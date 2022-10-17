Read full article on original website
Berry yummy mummies
Savannah Thurtell joined the show today to share her chocolate strawberry mummies! Anybody can make a yummy mummy at home with this simple recipe. Thurtell is offering workshops to make chocolate covered strawberries with a multitude of different toppings. Book a birthday, a date, or a hang out at Dipped Haus in Sandy Utah.
Everything you need to make sweet potato casserole
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It may seem far away, but Thanksgiving is approaching fast. If it's your first time making the classic Thanksgiving dishes or you've found yourself on a sign-up sheet for bringing a side, you might be sweating. Don't. Aside from the...
So Cupcake knows how to throw a birthday party!
Natalie Jensen, owner of So Cupcake paid us a visit with a stunning Barbie cake, and some funfetti cupcakes that are trending right now, big time! She tells us all about the birthday parties they do at So Cupcake where they do the celebration, the clean up, and parents get to enjoy!
Nationwide quesadilla contest
There are endless ways to make quesadillas and we are joined by Donna Kelley to talk about her quesadilla cookbook. Donna Kelley, a retired prosecutor and author of 16 published cookbooks just released her second edition of her book “Quesadillas” now referred to as “The Quesadilla Bible.” It’s a cookbook with 62 different quesadilla recipes. To help promote the book she did a nationwide contest where people used her book as inspiration to make quesadillas for the chance to win $1000. She has chosen the top 3 and found 3 local judges to tell us which one is the best. The 3 judges are: Barbara Schieving, cookbook author and food blogger; Tali Bruce, owner of several restaurants in Utah: Robintinos, “Bout time Pub & Grill and Tin Roof Grill; and Jeanie Kronenberg, pastry chef. According to the judges out of “Weeknight Chicken Tikka Masala Quesadilla”, “Octoberfest Quesadilla”, and the “Berry Quesadilla Tart.” The winner was Octoberfest!! If you’re looking for the video of them announcing the winner checkout the video below.
