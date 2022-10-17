In a performance group of over 500 singers and orchestra and band members, 2009 TWHS graduate, Kendra (Sherman) Hicken sings uplifting and encouraging songs as Soprano II in The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, which was previously known as The Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Throughout her life, Hicken, who also plays the piano and violin, has had to choose between the three. In the past five years, Hicken has been one of the 320 total choir members who have been able to sing in the Salt Lake City Conference Center which seats over 21,000 audience members.

