landing fire] and saying to the city of Morro Bay,...
calcoastnews.com
Fear and loathing at the San Luis Obispo DMV
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
calcoastnews.com
Morro Bay offshore wind farm leases set for auction in December
A lease auction for five offshore wind development areas, three of which are off the coast of San Luis Obispo County, will take place on Dec. 6. [GV Wire]. The Dec. 6 lease sale will mark the first United States auction for commercial-scale floating offshore wind development. It will also be the first-ever lease sale for offshore wind energy on the West Coast, Biden Administration officials say.
Santa Barbara Independent
One Inmate Dead and Two Inmates Resuscitated at Northern Branch Jail
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Maria, Calif. – The quick actions and lifesaving efforts of Custody Deputies at the Northern Branch Jail have resulted in the reversal of two inmate overdoses, but sadly, one inmate was beyond resuscitation. On Wednesday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Custody Deputies were alerted by another inmate that their cellmate in D Unit was unresponsive. Custody Deputies quickly responded to the cell and found the unconscious inmate, lying on the ground and turning blue. Custody Deputies radioed for Wellpath medical and began life-saving measures including two rounds of Naloxone. When Wellpath medical arrived, they gave the inmate two more rounds of Naloxone and continued lifesaving measures while County Fire and American Medical Response (AMR) was enroute. When AMR arrived, the inmate had become conscious and was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care.
Lompoc Record
Central Coast residents remember Kristin Smart following Paul Flores conviction
Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm. "I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as...
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach man pleads guilty to starting Hollister Fire
A Grover Beach man pled guilty on Oct. 12 to starting the Hollister Fire, which burned along the Gaviota Coast area of Santa Barbara County earlier this year. On March 12, the blaze was discovered burning in a canyon near Hollister Ranch, a gated subdivision. The residents of 30 homes in the area were evacuated.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc mayoral candidates share views on city finances, operations and look forward
Lompoc voters will be asked to select between two mayoral candidates Nov. 8: Jenelle Osborne is the current mayor; Jim Mosby is a former council member. Both are business owners with years of experience on the city council, various commissions and with nonprofits. Though Lompoc voters face their first by-district...
Fox40
Juries reach verdicts in Kristin Smart case
After a monthslong trial in a Monterey County courtroom, two separate juries have reached their verdicts in the death of Kristin Smart. The separate juries in the simultaneous trial have yet to announce their verdicts. The jury in the case against Ruben Flores reached their verdict on Monday, but the judge in the trial opted to wait until both juries reached their verdicts before reading them.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County Sheriff Parkinson on Paul Flores’ conviction
Opinion by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson. I am extremely pleased with the jury’s decision today to convict Paul Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart. I am disappointed, however, for the acquittal of Ruben Flores as an accessory for helping conceal the crime. Even so, that does not temper my profound gratitude for the verdict against Paul Flores.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc voters to decide fate of school improvements bond, 1% add-on transient tax measure
Voters in Lompoc are left to decide on issues ranging from funding for district-wide school improvements, a transient tax increase to electing a mayor, school board and city council members. The Santa Barbara County Elections Office, which began sending out mail-in ballots on Oct. 10 in preparation for the Nov....
Santa Barbara Independent
New Details Emerge in Santa Ynez Murder
At 5’11” and 190 pounds, Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris seemed a little hefty to slip through the cracks. Yet that’s exactly what the 26-year-old Lancaster man did in the early morning hours of October 8, after allegedly beating Terry Lee Wilson, the 72-year-old father of an ex-girlfriend, to death in Wilson’s Santa Ynez bathroom.
calcoastnews.com
Paul Flores’ jury back with a verdict in Kristin Smart murder trial
Paul Flores’ jury reached a verdict earlier today, which will be read back to back with the verdict for his father Ruben Flores at 1:30 p.m. in the Kristin Smart murder trial, the court announced on Monday. Paul Flores is charged with murdering Kristin Smart during an attempted rape...
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 10, 2022. 08:52— Albert Deonte...
