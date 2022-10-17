This post was originally published on New York Amsterdam News. Big things come in small packages—for example, the cost of sending food to incarcerated loved ones in New York after a recently implemented Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) policy. In-person visit deliveries were disallowed earlier this year as a measure to prevent contraband from coming into state prisons. Families now need to go through third-party vendors to send food, often at elevated costs. Statewide rallies last month protested this ban.

