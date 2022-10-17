Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
HuffPost
Taylor Swift Fans Find Strong Ties To Her Past In New 'Midnights' Visuals
Swifties discovered apparent references to the artist's earlier songs as well as her music videos in a teaser for the new album.
Taylor Swift hits out at Joe Alwyn marriage speculation on Midnights track ‘Lavender Haze’
Taylor Swift has responded to the consistent speculation about her relationship with Joe Alwyn in a new track, “Lavender Haze”. The singer-songwriter released her 10th studio album, Midnights, on Friday (21 October). In The Independent’s five-star review, the work is described as Swift’s “darkest and most cryptic yet”, with reviewer Helen Brown advising listeners to “Turn the lights off and let these songs prowl around you”. The album’s opening song, “Lavender Haze”, has quickly generated discussion among fans for its lyrics, which seemingly reference her six-year relationship with Alwyn.“All they keep asking me / Is if I’m gonna be...
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti set to move in together
Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu and Davide Sanclimenti have announced they are moving in together, nearly three months after winning the popular reality show.The Turkish model and actor and the “Italian stallion” revealed they are taking their relationship to the next level on Thursday (20 October).The couple won the ITV show in August by a landslide after a public vote and have since kept fans up to date on their lives together on social media.Sanclimenti, 27, asked CülcüloÄlu, 28, to move in with him over a romantic meal.CülcüloÄlu took to Twitter to post a photograph of a tiramisu...
