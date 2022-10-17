A frenzied race for Nevada's U.S. Senate seat is shaping up to be one of the closest in the country and both candidates hope their messages on abortion, immigration, inflation or public safety will tip the balance in their favor. The stakes for Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt are especially high. The winner could determine which party controls the Senate and the GOP considers Nevada one of its best opportunities to turn a blue seat into red. The race has become increasingly neck-and-neck in recent weeks, with many polls showing the candidates just a...

NEVADA STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO