Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnypapers.com
Catholic Health hosts career event for new Lockport Memorial Hospital
Catholic Health is hosting a special career event for those interested in being a part of the health care team at the future Lockport Memorial Hospital – a campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital. Two information sessions will be held: from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24; and from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the New York Beer Project, 6933 Transit Road, Lockport.
Teachers residency program helping with teacher shortages
The University at Buffalo just received a $3.5 million grant to expand its teacher residency program, which will alleviate the teacher shortage in the Kenton School District.
wutv29.com
Buffalo Public Schools to file human rights complaint against Section VI
The Buffalo Public School's Board of Education has voted to file a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights against the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and Section Six, citing discrimination. In Wednesday night's board meeting, Board President Lou Petrucci accused the association and...
Catholic Health to share information on jobs at new Lockport hospital
Information on positions in a variety of fields, including nursing, imaging, environmental services and more will be provided.
wnypapers.com
'Boo Bash' at Fashion Outlets
On Wednesday, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls partnered with the United Way of Greater Niagara and Women United to host its annual “Boo Bash,” an indoor trick-or-treating event for area families. Children wore Halloween costumes, and all attendees enjoyed an evening of festive fun with a DJ dance...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Power Vista 'Hallow-GREEN Spooktacular'
√ Pose for photos with Lloyd, Niagara County’s SPCA dog battling terminal illness & inspiring Western New York community. The New York Power Authority will host its annual “Hallow-GREEN Spooktacular” on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Niagara Power Vista, located at 5777 Lewiston Road.
Too Much or Not Enough: Buffalo Schools Will Spend $3 Million On Security
Buffalo Public Schools has approved a $3 million budget to upgrade security equipment. Do you think it's too much or not enough? Over the past year or so, there have been quite a few violent incidents at Buffalo Public Schools. We want our parents to feel comfortable sending their children...
What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?
When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
West Seneca Is Getting A New Goodwill Store
Bargain hunters and vintage lovers in West Seneca will have a new store to shop at. Goodwill is opening a new store. The 12,000-foot Goodwill Retail Store and Donation is in Southgate Plaza, located at Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224. The grand opening is Friday, October 21st, 2022. The grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting are at 8:45 am and the store will open to customers at 9 am.
seattlemedium.com
Protests Staged Against Prison Care Package Ban
This post was originally published on New York Amsterdam News. Big things come in small packages—for example, the cost of sending food to incarcerated loved ones in New York after a recently implemented Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) policy. In-person visit deliveries were disallowed earlier this year as a measure to prevent contraband from coming into state prisons. Families now need to go through third-party vendors to send food, often at elevated costs. Statewide rallies last month protested this ban.
wnypapers.com
New date announced for 'Festival of Slice'
Organizers of the third annual “Festival of Slice” announced the popular event will be moved to Jan. 28, 2023. A press release explained, “Moving the date of the event after the busy holiday season will allow more pizzerias to participate, and it is expected that attendees will have fewer conflicts, as well.”
ubspectrum.com
A timeline of the Ellicott stabbing tragedy
Nearly a week after the fatal stabbing of a Buffalo State College student outside of Richmond Quad, University Police have identified a “person of interest” in connection with the case but have yet to announce any arrests. UPD is continuing “to make progress in its investigation into Friday’s...
Man fights to stay in Buffalo home that was never his
Army veteran James Moye has welcomed friends to the place he's called home on Leroy Avenue for more than 25 years.
Restaurant Week is back in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Restaurant Week is back in Buffalo. Buffalo Restaurant Week runs from October 24-30 and will feature new dishes and prix fixe menus and will be debuting for lunch and dinner. “The people that used to be in...
SPCA serving Erie Co. overwhelmed, local animal control centers adopt out dogs
The SPCA of Erie County is full, leaving local animal control centers to adopt out animals from their facilities
Pedestrian struck in Genesee County
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County Sheriff’s are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening. According to the Genesee County Sheriff, 89-year-old Ruth McVay of Alexander was crossing West Bethany Road at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when she was hit by a driver side mirror of a vehicle. McVay was taken to […]
WIVB
Wake Up! Wags: Ruby
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday we got to meet Ruby!. Ruby is a 3-year-old mixed breed who came from West Virginia and is looking for a forever home. She loves people, dogs, and cuddles!. If you’d like to learn more information on adopting this lovable girl, watch the...
gvpennysaver.com
Inside Rolling Hills Asylum with Owner & Resident Sharon Coyle
It’s October, and autumn in Western New York means there’s a chill in the air and lengthening shadows that make the evenings seem otherworldly. As Halloween draws near, the thoughts of many turn to manifestations of the supernatural. Rolling Hills Asylum (RHA) in East Bethany is one of the most popular locations, reportedly filled with paranormal activity. No one understands RHA’s history, unearthly inhabitants, and daily activity better than owner Sharon Coyle.
The royal roots of Bennett High
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Believe it or not, there's a bit of jolly old England right here in the Queen City. In fact, the place the queen called home, was the inspiration for one of Buffalo's high schools. Bennett alumni David Harrington, Dawn Harris and Neal Harris, have some fond...
wnypapers.com
Two-part series will offer communication strategies for Alzheimer's caregivers
Residents in the north towns who are caregivers for people living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias can learn helpful communication strategies during a two-part series in Lockport run by the Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The caregiver series will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 67 Saxton St.
Comments / 0