ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 4

EMMANUEL 1.16×2=1
2d ago

should expect that if you're sitting on the railroad tracks remember train tracks are for trains for those that keep forgetting

Reply
2
Related
BBC

Kisby train crash due to tractor crossing without permission

A train crashed into farming machinery on a level crossing after a tractor was driven over it without permission, a report said. The incident happened at Kisby level crossing between Whittlesey and March in Cambridgeshire on 19 August 2021. A report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the...
Daily Mail

Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany

A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
The Independent

Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days

A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
Daily Mail

Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation

A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
CBS Sacramento

Semi, delivery truck involved in crash on I-80 in Sierra

PLACER COUNTY – A crash involving a semi and a delivery truck had traffic at a crawl along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Blue Canyon Road offramp. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a semi and a delivery truck were involved.It's unclear if there were any injuries. 
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Detroit

Two killed after truck crashes into overpass along I-94

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a crash along the eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Stephens Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove off the roadway, continued up an embankment and then crashed into the Stephens Road overpass support. The truck caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy report.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
Daily Mail

'Caution, wake turbulence': Haunting air traffic control audio reveals final words of Swedish flight instructor, 23, killed in Virginia crash after student, 18, stalled plane during take-off

A Swedish flight instructor was heard talking over air traffic control towers just seconds before she was killed in a Virginia plane crash. Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 22, died on Thursday around 3pm when her student pilot Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode pulled the nose of the plane too high and stalled it near Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News, Virginia.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Daily Mail

Shocking moment a furious driver gets out of car at a set of traffic lights and starts bashing another motorist before casually walking back to his vehicle

An angry driver has repeatedly punched and kicked a motorist stopped at a traffic light in a shocking act of road rage. Footage uploaded to social media from another car shows the furious man on the corner of Nuwarra and Newbridge Road in Moorebank, Sydney's southwest, reach through the door of the silver hatchback and strike the driver.
Daily Mail

Woman requests a 'no parking' sign be set up outside of her house after whinging her neighbours' cars were blocking the view from her driveway - leaving one Sydney suburb up in arms

Residents in a Sydney suburb have been left outraged after their neighbour took it upon herself to request a 'no parking' sign be set up outside her house. The no parking zone was requested by a woman in Penshurst, in the city's south, after she complained about other cars blocking her view while coming out of her driveway.
CBS News

CBS News

563K+
Followers
69K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy