ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

Passenger shot and killed as driver tries to escape road-rage incident, WA cops say

By Paloma Chavez
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXgjB_0icdWwse00

Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead after a road-rage incident in Skykomish, according to Washington State Patrol.

Around 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, near milepost 63 on Route 2, a silver Kia Sorrento and Subaru SUV got into “a road rage” incident, according to a news release.

The Kia then moved away from the Subaru, troopers said. Someone in the Subaru “shot through the rear passenger window of the Kia,” according to the release.

A 24-year-old woman from Everett, who was a passenger, was shot and killed, police said. The release did not identify her.

The person who was driving the Subaru fled the scene, and police are asking the public to help locate their car.

The Subaru is described as having a dark color and a mounted cargo basket on the car’s roof.

If anyone has any information about the car, you are asked to call 360-654-1140.

Skykomish is about 70 miles east of Seattle.

15-year-old dies in shootout outside of homecoming football game, Louisiana cops say

18-year-old watching cars do doughnuts at a rally is shot and killed, Texas cops say

Man killed in Tacoma shooting that injured 1 other identified by officials

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest

Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident

Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
EVERETT, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene

Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot through window of Rainier Beach home

SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was shot at his Rainier Beach home Monday night. Seattle police were called to the 9700 block of 60th Avenue South at 10:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a 50-year-old...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma drive-by shooting leaves woman injured

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman hospitalized over the weekend. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of South J Street after 9 p.m. Saturday. Police said shots went through a home and hit a 29-year-old woman inside. The woman was taken...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police officer-in-training placed on unpaid leave for alleged cyberstalking

SEATTLE - A Seattle Police officer-in-training was placed on unpaid leave for allegedly cyberstalking a woman for nearly a year after they went on one date in 2021. According to court documents, the 22-year-old suspect went on a date with a woman he met on Facebook on Nov. 11, 2021. During that date, the suspect told the woman that he was attending the Police Academy and asked if she wanted to see his gun and badge in his bedroom, according to court documents. The woman told police she declined several times after he asked her repeatedly.
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
7K+
Followers
307
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy