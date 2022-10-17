ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 2

Related
Augusta Free Press

Hablamos Español: Virginia offers contractor and tradesmen applications in Spanish

The Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR) has taken steps to break down barriers for Spanish-speaking applicants. According to a press release, the DPOR worked to translate the contractor’s application and exams in Spanish. Applications for contractors and tradesmen are now available with instructions in Spanish and English.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia superintendent wants to further delay history, science revisions

(The Center Square) – Revisions to Virginia’s history and science standards in the public school system could be delayed further following a request from Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. Ballow sent a memo to members of the Board of Education recommending the board hold off on a...
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Unemployment continues to decline in Virginia, increase across U.S.

The Virginia Employment Commission announced last week that the number of initial unemployment claims fell again to 482, remaining at a historic low level. For the week ending October 8, initial claims decreased by 128 from the previous week. According to a press release, more than half of initial claims were in administrative support, waste management, manufacturing, professional, scientific, technological services, construction, healthcare and social assistance.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations

A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
virginiamercury.com

Palmyra court ruling on Afghan child who couple says Marine abducted and more Va. headlines

• An Afghan couple is accusing a Marine who previously lived in Virginia of abducting a baby girl they’re related to and were raising after her parents were killed. The Marine, a devout Christian and graduate of Liberty University, says he saved a war orphan who was in danger. “The fate of the Afghan child is now being debated in secret proceedings in a locked courtroom in the village of Palmyra, Virginia, home to about 100 people.”—Associated Press.
PALMYRA, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Governor Announces Plan to Hire and Keep Police

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday a new initiative to recruit and retain police officers in the commonwealth. The announcement of “Operation Bold Blue Line” was made in Norfolk, Virginia, with local leaders and law enforcement from across the state. The new operation aims to reduce violent crimes and address police vacancies in the state of Virginia, according to a news release.
VIRGINIA STATE
Franklin News Post

Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia

A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Election spending in Virginia’s 7th District at historic levels

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Federal Election Commission says both candidates vying for Virginia’s 7th District are bringing in and spending money at historic levels. From July 1 to September 30, Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger brought in around $2.2 million, while her Republican challenger, Yesli Vega, stands around $1.5 million.
VIRGINIA STATE
wmra.org

Virginia initiative pays farmers to protect grassland birds while nesting

A program that protects bird populations in the Piedmont, Blue Ridge, and Shenandoah Valley regions is entering its second year. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative works with landowners and farmers in a 16-county region to preserve bird habitat during several species' nesting periods in the spring and early summer. Their working region stretches from Frederick and Loudoun counties down to Augusta and Albemarle.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
FALLS CHURCH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy