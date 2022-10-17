15-year-old from Ridgeland dead after accidental shooting while looking at gun

A 15-year-old boy from Ridgeland is dead after an accidental shooting Sunday night, according to officials from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Jasper County Coroner’s Office.

Tavarus Pinckney of Ridgeland was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m. Sunday due to a single gunshot wound, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie P. Aiken III.

The incident occurred off Lady’s Bank Drive in Ridgeland. Pinckney and his older brother were looking at a family member’s firearm that had been used earlier during a hunting trip. The gun fired, and Pinckney was shot.

Pinckney was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for treatment, and he died later that night.

Additional details about the shooting were not made public.

The incident is still under investigation, but police are considering the shooting accidental, Crosby said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.