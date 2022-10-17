ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Comments / 5

Related
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Fire Chiefs Gather At The DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — Many of those who often put their lives at risk for us every day, are gathering in Duluth for the next few days. The Minnesota Fire Chiefs Association is using the time to share knowledge, solve challenges facing their departments, and learn about some of the new technology in fighting fires. Almost 550 chiefs and firefighters are here.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police Dept.: School Resource Officers Are Coaches, Mentors, Social Workers

DULUTH, Minn. — Whether it’s building relationships with students, attending community events or after-school programs, the Duluth Police Department says that’s the majority of its focus for school resource officers. The Duluth City Council and Duluth School board recently approved a one-year contract for officers at Denfeld...
DULUTH, MN
thenorth1033.org

MN Reads: “Murder at Minnesota Point” by Jeffrey M. Sauve

The body of an unidentified woman was discovered on the beach along Park Point in Duluth in 1894. The mystery would go unsolved for three years. "It was a heinous crime," says author Jeffrey Sauve about the subject behind his true crime book Murder at Minnesota Point. "There were over 20 suspects and the murderer had at least three aliases."
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood

A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Sharps Materials Waste Bin In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department wants to remind anyone who has used or found biohazardous waste, such as syringes to properly dispose of the objects in the correct bins. In an effort to cut down on biohazardous waste materials, a sharps waste bin has been placed in...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

LSVOTF Helps Arrest 62-Year-Old Drug Dealer, Finding 88 Grams Of Meth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force helped arrest a known meth dealer earlier Thursday. A Duluth Police Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle that is owned by a 62-year-old Silver Bay resident. The car was located on Commonwealth Avenue near the Morgan Park Neighborhood. A...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Fatal ATV Crash In Itasca County

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — A man is dead after crashing his ATV in Itasca County on Monday. According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office 58-year-old Scott Shoemaker of Bovey was found unresponsive at the intersection of Wolf Lake Trail and County Road 336. He was on his way...
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Elderly Minnesota Man Killed in Crash With Semi

Cloquet, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Kia truck and semi in the Duluth area has claimed the life of a Cloquet, MN man. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report indicates 72-year-old James Romero was facing south at a stop sign at the intersection of County Rd. 7 and Hwy. 210 about 30 miles southwest of Duluth. Romero’s vehicle then entered the intersection where it was struck by a westbound semi-truck shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Cloquet man killed in Carlton County crash

A Cloquet man has died after a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 210 and County Road 7, between Cromwell and Carlton. Officials say a truck driven by 72-year-old James Romero of Cloquet was at a stop sign on County Road...
CLOQUET, MN
boreal.org

The proposed Minnesota mine which has Tesla's attention

Photo: Credit: KARE - Core samples drilled by Talon Metals. Talon has found nickel deposits underground in Aitkin County which contain 7-9% nickel, some of the highest concentrations in the world. Jennifer Austin - KARE 11 News - October 18, 2022. The first sign as to what Talon Metals is...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?

Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Power Completes Jean Duluth Solar Project

DULUTH, Minn. — The equivalent of 300 homes a year will start getting their energy from the sun, and a new Northland solar project. 1 of 3 locations is on Riley Road near the soccer fields and Jean Duluth Road. Minnesota Power dedicated this new site Wednesday. The 8 1/2 acres is part of a $40 million solar project that will also have sites near Brainerd and Hoyt Lakes.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Someone Stole Part Of ‘Bruce’ The Mascot At The Duluth Black Woods Restaurant

You've no doubt seen him. Maybe you've taken a picture with him. Perhaps the kids "interacted" with him. And - he has a name, in case you didn't know. We're talking about Bruce - the beloved mascot statue that greets you in the front doorway at the Black Woods Grill and Bar. While I'm not exactly sure how long Bruce has been a part of the Black Woods family (I'm guessing since it opened, if I remember correctly), he has definitely become an iconic figure at the restaurant establishment.
DULUTH, MN
B105

One Of Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places Is Close To Duluth

Spooky season is officially here and with that, it's more appropriate than ever to look at some seemingly haunted places in the Northland and beyond. Did you know one of the most haunted places in the state is just a short drive from Duluth?. There are many haunted places in...
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

Urgent care specialist joins Essentia

Hope Martinez, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, where she will specialize in urgent care. Martinez received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Traverse Completed Additions

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth and Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores, also known as COGGS, held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of multiple segments of the Duluth Traverse. The Duluth Traverse is a multi-use biking and hiking trail that runs the full length of the...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy