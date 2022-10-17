ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan City Named One Of The Rattiest In America

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One Michigan city made it in the top 10 of Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities list, according to Mlive .

Orkin's list ranks metro regions by the number of both commercial and residential new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. According to their data, Detroit ranks ninth in the top 10 rattiest cities. Here's the complete top 10:

  1. Chicago
  2. New York
  3. Los Angeles
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. San Francisco
  6. Philadelphia
  7. Baltimore
  8. Cleveland
  9. Detroit
  10. Denver

Two other Michigan cities made the top 50 list: Grand Rapids at No. 31 and Flint at No. 40.

“Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases , including Salmonella and Hantavirus,” Ben Hottel , an Orkin entomologist, said.

Rats generally enter homes between October and February in search of food, water and warmth , according to Orkin. Signs of a rodent infestation include droppings, gnaw marks on walls and wire, nests, grease and dirt marks along walls and floorboards and scurrying noises.

According to Orkin, homeowners should store away food, declutter, maintain their landscaping, inspect both inside and outside their home, and look for possible entry points in order to try and prevent an infestation.

Mike guest
3d ago

....and every one of them are Democrat controlled...

Related
1470 WFNT

Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word

Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Best in America

It’s always nice to be able to enjoy a meal at leisure. That said, sometimes you want to eat a great meal on the go. Michigan has plenty of good options when it comes to picking up a fast, tasty meal on the run. Now, as it turns out, the Mitten has one of the best places for “quick eats” in America.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan family of 4 missing after unexpectedly leaving home

FREEMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a missing family of four after they unexpectedly left their Michigan home Monday. The Cirigliano family last had contact with family Sunday and were last seen around midnight Monday. Police believe Anthony and Suzette, and their sons Brandon and Noah left their home on N. Michigan Avenue in Freemont sometime between 4-8 p.m. Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
metrodetroitmommy.com

Exciting News: 14 Toys R Us Locations Returning to Michigan

Four years after the company closed all of its U.S. stores, the Toys R Us brand is back with 14 locations. Toy R Us Kids can find these smaller toy shop within several Macy’s stores throughout Michigan. Guests can enjoy the nostagic feeling of stepping inside the 1,000 square...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?

You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?. A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Kroger Delivery fulfillment center opens in Metro Detroit

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Kroger announced on Tuesday the opening of its customer fulfillment center in Metro DetroitAccording to a press release, the new Kroger Delivery center on Wahrman Road in Romulus will employ more than 700 people and reach customers up to 90 minutes from the site. Officials say temperature-controlled vans will be utilized for deliveries to customers' homes.To date, it is Kroger's first customer fulfillment center in Michigan."Kroger has served customers in the state of Michigan for more than a century and we are thrilled to bring Kroger Delivery to greater Detroit," Bill Bennett, Kroger vice president,...
ROMULUS, MI
1470 WFNT

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan

The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave

MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
ROSEVILLE, MI
