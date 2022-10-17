ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

breezejmu.org

Downtown Halloween event attracts thousands

The Halloween season has begun in Harrisonburg, and this year’s Skeleton Fest is proof. This past Saturday, Oct. 15, people and pets of all ages lined the streets, dressed in an array of colorful and creative costumes. Skeleton Fest was started in 2004 by the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR)...
breezejmu.org

Foxhill shooting shakes community

Content warning: This article discusses gun violence, including some graphic and disturbing descriptions of the scene. Readers should proceed carefully with that in mind. In the earliest hours of Sunday morning, shots rang out on Devon Lane. Manny Trammell, hosting a party at his townhome, was inside when he heard...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Winemaking company transforms Waynesboro’s Metalcrafters building

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - State and local officials gathered in Waynesboro’s Virginia Metalcrafters building on Wednesday to honor innovation of the past and present. The building was once a hub of innovation, but more recently, it’s been empty. Now, Common Wealth Crush Co. will occupy the space. Wednesday’s...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro brewery expanding with music venue in historic building

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - City and state leaders celebrated the opening of a new winemaking company in a historic Waynesboro building on Wednesday. The Virginia Marketplace will be home for a new offering in the city. Basic City Beer Company is expanding to include a music venue. “It has always...
WAYNESBORO, VA
livability.com

Discover the Neighborhoods of Central Virginia

Take a tour of Charlottesville and the eight counties that make up the dynamic region of Central Virginia. Home to the University of Virginia, Charlottesville has a diverse economy with strong bioscience, business & finance and education technology sectors. Accolades for “C’ville” have included Best Place to Live in America, Best Digital City and Best Place to Start a Small Business. Major employers are Apex Clean Energy and S&P Global Market Intelligence, and I-64 offers an easy connection to the I-81 and I-95.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC12

October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week. In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250. “Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
livability.com

5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Central Virginia

This historic region is full of landmark haunts just waiting to be visited. To have the authentic Central Virginia experience, you should dive into the area’s unique history. Several historic landmarks are well worth seeing and visiting, including the following:. 1. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Charlottesville, VA. Dubbed the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
livability.com

Hantzmon Wiebel Offers a Wealth of Job Opportunities in Charlottesville, VA

Hantzmon Wiebel strives to make a positive difference for its many clients and the Charlottesville community. Hantzmon Wiebel LLP, located in the heart of downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, offers job seekers a unique combination of personal and professional growth opportunities. The CPA and advisory services firm, which has been in business...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Vehicle crashes into Augusta Health building

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crashed into a building at the Augusta Health campus in Fishersville Thursday morning. The driver reportedly drove into the corner of the Internal Medicine building on accident. Augusta Health says there were no injuries, and the building will not shut down.
FISHERSVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue recognized with Spirit of Virginia Award

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Inc. in Afton is one of four recipients of The First Lady of Virginia’s Spirit of Virginia Award 2022. “It’s really wonderful to have the recognition of all the hard work and dedication of the volunteers,” said Hope’s Legacy Executive Director Maya Proulx.
AFTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Explore working spaces of local artisans in annual studio tour

On the second weekend in November, local artisans open their doors for you to explore their working spaces in a self-guided tour over two days. The 28th annual Artisans Studio Tour will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13. The tour features 39 artisans in 21 studios in Central Virginia including the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Madison and Nelson counties.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Louisa winery, brewery wins QuadTank competition

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Louisa County business was the big winner at a Quad County Business Summit competition last week. Southern Revere Cellars won the fourth annual QuadTank Pitch Competition. Four businesses from Louisa, Fluvanna, Greene, Orange and Madison counties competed, presenting their ideas to support or implement...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Investigation underway into racist graffiti found near Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are investigating an incident involving racist graffiti at the University of Virginia. According to police, the UVA Police Department was called just before 5 a.m. Friday regarding a racial slur painting on a sidewalk and roadway at 14th and John streets. This location is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Hull’s Drive-In hosts family-friendly fundraiser event

LEXINGTON, Va. – Bring in fall weather with a family-friendly event at Hull’s Drive-In for a good cause. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Lexington’s Hull’s Drive-In is hosting an event with Be the Match for a fall fundraiser featuring the following activities:. Petting Zoo,. Trunk-or-Treat,. Inflatable Frankenstein Slide...
LEXINGTON, VA
cbs19news

Phishing alert for EBT cardholders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville officials are alerting residents to a phishing scam. According to a release, officials have been notified of recent phishing attempts to access a person’s Electronic Benefits account. The city says the Virginia Department of Social Services, or VDSS, will never contact an EBT...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

