North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball LotteryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas' Palo Pinto Mountain State Park Opening in 2023Larry LeaseStrawn, TX
Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women ArrestedLarry LeaseParker County, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Driver doing 75 on Bend Parkway killed in crash; 2nd driver arrested
Police say a driver who was going 30 mph over the speed limit on the Bend Parkway Wednesday night was killed after colliding with another vehicle in the opposing lanes. The driver of that second vehicle was arrested for DUII. Bend Police say the crash happened at about 9:27 p.m....
Residents escape early-morning fire that destroyed two homes south of Redmond
Residents escaped a fire early Thursday morning that destroyed two homes south of Redmond and was spreading through dry brush and junipers, an official said. The post Residents escape early-morning fire that destroyed two homes south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 236 Fatal, Wasco Co., Oct. 18
On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at approximately 1:31 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 77. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Ford Taurus, operated by James Mahon (51) of Mineral Wells, TX, left its lane of travel and collided head-on with a westbound blue Hyundai Ion, operated by Carla Nichols (63) of Redmond. Mahon and Nichols both sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased. A canine, a young Chihuahua, in Nichols vehicle survived the crash and was cared for by passerby’s. Hwy 26 was affected for approximately 5 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Warm Springs Police Department and ODOT.
clayconews.com
DOUBLE FATALITY HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN WASCO COUNTY, OREGON
WASCO COUNTY, OR (October 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at approximately 1:31 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 77. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Ford Taurus, operated by...
kbnd.com
Redmond Woman Killed In Hwy 26 Crash
WARM SPRINGS, OR -- A Redmond woman was killed in a weekend crash near Warm Springs. According to State Police, an eastbound car driven by a Texas man traveled into the westbound lane, at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say he collided with a westbound car driven by 63-year-old Carla...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Redmond arson leaves 2 buildings a complete loss
Two buildings are considered a complete loss after an early morning fire in Redmond Thursday. Fire investigators say the fire was intentionally set. Firefighters were called to the the 5500 block of Harvest Avenue in the southwest part of town at 4:30 a.m. They found two buildings fully engulfed in flames.
nbcrightnow.com
Two kids killed in Oregon fire
2 children killed in central Oregon home fire; cause unknown. Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire in central Oregon that killed two children. KTVZ-TV reports that members of the children’s family escaped the home near the unincorporated community of Alfalfa during the fire early Saturday. Crook County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed by flames. The children’s ages weren’t immediately released. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact the Crook County Sheriff's Office.
Contractors arrive to find garage fire in nearly complete SW Bend home; latest blaze sparked by oily rags
Contractors arriving to a nearly completed southwest Bend home Wednesday morning found a fire in the garage, called 911 and put out the remaining flames with a garden hose, officials said. The cause was found to be improper disposal of oily rags left by painters the prior night, the latest of several such blazes in the area. The post Contractors arrive to find garage fire in nearly complete SW Bend home; latest blaze sparked by oily rags appeared first on KTVZ.
NE Bend resident encounters early-morning intruder, fires warning shot
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A northeast Bend resident encountered a stranger in his backyard early Monday morning who refused to leave and instead went inside, police said. The resident said the man threatened him, prompting him to fire a warning shot and officers to arrest the homeless intruder on a burglary charge. Officers responded shortly The post NE Bend resident encounters early-morning intruder, fires warning shot appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Prineville house fire leaves two children dead
A Prineville house fire early Saturday morning killed two children, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Javier Sanchez said the fire started just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. Deputies from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue found the home in Juniper...
Scary scenario: Redmond Airport hosts multi-agency ‘plane crash’ disaster drill to train first responders
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The numbers heard Wednesday morning over the police scanner channel from Redmond Airport were frightening -- if they had been real: 23 people killed and 15 injured in a "plane crash." But it was a training exercise, in case such a major disaster ever happens there. The post Scary scenario: Redmond Airport hosts multi-agency ‘plane crash’ disaster drill to train first responders appeared first on KTVZ.
South Deschutes County man arrested on drug, weapons charges in wake of woman’s fatal overdose
Drug agents investigating a 31-year-old south Deschutes County resident after a woman’s recent overdose death arrested him in a traffic stop Tuesday evening and seized five guns, one stolen, along with heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana. The post South Deschutes County man arrested on drug, weapons charges in wake of woman’s fatal overdose appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Do you know them? Crook County trying to ID trespassers on ranch property
The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify four groups of people spotted on a surveillance camera trespassing on private property. The sheriff’s office said a ranch manager contacted them in September about trespassers on the property, which is located in the Grizzly Hunting Unit.
Man found guilty except for insanity in 2018 murder of his mother
Gavin Smith-Brown of Crooked River Ranch sentenced to life in state mental hospital for the murder A murder case that began with Crooked River Ranch neighbors discovering a woman's body wrapped in bloody blankets resulted this week in a life sentence for that woman's son. On June 3, 2018, neighbors discovered the body of Gayle Smith wrapped in bloody blankets. Court documents reveal the cause of death was a wound inflicted by a crowbar. Police later arrested the son, Gavin Smith-Brown, 34, at a McDonald's in Tualatin, Oregon on suspicion of murdering his mother who was 65 at the...
Family and friends struggle with the death of two children that perished in Juniper Acres house fire
Crook County Sheriff's deputies say shortly before 6AM Saturday morning, two children died when their home was engulfed by a house fire in the largely off-grid Juniper Acres subdivision of Crook County. The post Family and friends struggle with the death of two children that perished in Juniper Acres house fire appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘This is not ideal’: Bend 2nd Street camps to be swept; 2nd time this year
The City of Bend notified the unhoused people living on NE 2nd Street between Franklin and Greenwood avenues of a “camp clean up” happening next Tuesday, October 25. “This is not ideal. Nobody wants to move people around,” said City of Bend Communication Director Anne Aurand. “We want better, more holistic solutions. We’re working towards that. This particular camp, in one spot, is something that’s become an area of concern.”
‘Major incident’ under investigation in Juniper Acres; few details given, structure fire reported in area
Crook County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded early Saturday morning to a “major incident” in the largely off-the-grid Juniper Acres area east of Alfalfa, and authorities have not divulged more details but did say, “At this time, there is no risk to the public.” The post ‘Major incident’ under investigation in Juniper Acres; few details given, structure fire reported in area appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Women’s self-defense class by Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s Office taking sign-ups
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is offering free self defense classes specifically for women in November. It’s a two-night class on November 1 and November 3 from 6:00 – 9:30 p.m. at La Pine High School. Women 14 years and older can register in the hands-on course.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Haystack Reservoir empty due to problem with control gate inside the dam
Haystack Reservoir near Madras is empty and it’s not because of the drought. “Over the past couple of years we’ve had some issues with our emergency gate. We have a regulating gate and an emergency gate,” said Josh Bailey, general manager of the North Unit Irrigation District that maintains the dam at Haystack Reservoir.
