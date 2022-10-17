Read full article on original website
The 207 interview: Republican candidate for governor Paul LePage
PORTLAND, Maine — With the political campaigns in full swing, 207 is interviewing the candidates running for major office seats in Maine. In the race for governor, Republican Paul LePage is trying to get his old job back. The other candidates on the ballot are Democratic incumbent Janet Mills and independent Sam Hunkler.
Here's how your paper ballot in Maine is secure, counted
WESTBROOK, Maine — Election Day is creeping up in Maine, and voters have a wide range of choices. From the gubernatorial race to municipal ballot measures, there's a lot to keep up with. As of Tuesday night, the Maine Department of the Secretary of State said 135,000 Mainers requested...
What led to a Mainer with a mullet and a US congressman to 'shotgun' beers at UMaine
ORONO, Maine — Shotgunning beer is often a communal act. For that reason, there's a level of vulnerability involved. Nobody wants to mess it up and be the person whose shirt is covered in beer. That vulnerability increases when you're running for United States Congress and you're shotgunning in...
National Border Patrol Council endorses Bruce Poliquin for Congress
BANGOR, Maine — The National Border Patrol Council announced Tuesday morning its endorsement of Republican candidate Bruce Poliquin, the former U.S. representative who is again running for Maine's 2nd Congressional District seat. Border Patrol Council Members based in Maine, a former Chief Patrol Agent of U.S. Border Patrol, and...
How to vote in Maine this upcoming election
MAINE, USA — Election Day in Maine is still a few weeks away, but it's important to begin preparing ahead of time. Here's an explainer on what you will need to register for voting, as well as when and how to vote, whether it's in the booth on Nov. 8, by mail, or in person for early voting.
Study group recommends stricter policies about access to prisoner phone calls
MAINE, Maine — A legislative study group is recommending that Maine adopt stricter policies about recording and listening to the phone calls between defense lawyers and their clients in jail, after finding a patchwork of unwritten processes that often leave confidential calls at risk of being recorded. The study...
Congressman Jared Golden 'shotguns' a beer for Maine lobstermen
ORONO, Maine — It is something you don't see every day on the campaign trail: a congressman 'shotgunning' a beer. With just weeks until voters head to the polls, Maine democratic Congressman Jared Golden was at the University of Maine homecoming game in Orono Saturday tailgating alongside students. He was asked by a student to have a beer "for the lobstermen."
'Swift-footed lizard' named Massachusetts state dinosaur
BOSTON — A “swift-footed lizard” that lived millions of years ago in what is now Massachusetts has been named the state's official dinosaur under legislation signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker. Podokesaurus holyokensis received more than 60 percent of the roughly 35,000 votes cast in...
Maine DHHS sued over child case file access
AUGUSTA, Maine — By an 8-1 Wednesday vote, the state's joint government oversight committee moved to sue the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for full access to the files of four children who allegedly died at the hands of a parent last summer after the department defied a subpoena to hand over the files, something the department argues it can't legally do.
Political Brew: Lobster lawsuits, candidate apology and big ballot spending
MAINE, USA — This week, concerns over new federal regulations sparked another rally in support of Maine's lobster industry. Many of those speaking at that rally called on Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey to file a lawsuit against the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association on the state's behalf. That...
Maine implements nationwide initiative to help curb homelessness
MAINE, USA — Across some communities in Maine, it's common to see people and families living without a roof over their heads. It's something the state is working to reduce by joining a national initiative, Built For Zero. Part of the idea is to move to a real-time data...
Maine hospitals receive $25M in support of COVID-19 recovery
MAINE, USA — Maine hospitals are receiving $25 million in funds from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services in support of their COVID-19 recovery. The Maine DHHS announced the funds in a news release Thursday, adding it's not only for recovery from the pandemic but to "address ongoing challenges such as workforce recruitment and retention."
Let's Talk About It | Program aims to better support fishermen's mental health
BRUNSWICK, Maine — It is no secret Maine fishermen have a tough job that has only gotten tougher in recent years. "It's a lot sometimes," Monique Coombs with the Maine Coast Fishermen's Association said. Coombs' family knows the first-hand challenges those in the state's fishing industry face. The current...
Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm
HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
Vermont Supreme Court rejects bail for 'person of interest' in couple death
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected a request for bail from a man considered a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire. In its Tuesday decision, the court unanimously rejected an appeal filed by attorneys for Logan Clegg, who...
State of Maine asks for 'vigilance' as avian flu lingers
AUGUSTA, Maine — The highly pathogenic avian flu (HPAI) still has a quiet footing in Maine. On Friday, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry posted a bulletin writing, "Vigilance is still needed as HPAI continues to be detected in Maine." The U.S. Department of Agriculture recorded four...
Gov. Mills tours downtown Sanford to highlight $34 million revitalization project
SANFORD, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills toured downtown Sanford with Mayor Anne-Marie Mastraccio and Maine Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note to talk about the revitalization of the city’s downtown on Monday. The downtown Sanford Village Partnership will use $34 million of local, state, and federal funds to improve...
Maine polio survivor helps vaccinate kids around the world
MAINE, Maine — Oct. 24 is World Polio Day, a time to recognize the progress Rotary International and its partners have made to reduce polio cases worldwide, immunizing more than 2 billion children across 122 countries. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, polio is an...
High COVID-19 transmission prompts indoor mask requirement at Acadia
BAR HARBOR, Maine — Rising COVID-19 cases in Hancock County have prompted the National Park Service to reinstate the mask requirement in all indoor spaces at Acadia National Park effective Oct. 15. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Hancock County as having "high" community-level transmission. Three...
The need for Mexican street tacos in Maine made this couple switch careers
WINDHAM, Maine — Reporter Hannah Yechivi is highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to making Maine a better place to live and work for all on NEWS CENTER Maine. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. It all started with a...
