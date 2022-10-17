Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Hablamos Español: Virginia offers contractor and tradesmen applications in Spanish
The Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR) has taken steps to break down barriers for Spanish-speaking applicants. According to a press release, the DPOR worked to translate the contractor’s application and exams in Spanish. Applications for contractors and tradesmen are now available with instructions in Spanish and English.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia superintendent wants to further delay history, science revisions
(The Center Square) – Revisions to Virginia’s history and science standards in the public school system could be delayed further following a request from Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. Ballow sent a memo to members of the Board of Education recommending the board hold off on a...
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
Augusta Free Press
Unemployment continues to decline in Virginia, increase across U.S.
The Virginia Employment Commission announced last week that the number of initial unemployment claims fell again to 482, remaining at a historic low level. For the week ending October 8, initial claims decreased by 128 from the previous week. According to a press release, more than half of initial claims were in administrative support, waste management, manufacturing, professional, scientific, technological services, construction, healthcare and social assistance.
Virginia Department of Elections sends incorrect voting information in Southwest Virginia
An error from the Virginia Department of Elections sent incorrect information to voters across Southwest Virginia.
wvtf.org
‘We’re overwhelmed’— housing advocates say a growing number of renters are struggling in southwest Va.
Affordable housing advocates are seeing high numbers of people asking for help, as pandemic protections for renters expired recently, and housing costs continue to increase. Southwest Virginia is just one of many places where the housing market is increasingly stretched thin. “We’re just overwhelmed,” said Bryan Phipps, CEO of People...
Virginia lawmakers split on path forward for income tax reform
A new study lays out several options for improving the fairness of Virginia’s income tax system, including raising rates for the highest income earners, but lawmakers are split on the path forward.
Virginia schools superintendent wants another delay in revising history standards
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow wants to push back when the Board of Education votes on changes to state standards for history and social science, the second time the Youngkin appointee asked for a delay in the process.
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
virginiamercury.com
Palmyra court ruling on Afghan child who couple says Marine abducted and more Va. headlines
• An Afghan couple is accusing a Marine who previously lived in Virginia of abducting a baby girl they’re related to and were raising after her parents were killed. The Marine, a devout Christian and graduate of Liberty University, says he saved a war orphan who was in danger. “The fate of the Afghan child is now being debated in secret proceedings in a locked courtroom in the village of Palmyra, Virginia, home to about 100 people.”—Associated Press.
Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have 12 days to claim rebate worth up to $500
People living in the state of Virginia have less than two weeks to file their 2021 taxes to claim a rebate worth up to $500.
Governor shares crime-fighting ideas. Not everyone is thrilled with his plan.
While many people agree more must be done to fight crime, the leaders of some Virginia groups have come out against parts of the plan.
NBC Washington
Virginia Governor Announces Plan to Hire and Keep Police
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday a new initiative to recruit and retain police officers in the commonwealth. The announcement of “Operation Bold Blue Line” was made in Norfolk, Virginia, with local leaders and law enforcement from across the state. The new operation aims to reduce violent crimes and address police vacancies in the state of Virginia, according to a news release.
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
New law in Virginia will allow people to register and vote at the polls this year
Monday, October 17 is the deadline to register to vote in the November 8 General Election, but because of a new law in Virginia, you can register and vote on the same day - even on Election Day.
NBC 29 News
Election spending in Virginia’s 7th District at historic levels
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Federal Election Commission says both candidates vying for Virginia’s 7th District are bringing in and spending money at historic levels. From July 1 to September 30, Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger brought in around $2.2 million, while her Republican challenger, Yesli Vega, stands around $1.5 million.
COVID-19 cases start to rise in Virginia, with 2 new omicron subvariants
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — COVID-19 cases are rising across Virginia, with new data from the Virginia Department of Health showing hundreds of new cases. VDH data shows 942 new cases reported Tuesday. Just one day later, that number went up to 1,274 cases. Maps from the Centers for Disease...
wmra.org
Virginia initiative pays farmers to protect grassland birds while nesting
A program that protects bird populations in the Piedmont, Blue Ridge, and Shenandoah Valley regions is entering its second year. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative works with landowners and farmers in a 16-county region to preserve bird habitat during several species' nesting periods in the spring and early summer. Their working region stretches from Frederick and Loudoun counties down to Augusta and Albemarle.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Virginia School District Planning To Bring In Foreign Teachers Amid Staffing Shortage
To address its teacher shortage, a Virginia school district is considering bringing in foreign teachers beginning in the 2023-2024 school year to staff its classrooms, according to WTOP News. Fairfax County Public Schools is working on a partnership with the Barbados Ministry of Education to
Comments / 2