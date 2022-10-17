ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue recognized with Spirit of Virginia Award

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Inc. in Afton is one of four recipients of The First Lady of Virginia’s Spirit of Virginia Award 2022. “It’s really wonderful to have the recognition of all the hard work and dedication of the volunteers,” said Hope’s Legacy Executive Director Maya Proulx.
AFTON, VA
New Dominion Bookshop to host author event with Brian Teare

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author and UVA professor Brian Teare on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m. Teare will be reading from his poetry collection The Empty Form Goes All the Way to Heaven, which will be reissued from Nightboat in mid-October. A...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Explore working spaces of local artisans in annual studio tour

On the second weekend in November, local artisans open their doors for you to explore their working spaces in a self-guided tour over two days. The 28th annual Artisans Studio Tour will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13. The tour features 39 artisans in 21 studios in Central Virginia including the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Madison and Nelson counties.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Staunton Christmas Parade application deadline extended to Oct. 31

Applications for participation in this year’s Staunton Christmas Parade are due by Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. This year’s parade, scheduled Monday, November 28 with an inclement weather date of Monday, December 5, will be held at 7 p.m. with the theme “A Storybook Christmas.”. Organized by the...
STAUNTON, VA
Malls and memories: Farewell, Staunton Mall

When I moved to Staunton in late 2015, I was elated to learn that a mall was only 10 minutes from my apartment. I have always loved shopping malls. I grew up near Fredericksburg, Va. and enjoyed exploring the Spotsylvania Mall, now called Spotsylvania Towne Center. (I am stubborn and still call it the mall.) At any time in my life, I could tell you where the toy store was in that mall, Claire’s (where I got my ears pierced when I was 9 years old), Woolworth (yes, I am that old), Sears, Deb’s (a teen clothing store), and where to eat.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta County: Prescription Drug Take Back Day scheduled for Oct. 29

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be a collection site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office also has a secure drop box in their lobby for citizens to dispose of unused or unwanted prescription medications any time. The drop box is accessible 24 hours a day.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Albemarle County: Police seek information on location of runaway teen

Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Dominique Brinson. Brinson is from the Charlottesville area and was last seen at CATEC on Rio Road. He was wearing black pants, a black puffer-type coat, White Air Jordans with purple details, and carrying a beige backpack. He has two razor stripes on his eyebrow.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta County: Authorities release information on runaway teen

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Tristan Mac Cornelius, 16, is 5’11”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, dark colored sweat pants, and a dark colored beanie.
Waynesboro: Police seek person of interest in debit card theft case

The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Police are investigating a recent debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash. If anyone...
WAYNESBORO, VA

