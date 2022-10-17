Read full article on original website
Minnesota Fire Chiefs Gather At The DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — Many of those who often put their lives at risk for us every day, are gathering in Duluth for the next few days. The Minnesota Fire Chiefs Association is using the time to share knowledge, solve challenges facing their departments, and learn about some of the new technology in fighting fires. Almost 550 chiefs and firefighters are here.
Duluth Police Dept.: School Resource Officers Are Coaches, Mentors, Social Workers
DULUTH, Minn. — Whether it’s building relationships with students, attending community events or after-school programs, the Duluth Police Department says that’s the majority of its focus for school resource officers. The Duluth City Council and Duluth School board recently approved a one-year contract for officers at Denfeld...
MN Reads: “Murder at Minnesota Point” by Jeffrey M. Sauve
The body of an unidentified woman was discovered on the beach along Park Point in Duluth in 1894. The mystery would go unsolved for three years. "It was a heinous crime," says author Jeffrey Sauve about the subject behind his true crime book Murder at Minnesota Point. "There were over 20 suspects and the murderer had at least three aliases."
High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood
A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
Sharps Materials Waste Bin In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department wants to remind anyone who has used or found biohazardous waste, such as syringes to properly dispose of the objects in the correct bins. In an effort to cut down on biohazardous waste materials, a sharps waste bin has been placed in...
LSVOTF Helps Arrest 62-Year-Old Drug Dealer, Finding 88 Grams Of Meth
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force helped arrest a known meth dealer earlier Thursday. A Duluth Police Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle that is owned by a 62-year-old Silver Bay resident. The car was located on Commonwealth Avenue near the Morgan Park Neighborhood. A...
Duluth Fire Department Asks Residents to Stop Bringing Sharps to Fire Stations
The Duluth Fire Department posted a reminder to Northland residents Monday regarding the disposal of sharps, which is the medical term for devices with sharp points or edges that can puncture or cut skin. Needles would be a very common example. Apparently, members of the community have been dropping off...
Fatal ATV Crash In Itasca County
ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — A man is dead after crashing his ATV in Itasca County on Monday. According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office 58-year-old Scott Shoemaker of Bovey was found unresponsive at the intersection of Wolf Lake Trail and County Road 336. He was on his way...
Mesabi Metallics Says Its Paid Late Taxes To Nashwauk And Itasca County
NASHWAUK, Minn. — Mesabi Metallics says it’s paid off its tax debt to Itasca County and the city of Nashwauk. The company says it also paid the penalties for the overdue taxes and paid its property taxes due this month “in advance.”. In July, city and county...
Elderly Minnesota Man Killed in Crash With Semi
Cloquet, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Kia truck and semi in the Duluth area has claimed the life of a Cloquet, MN man. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report indicates 72-year-old James Romero was facing south at a stop sign at the intersection of County Rd. 7 and Hwy. 210 about 30 miles southwest of Duluth. Romero’s vehicle then entered the intersection where it was struck by a westbound semi-truck shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Cloquet man killed in Carlton County crash
A Cloquet man has died after a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 210 and County Road 7, between Cromwell and Carlton. Officials say a truck driven by 72-year-old James Romero of Cloquet was at a stop sign on County Road...
The proposed Minnesota mine which has Tesla's attention
Photo: Credit: KARE - Core samples drilled by Talon Metals. Talon has found nickel deposits underground in Aitkin County which contain 7-9% nickel, some of the highest concentrations in the world. Jennifer Austin - KARE 11 News - October 18, 2022. The first sign as to what Talon Metals is...
What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?
Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
Minnesota Power Completes Jean Duluth Solar Project
DULUTH, Minn. — The equivalent of 300 homes a year will start getting their energy from the sun, and a new Northland solar project. 1 of 3 locations is on Riley Road near the soccer fields and Jean Duluth Road. Minnesota Power dedicated this new site Wednesday. The 8 1/2 acres is part of a $40 million solar project that will also have sites near Brainerd and Hoyt Lakes.
Someone Stole Part Of ‘Bruce’ The Mascot At The Duluth Black Woods Restaurant
You've no doubt seen him. Maybe you've taken a picture with him. Perhaps the kids "interacted" with him. And - he has a name, in case you didn't know. We're talking about Bruce - the beloved mascot statue that greets you in the front doorway at the Black Woods Grill and Bar. While I'm not exactly sure how long Bruce has been a part of the Black Woods family (I'm guessing since it opened, if I remember correctly), he has definitely become an iconic figure at the restaurant establishment.
One Of Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places Is Close To Duluth
Spooky season is officially here and with that, it's more appropriate than ever to look at some seemingly haunted places in the Northland and beyond. Did you know one of the most haunted places in the state is just a short drive from Duluth?. There are many haunted places in...
Sold! Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, The Historic Lake Superior Home Listed For $1.1 Million
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's what hit the market this summer. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot more, even more rare is that it was built by Duluth's legendary Congdon family.
Urgent care specialist joins Essentia
Hope Martinez, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, where she will specialize in urgent care. Martinez received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Duluth Traverse Completed Additions
DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth and Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores, also known as COGGS, held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of multiple segments of the Duluth Traverse. The Duluth Traverse is a multi-use biking and hiking trail that runs the full length of the...
