ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlas Obscura

The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross

For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
KAYSVILLE, UT
twhscaledonian.com

TWHS alum sings with The Taberacle Choir at Temple Square

In a performance group of over 500 singers and orchestra and band members, 2009 TWHS graduate, Kendra (Sherman) Hicken sings uplifting and encouraging songs as Soprano II in The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, which was previously known as The Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Throughout her life, Hicken, who also plays the piano and violin, has had to choose between the three. In the past five years, Hicken has been one of the 320 total choir members who have been able to sing in the Salt Lake City Conference Center which seats over 21,000 audience members.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Best Utah food for foodies

Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things joined the show to share three businesses any Utah foodie must try. The first restaurant is Feldman’s Deli. A New York Style Jewish Deli opened in Salt Lake. In 2012, the owners realized there were no Jewish Delis here in Utah, so they opened their own! Serving sandwiches, bagels and more. Using code GTU22 for $5 off a $20 purchase.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Get spooked at the Haunted Forest

Fall is in the air and the Halloween Haunt Season is upon us! Celebrating its 33rd year of Scaring Utah, The Haunted Forest is Utah’s Oldest and longest Haunted attraction! “It’s a real forest, with real demonic spooks, monsters and zombies! says Owner Rob Ethington. Walking through...
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Blaire Feulner, longtime voice of KPCW, dies

Blaire Feulner, the founder of the KPCW public radio station in Park City, died last weekend, as the area lost a voice that many longtime Parkites considered to be as integral to the community conversation as those of politicians, business leaders and not-for-profit executives. The radio station said Feulner died...
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Guide for the holidays

Get a headstart on your holiday shopping with Bloomingsales. Kathleen Anderson and Morgan Knight hope to take the stress out of the season. They joined us on the show with some tips:. 1. Be prepared ahead of time with neighbor and teacher gifts. 2. Add one special, nice piece of...
weberwarriornews.com

Say Hello to The New Admin

Weber’s administrators are familiar faces to students, even if their names and stories aren’t always known. Weber High has been lucky enough to hire two new administrators this year: Ryan Kachold and Ryan Stokes. (Yes, two Ryans!) Both members of the duo are thrilled to introduce themselves to the students they serve.
OGDEN, UT
foodgressing.com

Mar | Muntanya Salt Lake City New Rooftop Restaurant

Mar | Muntanya, Salt Lake City’s highly anticipated Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, debuts in the heart of bustling downtown on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Mar | Muntanya is the newest dining destination to join the city’s thriving culinary scene. Located in the heart of the vibrant downtown city center,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
davishighnews.com

A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street

As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
KAYSVILLE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy