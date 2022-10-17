Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FREE tablets via Luray weekend eventTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blazeTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray 'Little Library' inspired by a love of booksTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County Ruritans host Suicide Awareness WalkTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Warrant issued in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
breezejmu.org
Downtown Halloween event attracts thousands
The Halloween season has begun in Harrisonburg, and this year’s Skeleton Fest is proof. This past Saturday, Oct. 15, people and pets of all ages lined the streets, dressed in an array of colorful and creative costumes. Skeleton Fest was started in 2004 by the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR)...
breezejmu.org
Foxhill shooting shakes community
Content warning: This article discusses gun violence, including some graphic and disturbing descriptions of the scene. Readers should proceed carefully with that in mind. In the earliest hours of Sunday morning, shots rang out on Devon Lane. Manny Trammell, hosting a party at his townhome, was inside when he heard...
WHSV
Winemaking company transforms Waynesboro’s Metalcrafters building
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - State and local officials gathered in Waynesboro’s Virginia Metalcrafters building on Wednesday to honor innovation of the past and present. The building was once a hub of innovation, but more recently, it’s been empty. Now, Common Wealth Crush Co. will occupy the space. Wednesday’s...
WHSV
Waynesboro brewery expanding with music venue in historic building
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - City and state leaders celebrated the opening of a new winemaking company in a historic Waynesboro building on Wednesday. The Virginia Marketplace will be home for a new offering in the city. Basic City Beer Company is expanding to include a music venue. “It has always...
livability.com
Discover the Neighborhoods of Central Virginia
Take a tour of Charlottesville and the eight counties that make up the dynamic region of Central Virginia. Home to the University of Virginia, Charlottesville has a diverse economy with strong bioscience, business & finance and education technology sectors. Accolades for “C’ville” have included Best Place to Live in America, Best Digital City and Best Place to Start a Small Business. Major employers are Apex Clean Energy and S&P Global Market Intelligence, and I-64 offers an easy connection to the I-81 and I-95.
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
NBC12
October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week. In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250. “Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
livability.com
5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Central Virginia
This historic region is full of landmark haunts just waiting to be visited. To have the authentic Central Virginia experience, you should dive into the area’s unique history. Several historic landmarks are well worth seeing and visiting, including the following:. 1. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Charlottesville, VA. Dubbed the...
livability.com
Hantzmon Wiebel Offers a Wealth of Job Opportunities in Charlottesville, VA
Hantzmon Wiebel strives to make a positive difference for its many clients and the Charlottesville community. Hantzmon Wiebel LLP, located in the heart of downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, offers job seekers a unique combination of personal and professional growth opportunities. The CPA and advisory services firm, which has been in business...
Augusta Free Press
Burlington ribbon cutting on Friday in Waynesboro’s Town Center
The sign has been up for some time, and the day is almost here for Burlington to open its new location in the Town Center in Waynesboro on Friday. The new Burlington will take the place of the former Bed, Bath and Beyond location in the shopping center. The ribbon...
WHSV
Vehicle crashes into Augusta Health building
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crashed into a building at the Augusta Health campus in Fishersville Thursday morning. The driver reportedly drove into the corner of the Internal Medicine building on accident. Augusta Health says there were no injuries, and the building will not shut down.
Augusta Free Press
Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue recognized with Spirit of Virginia Award
Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Inc. in Afton is one of four recipients of The First Lady of Virginia’s Spirit of Virginia Award 2022. “It’s really wonderful to have the recognition of all the hard work and dedication of the volunteers,” said Hope’s Legacy Executive Director Maya Proulx.
Augusta Free Press
Explore working spaces of local artisans in annual studio tour
On the second weekend in November, local artisans open their doors for you to explore their working spaces in a self-guided tour over two days. The 28th annual Artisans Studio Tour will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13. The tour features 39 artisans in 21 studios in Central Virginia including the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Madison and Nelson counties.
cbs19news
Louisa winery, brewery wins QuadTank competition
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Louisa County business was the big winner at a Quad County Business Summit competition last week. Southern Revere Cellars won the fourth annual QuadTank Pitch Competition. Four businesses from Louisa, Fluvanna, Greene, Orange and Madison counties competed, presenting their ideas to support or implement...
Augusta Free Press
Podcast: Who to vote for in Sixth District, Staunton and Waynesboro city races
Crystal Graham joins the show to quiz editor Chris Graham on AFP‘s choices in the Sixth District Congress race and the city races in Staunton and Waynesboro. “Street Knowledge” is hosted by AFP editor Chris Graham, an award-winning sportswriter who is also an author and ESPN3 baseball play-by-play broadcaster.
cbs19news
Investigation underway into racist graffiti found near Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are investigating an incident involving racist graffiti at the University of Virginia. According to police, the UVA Police Department was called just before 5 a.m. Friday regarding a racial slur painting on a sidewalk and roadway at 14th and John streets. This location is...
WSLS
Hull’s Drive-In hosts family-friendly fundraiser event
LEXINGTON, Va. – Bring in fall weather with a family-friendly event at Hull’s Drive-In for a good cause. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Lexington’s Hull’s Drive-In is hosting an event with Be the Match for a fall fundraiser featuring the following activities:. Petting Zoo,. Trunk-or-Treat,. Inflatable Frankenstein Slide...
Augusta Free Press
Blue Ridge Children’s Museum to host fall lantern walk, lantern-making workshop
The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum will be hosting its annual Lantern Walk on Saturday, Nov. 12. The community is invited to commemorate the Season of Lights with a lantern-making workshop from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The natural playground will also be open. The lantern walk will take place...
Virginia Offers Sharpshooting Four-Star Point Guard
The No. 1-ranked player from Kentucky in the recruiting class of 2024 picked up an offer from UVA on Monday night
cbs19news
Phishing alert for EBT cardholders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville officials are alerting residents to a phishing scam. According to a release, officials have been notified of recent phishing attempts to access a person’s Electronic Benefits account. The city says the Virginia Department of Social Services, or VDSS, will never contact an EBT...
Comments / 0