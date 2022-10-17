Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of September, 2022, by the Honorable Jimmy Nunn, Probate Judge of said County and in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DALLAS COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO