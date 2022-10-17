Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
selmasun.com
New trail signs encouraging healthy living unveiled at Lions Park in Greensboro
Several new trail signs were recently unveiled at Lions Park in Greensboro to encourage healthy living. The project was led by SNAP-Ed Nutrition Educator Shalong Hamilton in a partnership between the Hale County Alabama Extension Office's Live Well Alabama Program and the City of Greensboro. The signs feature messages to...
selmasun.com
Central Alabama Fair slated for Nov. 1-5
The annual Central Alabama Fair sponsored by the Selma Lion's Club will take place Nov. 1-5. The Rotary Club will be on hand to serve Cozy Dawgs, Gospel Tabernacle will serve food, Meadowview Christian PTO will put on Bingo, Crosspoint Christian Church will have a dunking booth, Tickled Pink Petting Zoo will be present, as well as an arts and craft exhibit from local first graders.
selmasun.com
Event this Saturday aims to 'Boot Out Cancer'
"Boot Out Cancer" hosted by Christine Grandison will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Anchor. Activities to be feature include painting, wine, food, raffle drawings, door prizes and others. Admission is $25. Special gifts will be presented to cancer survivors. The Anchor is located at 15 Franklin Street...
selmasun.com
Local businessmen give Clark Elementary a facelift
Two local businessmen put their businesses on hold to give back on Oct. 1. Dontae Allen of Allen Construction and Pressure Washing and Sheldrick Effinger of Shellshock Contracting LLC spent several hours pressure washing the front of Clark Elementary School. “We had been riding by and we actually had been...
selmasun.com
Three new businesses open in Selma
Three Selma businesses held ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremonies with the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce over the last three weeks. A doctor, a lawyer and a new museum have all opened their doors for business. . Southall’s African-American Literary & Art Museum Gallery opened at 132 Broad Street. Albert...
selmasun.com
Next Marion City Council is Nov. 7
The next meeting of the Marion Council will be held on Monday, Nov. 7 at City Hall. Seating is limited but meetings can be viewed online via Zoom. Zoom meetings can be accessed with ID: 285 802 9880, passcode: 918364. Click here to see the link. Marion City Hall is...
University of Alabama’s Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity Kicks Out Members After Investigation
A fraternity on the campus of the University of Alabama has kicked out some of its members after an investigation into their conduct, the Thread learned Tuesday. A spokesperson for the University confirmed the sanctions and said the University is conducting its own review of the matter, but declined to provide any specifics about the matter Tuesday.
selmasun.com
The vision for District 23
In November 2018, I came into office with a vision. My theme was “Let Us Rebuild.” I was excited to be serving in the Black Belt of Alabama because this is where servants are needed. I came into office believing we could implement a vision in Dallas County and then spread it abroad to the other counties in the Black Belt like Perry, Lowndes, and Wilcox County.
elmoreautauganews.com
Autaugaville School Celebrates Homecoming
Professional Photos provided by Robert Elliot Taylor – Elluminated_Lenses. Autaugaville School celebrated Homecoming the week of October 3-7, 2022, with spirit days, a parade, a royal coronation, and finally the football game. All grades Pre-K – 12th Grade participated in the festivities as well as the community. The community rallied around all the students to show their school pride and even hosted their annual tailgate prior to the football game on Friday night.
selmasun.com
Latanglia Williams is September Long-Lewis Hero of the Month
Latanglia Williams was selected for Long-Lewis Automotive Group's Local Hero of the Month for September 2022. “Latanglia Williams has been an inspiration to countless young people," said a Facebook post that nominated her. "She has a favorable history of assisting people who are in dire need of help. She doesn’t discriminate in rendering service to those who are in need."
Demopolis Times
Marengo County Commission hears from Waste Management, Frazier Lanier representative
During the October 11 Marengo County Commission meeting, Kerry Howell and Tammy Lindsey with Waste Management reported that a surcharge the company collects for the county was added to customers’ bills beginning October 1. Howell also said that an annual CPI adjustment, which is set to begin in November,...
lowndessignal.com
HIM graduates discover hope and a new purpose
Hope Inspired Ministries’ Lowndes County location held a graduation ceremony on Oct. 13 at Imago Dei Church at the 45 in Hayneville. The service featured awards and testimonies of how HIM helped graduates find hope and a new purpose. Demetrist Porter came to HIM feeling lost, longing to find...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes varsity teams make history claiming Class 1A, Area 4 volleyball champion and runner-up
EDITOR’S NOTE: The story has been updated to reflect outcomes of both team’s performances in the Alabama High School Athletic Assocation 2022 1A South Super Regional Championships, which took place on Wednesday. Two Lowndes County varsity volleyball teams made history on Oct. 12, claiming Class 1A Area 4...
alabamanews.net
Lowndes County Voters Talk Bingo Facility Shut Down
Circuit courts in Lowndes and Macon counties — now have less than two weeks to put a stop to electronic bingo in their counties. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled the games illegal last month. Now Lowndes County residents are speaking out. “It’s like a slap in the face for...
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, October 20, 2022
Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of September, 2022, by the Honorable Jimmy Nunn, Probate Judge of said County and in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
selmasun.com
Selma man grazed on the head by a bullet while eating lunch at Bosco Nutrition Center
A Selma man was grazed by a bullet on the head in a shooting at the Edmundite Mission's Bosco Nutrition Center at lunch Thursday. Chad McEachern, President & CEO of Edmundite Mission, said the shooting involved two regular visitors to Bosco. "Today, during the lunch service, two regular visitors to...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Alabama
If you've been looking for a juicy burger, fries, and a shake to satisfy your cravings, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain has just opened another new location in Alabama that can do just that. Read on to learn more.
selmasun.com
OBITUARY: Charles Gorden
Charles Gorden, age 50, of Birmingham and a native of Selma, passed away Oct. 13. Celebrating His Life Service will be Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. at Lord’s Tabernace Church, 811 Minter Ave., Selma. Interment will follow in Brown cemetery.
Tuscaloosa Los Tarascos Searching for Customer Caught on Camera Stealing Tip Jar
The operators of Los Tarascos Mexican restaurant are looking for the person responsible for stealing their hostesses' tip jar on Monday. According to a Facebook post from Los Tarascos Northport, the incident occurred at the Skyland Boulevard location where a man wearing an orange beanie and a hoodie was seen on surveillance cameras paying for his meal before taking the tip jar and leaving the restaurant.
lowndessignal.com
4-legged Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy to receive ballistic protection vest
Agi, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s first K-9 deputy in over a decade, will soon enjoy the same protection as other deputies on the force all thanks to the generous donation of a ballistic canine vest from Vested Interest in K-9s out of East Taunton, Massachusetts. Vested Interest is a...
Comments / 0