ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LONG BEACH, CA
theavtimes.com

Movies, events & activities at Palmdale Playhouse this holiday season

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will present a wide variety of events to celebrate the holiday season at the Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street East. The fun starts on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. with the Tim Burton holiday smash-up movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington schemes to spread the joy of Christmas. However, his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere. Seats are $5 per person.
PALMDALE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

3.3-Acre Cannabis Redevelopment Site Listed in El Monte for $15MM

A 3.3-acre site fully entitled with plans for a cannabis cultivation facility has recently been placed on the market in El Monte. According to the listing by NAI Capital Commercial, the property is being offered at $15 million, or about $374 per square foot. The redevelopment site is located at...
EL MONTE, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theavtimes.com

LA County to study increase in Latino homeless population

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday, Oct. 18, requesting that the county study how gaps in the social services system might be contributing to the growing numbers of Latinos becoming homeless. Introduced by Supervisor Hilda Solis, the motion asks the Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey’s Dia de los Muertos Festival returning bigger than ever

DOWNEY – One of the Southland’s signature events, the annual Downey Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 am to 8 pm, in and around the Downey Civic Center on Firestone Blvd., across from Downey High School. Admission and parking are...
DOWNEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy