wkdzradio.com
‘Something Rotten’ At The Alhambra This Weekend
The Alhambra Theatre will be full of laughs this weekend as Campanile Productions presents the musical comedy ‘Something Rotten’. Dr. Jeffery Riggs will be directing the production and will have a small acting part and says the show is not for everyone. Riggs says ‘Something Rotten’ is a...
Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend
All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
Bales of Fun! Muhlenberg County, KY Holds Hay Bale Decorating Contest
It's fall, y'all! Muhlenberg County neighborhoods, organizations, and businesses have decorated to celebrate the season. Take a look at all of the creative, adorable, and fun hay bale displays. Then, place a vote for your favorites. There are some wonderful entries for the "Bales in the Berg" decorating contest. And,...
Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Greenville, KY
Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – 2022 Trigg County Hall of Fame
The 11th class of the Trigg County Athletic Hall of Fame was inducted Saturday. Jackie Sholar, John Ladd, Jimmy Mathis, Blaine Alexander, Margaret Hendrix, and the 1986 boys’ state champion cross country teams were honored. 2022 Trigg County Athletic Hall of Fame.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
wkdzradio.com
Connie Hendricks, 64, of Kuttawa, formerly of Cadiz
Graveside Services for 64 year old Connie Lane Hendricks of Kuttawa formerly of Cadiz will be Thursday, October 20, at 1:00 p.m. at the Little River Cemetery. Burial will follow in the Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and from 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Thursday...
wkdzradio.com
Loretta Cansler, 98 of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 98 year-old Loretta Cansler of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday, October 22, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ridgetop Cemetery. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Man Revived After Hopkinsville Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was eastbound when it hit a truck in front of it that was stopped at the intersection. The driver of the car was reportedly...
wkdzradio.com
Betty Smith, 91 of Clarksville
Funeral services for 91-year-old Betty Estelle Smith, of Clarksville, Tennessee, will be Saturday, October 22 at 1pm at the Guthrie United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 1 at the church. Cook-Webb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Shirley White, 85 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 85-year-old Shirley Jean White, of Hopkinsville will be Sunday, October 23 at 2:00 PM at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hamby Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
WBKO
KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
wkdzradio.com
Joseph Ferrell, 54 of Elkton
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for 54-year-old Joseph Allen Ferrell, of Elkton. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Richard “Mouse” Bradley, 71 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 71-year-old Richard “Mouse” Maurice Bradley, of Hopkinsville, will be Wednesday, October 19 at 1:00 PM at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday at 11 at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home.
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Schools Receives Solid Marks From 2021-22 Summative Assessment
For most of Monday and Tuesday, school administrators have been pouring over the 2021-22 Kentucky Summative Assessment — essentially the state’s report card for school districts in the Commonwealth. It’s the first time in two years such data has been released, following the COVID-19 pandemic, and Trigg County...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reported Missing
A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.
wkdzradio.com
Rick Chidester, 73 of Eddyville
Son – Todd (Mary) Crites, Sturgis, Mich. Rick was the owner of Malloy's Korner Market in Lyon County and formerly owned Handy Korner Market in Rockcastle. He was also a sports commentator for WKDZ.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV driven by 77-year-old Bettie Williams was westbound when she lost control of the vehicle while she was turning the heat on and hit a utility pole.
