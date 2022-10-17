Read full article on original website
theavtimes.com
Palmdale fifth-graders “Imagine a Day Without Water” in PWD essay contest
PALMDALE – More than two dozen essays were submitted for Palmdale Water District’s essay contest in recognition of the nationwide “Imagine a Day Without Water” campaign on Thursday, Oct. 20. Fifth-graders from Golden Poppy Elementary School in Palmdale described how they would “Imagine a Day Without...
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
spectrumnews1.com
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
theavtimes.com
Movies, events & activities at Palmdale Playhouse this holiday season
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will present a wide variety of events to celebrate the holiday season at the Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street East. The fun starts on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. with the Tim Burton holiday smash-up movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington schemes to spread the joy of Christmas. However, his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere. Seats are $5 per person.
Día de los Muertos events in Southern California
Here's a list of Día de los Muertos events in Southern California.
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness
While city leaders have said they’re working to address the problem, they gave few specific answers on how the Downtown area could be immediately helped. The post ‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness appeared first on Long Beach Post.
yovenice.com
Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain. Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Eater Los Angeles quotes a representative of the...
californiaexaminer.net
Biden Promotes New Los Angeles Train Station, Angering Homeless Veteran Advocate
Homeless An advocate for Los Angeles’s veterans says the community is outraged that President Joe Biden used his visit to VA property to tout a parking lot for a future subway extension rather than address the plight of the veterans themselves. The decision stoked tensions between the federal government...
theregistrysocal.com
3.3-Acre Cannabis Redevelopment Site Listed in El Monte for $15MM
A 3.3-acre site fully entitled with plans for a cannabis cultivation facility has recently been placed on the market in El Monte. According to the listing by NAI Capital Commercial, the property is being offered at $15 million, or about $374 per square foot. The redevelopment site is located at...
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
pasadenanow.com
Caltech’s Earthquake Specialists Shed Light On ‘Big One’ Ahead of Thursday’s Great ShakeOut Event
The next big earthquake in California is only a matter of when. “It will happen,” Caltech Seismologist and Research Professor of Geophysics, Dr. Egill Hauksson said. “We know that it will occur because the Pacific and North America Plates keep moving past each other at a steady speed.”
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
foxla.com
LA County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro trains, buses
LA County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro. The approved motion calls for the possible establishment of a specialized homeless task force including representatives of Metro, contracted Metro police, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority personnel, the county and other social service providers. LOS ANGELES - The Los...
theavtimes.com
LA County to study increase in Latino homeless population
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday, Oct. 18, requesting that the county study how gaps in the social services system might be contributing to the growing numbers of Latinos becoming homeless. Introduced by Supervisor Hilda Solis, the motion asks the Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion...
foxla.com
100,000 people applied for LA's Section 8 housing lottery on the first day: You can still apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery officially opened to the public just two days ago. Since then, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) tells FOX 11 more than 100,000 applications were received on the first day alone. That's a 24% increase from when the waitlist last opened five years ago.
Earthquake simulator encourages CA residents to feel power of quakes in order to be prepared
Earthquakes can be frightening for those who may have never experienced one, but the state of California has resources to get you prepared.
freightwaves.com
Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting
September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey’s Dia de los Muertos Festival returning bigger than ever
DOWNEY – One of the Southland’s signature events, the annual Downey Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 am to 8 pm, in and around the Downey Civic Center on Firestone Blvd., across from Downey High School. Admission and parking are...
