weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Okfuskee by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. Target Area: Choctaw; Creek; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; McIntosh; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Osage; Pawnee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha; Tulsa; Washington RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR EASTERN OKLAHOMA * AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Pushmataha, Choctaw, Osage, Washington, Pawnee, Tulsa, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, McIntosh, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer, and Le Flore counties. * WIND...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon values 15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURE...Mid 80s to near 90. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Comanche, Cotton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Comanche; Cotton; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grady; Grant; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Jefferson; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; Major; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne; Roger Mills; Stephens; Tillman; Washita; Woods; Woodward RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR NORTHERN, CENTRAL, AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidities, gusty winds, and extremely dry fuels, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * TIMING...Friday afternoon and early Friday evening. * WIND...South to southwest 18 to 22 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...10 to 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...85 to 90. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
