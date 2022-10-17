ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Warming trend through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a first frost and freeze Wednesday morning, temperatures will be on a quick rebound through the weekend. Dry weather and sunshine will continue as well with rain no showing up again until the start of next week. We’ll cool quickly overnight under clear skies. Temperatures...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia's first freeze of the season coming tonight

South Arkansas should experience its first freeze of the season overnight. An elevated wildfire danger also exists. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a freeze warning from 1-9 a.m. Wednesday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees are expected in portions of South Central and Southwest...
MAGNOLIA, AR
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

This Arkansas Train Ride Takes You Through Beautiful Fall Foliage

It's that time of year to see the beautiful changing colors of the leaves in Arkansas and we found the best way ever to see the fall foliage. On a train ride. That's right, a train ride on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad. It will take you through all the fall foliage. The old train, with vintage cars from the 1920s to the 1950s, will take you not only through little towns and tunnels but also it will give you the chance to see all those fall colors.
ARKANSAS STATE
WCIA

First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois

The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
KSLA

Super Retriever Series 2022 returns to Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT - BOSSIER, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The world’s best retrievers and trainers will compete against each other and only the top dogs will be crowned with two great events!. First up, the Super Retriever Series (SRS) Super Dock Competition happens on October 21-23, 2022 at the Louisiana Boardwalk...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLAW 101

When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze

Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Huge Estate Sale in Shreveport from Legendary Business

I have so many fond memories of long leisurely lunches with friends. The quiche was one of my favorites. But I also loved to try the specialty teas they would have each day. My Mom also loved this place. We would sit under the great painting of the Queen and talk about all the things going on in the world. The Glenwood Tea Room was such a calming and happy place for miss. I sure do miss it.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Pumpkin Shine on Line celebrates 30th year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Pumpkin Shine on Line is back for the 30th time!. The community flocked to Betty Virginia Park to check out more than 65 painted pumpkin displays from area schools, churches, nonprofit organizations and businesses. “At Judson, our theme across the entire year and everything that...
SHREVEPORT, LA
5newsonline.com

First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE

