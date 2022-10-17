Before you wander away assuming it's Fargo, it's not. This will indeed be magical. I caught wind of this project on my new favorite North Dakota news/entertainment site The Dakotan. They had an amazing eye-catching photo of a silo mural created by Australian Guido van Helten. That's a link to his official website and you can see stunning murals he has created all around the world.

MINOT, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO