Maine State

NEWS CENTER Maine

How to vote in Maine this upcoming election

MAINE, USA — Election Day in Maine is still a few weeks away, but it's important to begin preparing ahead of time. Here's an explainer on what you will need to register for voting, as well as when and how to vote, whether it's in the booth on Nov. 8, by mail, or in person for early voting.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Congressman Jared Golden 'shotguns' a beer for Maine lobstermen

ORONO, Maine — It is something you don't see every day on the campaign trail: a congressman 'shotgunning' a beer. With just weeks until voters head to the polls, Maine democratic Congressman Jared Golden was at the University of Maine homecoming game in Orono Saturday tailgating alongside students. He was asked by a student to have a beer "for the lobstermen."
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine DHHS sued over child case file access

AUGUSTA, Maine — By an 8-1 Wednesday vote, the state's joint government oversight committee moved to sue the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for full access to the files of four children who allegedly died at the hands of a parent last summer after the department defied a subpoena to hand over the files, something the department argues it can't legally do.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine hospitals receive $25M in support of COVID-19 recovery

MAINE, USA — Maine hospitals are receiving $25 million in funds from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services in support of their COVID-19 recovery. The Maine DHHS announced the funds in a news release Thursday, adding it's not only for recovery from the pandemic but to "address ongoing challenges such as workforce recruitment and retention."
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm

HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
NEWS CENTER Maine

State of Maine asks for 'vigilance' as avian flu lingers

AUGUSTA, Maine — The highly pathogenic avian flu (HPAI) still has a quiet footing in Maine. On Friday, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry posted a bulletin writing, "Vigilance is still needed as HPAI continues to be detected in Maine." The U.S. Department of Agriculture recorded four...
