Report: WR DeSean Jackson Signing With Ravens
Eagles great DeSean is finally back in the NFL, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. DeSean Jackson’s retirement will have to wait. The greatest deep threat in NFL history is back in the NFL. Jackson, who turns 36 in December, agreed to contract terms with the Ravens,...
Tom Brady Apologizes for Comparing Playing in NFL to Military Deployment
Brady apologizes for comparing playing in NFL to military deployment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a moment on Thursday to address his recent controversial comments. On the latest episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray, Brady compared playing in the...
Report: Jets WR Elijah Moore Asks for Trade
Report: Jets WR Elijah Moore asks for trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Jets may be winning, but Elijah Moore still wants out. The second-year wide receiver has asked the Jets for a trade due to frustration with his role and usage amidst the team's surprising 4-2 start to the season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
NFL Rumors: Rams ‘Made Push' for Christian McCaffrey Trade, But 49ers Won Out
Report: Rams 'made push' for CMC before trade to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers came out on top against the Los Angeles Rams for the second time this season. After San Francisco had completed a blockbuster trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday...
NFL Twitter Reacts to 49ers' Trade for Panthers' Christian McCaffrey
Twitter explodes after 49ers' blockbuster trade for McCaffrey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade Thursday night, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. San Francisco used some of its future currency to land the former Stanford product. The 49ers are sending...
Twitter Continues to Roast Russell Wilson Over Another Subway Ad
Twitter continues to roast Russell Wilson over another Subway ad originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Russell Wilson is at the center of social media yet again for a commercial rather than his play on the field. The Denver Broncos quarterback was in the news weeks ago when an advertisement...
