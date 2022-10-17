Read full article on original website
WATCH: Massive Grizzly Bear Brutally Attacks Younger Male While Vying for a Mate
Sometimes, a viral video is so harsh that a warning label might be fitting, and this one with a grizzly bear is worth one. We have seen animals in nature do some pretty wild things. Yet this video is both wild and quite brutal in nature. A grizzly bear is attacking another one. A larger one is attacking a smaller, younger one. This battle would be one that goes to the larger foe. Yet there is something about this video that appears to be quite disturbing. We’ll let you watch it and see for yourself. Sadly, the younger grizzly bear would ultimately be euthanized. Details will be forthcoming about this matter down below the video. We would caution you that, again, this is not for the faint of heart. But if you want to see nature in its real, authentic core, then you will want to see this video.
WATCH: Trail Cam Footage Captures Mountain Lion Stalking Unfortunate Coyote in the Night
According to a viral video, we get a chance to observe how a mountain lion will be pursuing a coyote into the night. This all takes place along a Southern California trail. Also, this scene, which is a bit eerie, pops up on a motion-sensor camera that is kept by Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors. USA Today’s For The Win reports that this footage will start by showing a coyote trotting rather quickly down the trail.
Watch A Mule Deer Stare Down & Fight Off A Mountain Lion In Wild Vintage Footage
Score one for the mule deer. California is home to an almost countless number of creatures, but perhaps none cooler than the mountain lion. While their territory runs almost the entirety of the Americas (From southern Alaska to the southernmost part of Chile), California is home to one of the biggest populations in the United States, with an estimate of 4,000 to 6,000 in the wild, according to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Rock Climber Narrowly Escapes Death After Bear Attacks Him On Side Of A Mountain
This is absolutely mortifying to watch. I couldn’t imagine being in this guy’s shoes…. I mean, first of all… I can’t even imagine free climbing up the side of a mountain, one wrong move away from death, but to throw a bear into the mix? Forget it…
WATCH: Heart-Pounding Video Shows Hunter Fire Warning Shots at Stalking Mountain Lion to Scare it Away
As terrifying as mountain lion encounter videos are, what’s even more disturbing is the fact that these animals have been stalking their prey far before the person took notice. Silently, these big cats crouch around the bushes, keeping a respectable distance from their prey before finding the perfect opportunity...
Amateur British photographer, 74, is left 'shaking' after capturing jaw-dropping photographs of rare black leopard devouring antelope on a Kenyan safari
An amateur British photographer has captured jaw-dropping pictures of a rare black leopard stalking at night. Steve Darling, 74, was on a Kenyan safari earlier this month when he spotted the big cat as they made their way back to camp. The Shrewsbury snapper said he was 'shaking' after observing...
Man Slaps Bear to Protect Family in Heart-Pounding Video
In addition to smacking the bear, the man also growled back at it and made loud noises by banging a shovel and a lid together.
South Carolina Woman Issues Warning After Bears Completely Wipe Out Her Chickens
A woman from Pumpkintown, South Carolina is now pleading for people to not feed bears in the area. Multiple bears recently ate her chickens and destroyed much of her backyard. “If you have chickens and do not have electric fence, beware,” Amy McIntosh Allen posted in a community Facebook page.
Man Flees Charging Elephant by Jumping Into River, Is Quickly Attacked by Crocodile
Quick thinking led a Zimbabwean fisherman to escape a charging elephant by jumping into a river. But as soon as he hit the water, he was attacked by a crocodile. And he miraculously survived to share his story. The encounter took place while Winders Sianene, 34, was heading to a...
“Unicorn” Elk With Antler Sticking Straight Out Of Its Forehead Spotted On Washington Trail Cam
This looks like some nonsense you’d see out of a horror film. Imagine hiking through the woods, taking in the peacefulness and scenery, when all of a sudden an elk appears with an antler sticking out from its forehead?. I would have to pinch myself to make sure I...
'Chewed Her up Bad': Bear Hunted Down Woman in Rare Predatory Attack
One of the women attacked in British Columbia, Canada, underwent six hours of surgery for injuries to her arms, head, back and ear.
Cougar Viciously Mauls Eight-Year-Old Boy, Clamps Jaws Down on His Head
An 8-year-old boy in Alberta, Canada was nearly killed when a cougar attacked him from behind. The animal clamped its jaws around his head in late July. Cason Feuser was on a camping trip with friends, playing with other children and under the supervision of a close family friend, when the cougar attacked.
Ring doorbell captures UPS driver’s lightning-fast reflexes when 4-year-old is pinned by 100-lb. package
A UPS driver didn’t think twice when he heard the faint cries of a little boy pinned down by a heavy package — and now, the heart-stopping security footage is going viral. The video, captured by a Ring doorbell and later uploaded to the subreddit r/HumansBeingBros, quickly gained over 8,000 upvotes and 100 comments.
Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)
Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish
After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes
These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
Heartbreaking story of killer whale named Hugo who ‘killed himself’ by repeatedly ramming head against tank
HUGO the killer whale was said to have been so unhappy in his captivity at an aquarium that he slammed his head into the wall of his tank until he died. The orca suffered a brain aneurysm after repeatedly ramming against the edge of his enclosure in a case often cited by animal rights activists as proof whales should not be kept at sea parks.
Beautiful black bear with white fur in Michigan is killed by wolves shortly after a sighting
A rare black bear with white fur has met a tragic end after it was spotted in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The one-in-a-million bear was killed by wolves shortly after photos of the bear were posted by Facebook group Yooper Outdoors #906 on Sept. 6, 2022. The group, a Michigan-based...
