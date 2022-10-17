ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hochul slams Zeldin’s pre-2020 election texts to Trump White House with his ideas on discrediting voting results

By Isabel Song Beer
amny.com
 3 days ago
Related
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Control of US Senate could come down to tight Nevada race

A frenzied race for Nevada's U.S. Senate seat is shaping up to be one of the closest in the country and both candidates hope their messages on abortion, immigration, inflation or public safety will tip the balance in their favor. The stakes for Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt are especially high. The winner could determine which party controls the Senate and the GOP considers Nevada one of its best opportunities to turn a blue seat into red. The race has become increasingly neck-and-neck in recent weeks, with many polls showing the candidates just a...
NEVADA STATE

