Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
The empowering experience of a boudior photo session
Avion Mcnab, owner of Avion Photography says boudoir sessions are so much more than just pretty images. It’s a way to see yourself in a whole new light, and be seen through someone else’s eyes. It’s a way to celebrate your body not matter what stage of life you are in. Couple’s sessions are also an option, and a great way to document your love, or bring back some spice in the relationship.
Halloween Dinner
Austin Buhler joined the show today to share his take on tasty treats to make out of a jack o’ lantern this Halloween. See the recipe below!. ● 1 pound ground classic breakfast sausage (not maple) ● 2 tbsp soy sauce. ● 2 tbsp brown sugar. ● 4 oz...
The stunning earrings of Shay’s Ear Art
Shayleen Bird has been selling her affordable, unique, handmade wire earrings for only a year, and is already a huge hit. Selling out at local markets, the feedback she receives on her unique pieces is fantastic. They come in various sizes, and truly go with any outfit. The artistic gold...
Berry yummy mummies
Savannah Thurtell joined the show today to share her chocolate strawberry mummies! Anybody can make a yummy mummy at home with this simple recipe. Thurtell is offering workshops to make chocolate covered strawberries with a multitude of different toppings. Book a birthday, a date, or a hang out at Dipped Haus in Sandy Utah.
The perfect place to find holiday toys for tots
Mel Craig, cofounder of the Toy Testing Sisters, joined the show today. Speaking of a unique cooperation, Craig and her sister have created a way to know what toys are worth the work and which ones should be skipped out on this holiday season. Many of the companies they support are local Utah companies as well! The top rated toys this year are below.
Pediatricians say that Halloween ‘sugar high’ isn’t real
On Good Things Utah this morning – Watching your children run gleefully from door to door on Halloween, accumulating piles of candy and occasionally snacking on their loot, may have you convinced that they’re experiencing a “sugar high.” This was probably a phrase you heard your own parents or other adults throw around whenever kids were full of sweets and being loud and acting — well, like kids. For decades, parents have pinned their kids’ wild behavior on sweet treats. But while the concept of a “sugar high” is common, there’s no scientific evidence that eating sugar, even in large amounts, actually impacts children’s behavior. “This myth is really persistent,” Dr. Janine Zee-Cheng, a pediatrician practicing in Indiana, told HuffPost. While there has been some research suggesting a link between sugar and kids’ behavior, such as this 1995 study that showed kids’ adrenaline levels rose more than adults’ did after eating sugar, other studies have not replicated these findings. Tune in for more or click here: https://www.paprclips.com/article-source/2115605/can-my-kid-get-a-sugar-high-from-too-much-candy.html.
The bridge between yoga and the divine
Crystal Borup is a yoga teacher, mentor, best selling author, and soulful living guide. She sat down with us this morning to talk yoga, and how it transends beyond the physical. She took her first yoga class 24 years ago, and has had a strong yoga and meditation practice for 18 years.
4 tips to lower holiday stress
Heidi Robey of Hot Mess Heidi was back on set to share 4 tips to lower holiday stress!. 1. Cut back on holiday traditions: You don’t have to do every tradition. You get to pick what’s important to your family. Make a to-feel list instead of a to-do list. Only do traditions that make you feel joy, don’t do traditions that only bring stress.
Embrace where you are in the moment
Kaili Spear joined the show to share her view on being okay with where you are in the moment. Spear talks about the constant change of life and the complexities that come with embracing where you are today. She tells a story of a time that her friend broke her foot. Jumping into walking once it was somewhat healed, Spear’s friend did too much too fast, causing a problem. Their neighbor came over to help, immediately telling them, “Apologize to your foot for expecting too much. Thank your other foot for carrying all this weight. Thank your body for being able to heal.”
Best outdoor furniture cover
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Outdoor furniture doesn't live the cushy life of indoor furniture. It has to brave the elements without taking a beating and still be comfortable. But snow, heavy rain and strong winds can be just too much for even the sturdiest outdoor furniture. So you need to protect it with an outdoor furniture cover.
So Cupcake knows how to throw a birthday party!
Natalie Jensen, owner of So Cupcake paid us a visit with a stunning Barbie cake, and some funfetti cupcakes that are trending right now, big time! She tells us all about the birthday parties they do at So Cupcake where they do the celebration, the clean up, and parents get to enjoy!
What are you writing on other people’s hearts?
Growing up I would describe the relationship with my dad as more disconnected than connected. For example, I could not understand why he wouldn’t let my brother and me go to a Cleveland Indians game with our neighbor, just because he couldn’t be flexible about Saturday chores. I quickly learned helping Dad work on the car could be a traumatic experience if I accidentally handed him the wrong wrench. ...
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti set to move in together
Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu and Davide Sanclimenti have announced they are moving in together, nearly three months after winning the popular reality show.The Turkish model and actor and the “Italian stallion” revealed they are taking their relationship to the next level on Thursday (20 October).The couple won the ITV show in August by a landslide after a public vote and have since kept fans up to date on their lives together on social media.Sanclimenti, 27, asked CülcüloÄlu, 28, to move in with him over a romantic meal.CülcüloÄlu took to Twitter to post a photograph of a tiramisu...
Spooky Boo Bark Treat
If you are looking for an easy Halloween treat, give this Spooky Boo Bark a try! Baker, Annie Scott, shares the recipe. two 4-ounce semi-sweet chocolate bars of your choice *coarsely chopped* or any bag of chocolate chips (preferably higher-end brands such as Ghirardelli) festive Halloween candy of your choice!
