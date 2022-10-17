Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and ExcitementS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hanaya Poke is Located in the Sugar House Area of Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Utah producer debuts horror movie filmed in American Fork
Filmed in his very own home base of American Fork, “Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween” is Utahn Rob York’s most recent creation.
South Jordan family dressing up home as the ‘Encanto’ house for Halloween
A home in South Jordan is dressing up as the house from Disney's "Encanto" for Halloween and they want Utahns to come visit
Guess who’s coming to the Egyptian
PARK CITY, Utah — You guessed it: the Canadian rock band The Guess Who will be performing at the Park City Egyptian Theater (328 Main Street) four times this October, […]
kslnewsradio.com
Young Utah skier takes the big screen in new Warren Miller film
SALT LAKE CITY — Warren Miller ski films encapsulate the world of legendary mountains and risky runs. Every athlete featured on the screen is portrayed with a sense of grit and bravery. Now, a young Utah skier has been added to the roster of athletes highlighted in Miller films.
Atlas Obscura
The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross
For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
twhscaledonian.com
TWHS alum sings with The Taberacle Choir at Temple Square
In a performance group of over 500 singers and orchestra and band members, 2009 TWHS graduate, Kendra (Sherman) Hicken sings uplifting and encouraging songs as Soprano II in The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, which was previously known as The Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Throughout her life, Hicken, who also plays the piano and violin, has had to choose between the three. In the past five years, Hicken has been one of the 320 total choir members who have been able to sing in the Salt Lake City Conference Center which seats over 21,000 audience members.
Band says drunk driver shut down USANA Amphitheatre concert
Thousands left the USANA Amphitheatre disappointed over the weekend after a concert was cut short after a drunk driver reportedly hit a transformer, knocking out power to the show.
ABC 4
Best Utah food for foodies
Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things joined the show to share three businesses any Utah foodie must try. The first restaurant is Feldman’s Deli. A New York Style Jewish Deli opened in Salt Lake. In 2012, the owners realized there were no Jewish Delis here in Utah, so they opened their own! Serving sandwiches, bagels and more. Using code GTU22 for $5 off a $20 purchase.
ABC 4
Get spooked at the Haunted Forest
Fall is in the air and the Halloween Haunt Season is upon us! Celebrating its 33rd year of Scaring Utah, The Haunted Forest is Utah’s Oldest and longest Haunted attraction! “It’s a real forest, with real demonic spooks, monsters and zombies! says Owner Rob Ethington. Walking through...
Park Record
Blaire Feulner, longtime voice of KPCW, dies
Blaire Feulner, the founder of the KPCW public radio station in Park City, died last weekend, as the area lost a voice that many longtime Parkites considered to be as integral to the community conversation as those of politicians, business leaders and not-for-profit executives. The radio station said Feulner died...
wrif.com
Five Finger Death Punch’s Utah Concert Cut Short – Meltdown
It was quite the eventful weekend for the Five Finger Death Punch guys. During their concert on Sunday, in West Valley City, Utah, FFDP were only eight songs in when everything went dark. Guitarist Zoltan Bathory said a drunk driver struck a transformer down the road, ultimately cutting the power out.
Gephardt Daily
Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
ABC 4
Guide for the holidays
Get a headstart on your holiday shopping with Bloomingsales. Kathleen Anderson and Morgan Knight hope to take the stress out of the season. They joined us on the show with some tips:. 1. Be prepared ahead of time with neighbor and teacher gifts. 2. Add one special, nice piece of...
kslnewsradio.com
Church announces groundbreaking dates for four temples in Latin America
SALT LAKE CITY — Groundbreaking dates for four temples in Latin America have been announced this week by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Managua Nicaragua Temple. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Managua Nicaragua Temple will be held Nov. 26. Elder Taylor G....
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be Everywhere
There are several locations in the Salt Lake Valley. Beto's Mexican Restaurant(Image is author's) Beto's Mexican Restaurants are located throughout much of the United States. There are many locations in Utah. Salt Lake County and Utah County have several of the chain restaurants.
weberwarriornews.com
Say Hello to The New Admin
Weber’s administrators are familiar faces to students, even if their names and stories aren’t always known. Weber High has been lucky enough to hire two new administrators this year: Ryan Kachold and Ryan Stokes. (Yes, two Ryans!) Both members of the duo are thrilled to introduce themselves to the students they serve.
Beloved Mexican grill expands to Pleasant Grove in November
The beloved Mexican Grill, Cafe Rio, is expanding with a new location on North County Boulevard in Pleasant Grove.
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
foodgressing.com
Mar | Muntanya Salt Lake City New Rooftop Restaurant
Mar | Muntanya, Salt Lake City’s highly anticipated Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, debuts in the heart of bustling downtown on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Mar | Muntanya is the newest dining destination to join the city’s thriving culinary scene. Located in the heart of the vibrant downtown city center,...
davishighnews.com
A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street
As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
Comments / 0