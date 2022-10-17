ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023

Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
