EMMANUEL 1.16×2=1
2d ago
should expect that if you're sitting on the railroad tracks remember train tracks are for trains for those that keep forgetting
2
BBC
Kisby train crash due to tractor crossing without permission
A train crashed into farming machinery on a level crossing after a tractor was driven over it without permission, a report said. The incident happened at Kisby level crossing between Whittlesey and March in Cambridgeshire on 19 August 2021. A report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the...
Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany
A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
At least 25 dead in horror plunge as bus carrying wedding party plummets 1,600ft into mountain gorge in India
AT least 25 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests plummeted 1600ft into a mountain gorge in India. The large group were travelling back from Laldhang in the Haridwar district before the coach hurtled off the road in Pauri Garhwal. According to officials, at least 45 people were...
Horrifying moment helicopter crash lands in front yard of California home - as pilot and passenger both miraculously survive
A shocking helicopter crash in California caught on video by a doorbell camera ended with both the pilot and its only passenger miraculously safe. The crash took place in Fresno at around 9:54 a.m. local time on Garrett Avenue, near Jensen and Willow Avenue in the southeast part of the city.
Horror details after 3 killed at world’s largest indoor amusement park when Mindbender rollercoaster crashed at 60mph
THE sole survivor of a rollercoaster crash has spoken out about the tragic day when the car crashed at 60 mph and killed three people. Rod Chayko is now in his early 60s, but 30 years after his accident at the world's largest indoor amusement park, he still "think[s] about it every day."
Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days
A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation
A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
A flight attendant broke his ankle in 2 places after being thrown to the ground by severe turbulence as his plane flew through a storm
The incident happened while the Norwegian Air flight from Copenhagen was descending to land at Nice Airport in France, investigators said.
Semi, delivery truck involved in crash on I-80 in Sierra
PLACER COUNTY – A crash involving a semi and a delivery truck had traffic at a crawl along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Blue Canyon Road offramp. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a semi and a delivery truck were involved.It's unclear if there were any injuries.
Passengers left stunned after boarding flight – only to find it completely empty
A MAN was stunned to find he was just one of three passengers on an entire flight - which still took off. Jak Scott was travelling with Jet2 from Edinburgh to Greece when he was told his flight would be nearly empty. Despite paying just £59 for his ticket, he...
Two killed after truck crashes into overpass along I-94
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a crash along the eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Stephens Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove off the roadway, continued up an embankment and then crashed into the Stephens Road overpass support. The truck caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy report.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
'Caution, wake turbulence': Haunting air traffic control audio reveals final words of Swedish flight instructor, 23, killed in Virginia crash after student, 18, stalled plane during take-off
A Swedish flight instructor was heard talking over air traffic control towers just seconds before she was killed in a Virginia plane crash. Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 22, died on Thursday around 3pm when her student pilot Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode pulled the nose of the plane too high and stalled it near Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News, Virginia.
Shocking moment a furious driver gets out of car at a set of traffic lights and starts bashing another motorist before casually walking back to his vehicle
An angry driver has repeatedly punched and kicked a motorist stopped at a traffic light in a shocking act of road rage. Footage uploaded to social media from another car shows the furious man on the corner of Nuwarra and Newbridge Road in Moorebank, Sydney's southwest, reach through the door of the silver hatchback and strike the driver.
Horror as worker gets his hand stuck in a garbage truck compactor and is dragged five metres inside it
An industrial worker got his hand caught in a garbage truck compactor and was dragged five metres inside the back of the vehicle. It took local firefighters and heavy rescue technicians four hours to free the worker, 46, from the truck at a work site in Wetherill Park in Sydney's south-west.
Terrifying pic reveals aftermath of ‘impossible’ lightning strike on easyJet plane’s WING forcing emergency landing
A TERRIFYING image has revealed the aftermath of an “impossible” lightning strike which forced an easyJet plane into an emergency landing. The image shows the damage inflicted by a thunderous bolt which struck the aircraft’s wing as it was passing over Italy on Sunday. It forced the...
Cheetah savages ‘careless’ teen in safari park after he walked into enclosure & was saved by ‘hero’ worker
A CHEETAH has savaged a "careless" teen in a safari park after he walked into the enclosure and was saved by a "hero" worker. The absent-minded male student was visiting Beekse Bergen Safari Park in the Netherlands when he and two pals wandered off the walking path intended to keep visitors safe.
Horror as man in his 20s plunges to his death from 311ft Canary Wharf tower block – before police find woman with face and head injuries inside flat
A man in his 20s has plunged to his death from a Canary Wharf tower block, while a woman has been rushed to hospital with facial and head injuries. It is thought that the man fell from the 311-foot Talisman Tower in Lincoln Plaza on the Isle of Dogs, east London.
Pensioner is found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout
A pensioner has been found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout. Eyewitnesses believed the man was sleeping on board the Glasgow-bound Citylink service from Edinburgh before he fell from his seat at a roundabout. Passengers...
Terrified passengers 'choke' and 'are told to start praying' as Indian flight fills with smoke, forcing emergency landing
Terrified passengers say they were left choking and were allegedly told to start praying as an Indian plane cabin filled with smoke, forcing an emergency landing. Footage from the flight showed the thick smoke filling the cabin, with passengers saying afterwards they were struggling to breathe for 25 minutes. The...
Woman requests a 'no parking' sign be set up outside of her house after whinging her neighbours' cars were blocking the view from her driveway - leaving one Sydney suburb up in arms
Residents in a Sydney suburb have been left outraged after their neighbour took it upon herself to request a 'no parking' sign be set up outside her house. The no parking zone was requested by a woman in Penshurst, in the city's south, after she complained about other cars blocking her view while coming out of her driveway.
