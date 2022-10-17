ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa man accused of stealing cigarettes from three different QuikTrips, hours apart

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of stealing cigarettes from three different QuikTrip locations within a few hours.

The first crime happened Sunday morning around 2 a.m. at the QT near 61st and Highway 169.

Employees here called police after the suspect, now identified as Marcus Johnson, stole 18 boxes of cigarettes.

Just ten minutes later, another theft was called in at the QuikTrip near 71st and Mingo. Employees said Johnson jumped the counter to steal Black & Milds.

Several hours later, officers were called to the QT near 91st and Yale. Again, police say Johnson stole cigarettes. This happened just before 6 a.m.

A fourth call was placed to police several minutes later, near 71st and Yale. However, Johnson had not stolen anything.

Officers spotted Johnson leaving this QuikTrip in a white Jeep. Johnson eventually got out of the Jeep and tried to run away.

Johnson was arrested after a brief struggle. An officer was hurt, but only suffered minor injuries.

Johnson faces charges of larceny from a retailer after former conviction of a felony, obstructing/interfering with an officer, and resisting arrest.

