Russian Fighter Jet Crashes on Takeoff, Video Shows
Smoke was seen billowing from the Belbek airfield in Crimea after Saturday's crash which reportedly killed one pilot.
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-30 and Su-34.
Russian Google Searches on When Putin Will Die Are Skyrocketing
Online interest in Vladimir Putin dying surged in Russia after the Kremlin unleashed a series of air strikes on Ukraine on Monday, according to data from Google trends. Queries about when the Russian leader would finally bite the dust first grew as he turned 70 on Friday, and then skyrocketed on Monday evening after Putin boasted about his “high precision” strikes that left nearly two dozen civilians dead. The trend was first spotted by the independent investigative news outlet Verstka. The phrase “death of Putin” hit peak popularity late Monday, tied only with the timeless slogan “Putin is a dickhead.” Those search terms were followed closely by “when will Putin die” and “who will kill Putin.”
Ukrainian commanders show video of drone strikes on Russian targets
As the weather changes in Ukraine and the battle for Kherson continues, soldiers show CNN's Nick Paton Walsh how they plan to use bunkers and Elon Musk's satellite internet to help map out Russian forces.
Elon Musk Spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin
Elon Musk is trying to weather the storm. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has gone from hero to pariah in the war between Russia and Ukraine in a few days. When Moscow invaded Kyiv on February 24, the billionaire provided Starlink, the satellite internet access service offered by his aerospace company SpaceX. This gesture allowed Ukrainians to stay connected to the world and to tell their version of this conflict, thus avoiding Russian propaganda dominating the narrative.
War in Ukraine, death of the Queen, Elon Musk … why are Nostradamus’s ‘predictions’ still winning converts?
There is good news and bad news. The good news is that, as you may have noticed, the world didn’t end on 4 July 1999. Hence the headline in the Guardian on Monday 5 July 1999: “Nostradamus wrong (please ignore if the world ended yesterday).”. Writing 450 years...
Video Shows Attack Helicopter Barely Missing Cars on Ukraine Highway
A video posted by the Ukraine Ministry of Defence is drawing amazed responses online. The video, posted on Twitter with a female voice and the caption "Welcome to Ukraine," shows a helicopter flying extremely close to a roadway. A camera inside a vehicle traveling the opposite direction caught the scene.
Instagram Testing Profile Song Feature Internally
Is it a throwback or the future of social media? Instagram is testing out a new internal feature that would enable users to add a song to their profiles. Tech leaker and developer Alessandro Paluzzi first shared the news on Twitter on Monday, igniting nostalgic comparisons to MySpace. However, the feature "is an internal prototype, and not testing externally," said Meta spokesperson Christine Pai in an email statement.
Google Is Making It Easier to Turn Off Targeted Ads
Google said Thursday it has started rolling out My Ad Center, which enables people to turn off targeted advertising while still ensuring apps such as Maps, Search and Google Assistant work. My Ad Center, announced earlier this year at Google I/O, is a new hub where people can control the...
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti set to move in together
Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu and Davide Sanclimenti have announced they are moving in together, nearly three months after winning the popular reality show.The Turkish model and actor and the “Italian stallion” revealed they are taking their relationship to the next level on Thursday (20 October).The couple won the ITV show in August by a landslide after a public vote and have since kept fans up to date on their lives together on social media.Sanclimenti, 27, asked CülcüloÄlu, 28, to move in with him over a romantic meal.CülcüloÄlu took to Twitter to post a photograph of a tiramisu...
