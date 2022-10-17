We all know that sedans have been going out of fashion over the past couple of decades, especially in the US where the vast majority of new cars are trucks or crossovers. Some companies have come up with genre-bending models, like the Polestar 2 and Toyota Crown that are really just sedans with an SUV-ish disguise. But Hyundai has stayed committed to the traditional sedan, especially in its home country of South Korea, where it has unveiled the new full-size Grandeur luxury sedan, which is one of the coolest new cars of the year.

1 DAY AGO