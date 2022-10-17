ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Comments / 4

Robert Robinson
3d ago

A good investigative reporter would research as to why Minot is almost 30% higher than the rest of the state, and why Minots over 25% higher than the rest of the nation.

gowatertown.net

North Dakota pipeline leak spilled 714,000 gallons last year

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A wastewater spill from a pipeline break last year in the northwestern North Dakota oil patch was 20 times greater than first reported, the state Department of Environmental Quality said Wednesday. Tallgrass Energy first estimated that nearly 36,000 gallons of produced water was released during...
WATFORD CITY, ND
US 103.3

This North Dakota City To Receive Stunning Silo Murals

Before you wander away assuming it's Fargo, it's not. This will indeed be magical. I caught wind of this project on my new favorite North Dakota news/entertainment site The Dakotan. They had an amazing eye-catching photo of a silo mural created by Australian Guido van Helten. That's a link to his official website and you can see stunning murals he has created all around the world.
MINOT, ND
Hot 97-5

Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow

A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Moose can pose threats in urban areas and on roadways

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moose are massive creatures that from time to time wander into urban areas. Experts say people need to remember never approach a moose and to be wary on the roadways. “Just because you’re in North Dakota doesn’t mean you can’t have a bad interaction...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota Law Enforcement pushing against legalizing recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The list of associations opposed to the legalization of recreational marijuana (Measure 2) continues to grow in the state, with law enforcement associations topping the list. According to a news release from Healthy and Productive North Dakota, the North Dakota Sheriff’s and Deputies Association, the North Dakota Police Chief’s Association, and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Essentia Health first in North Dakota to use next-generation cardiovascular technology

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last month, Essentia Health-Fargo treated their first patient using next-generation cardiovascular technology. It’s Medtronic’s Evolut FX TAVR system, a transcatheter aortic valve-replacement (TAVR) system used to treat aortic stenosis. Essentia Health says the FDA recently approved the Evolut FX TAVR system, which...
FARGO, ND
aarp.org

On Tap In Your Town

While the election will soon be over, the work of those you selected to represent you begins after the new year. Join your local legislators and AARP for a beer and a chat. What’s on your mind? What’s on theirs? Connect over a cold one before they head into session this January. We'll be in Minot, Bismarck, Grand Forks and Fargo.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KFYR-TV

Three North Dakota schools receive new, $100,000 fitness centers

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Three schools in North Dakota received $100,000 fitness centers from the DON’T QUIT Campaign. This is the moment students at Jim Hill Middle School have been waiting for. The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils received hundreds of video submissions from across the state....
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Crews respond to electrical fire at Trinity Hospital in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Fire crews responded to an electrical fire Tuesday afternoon on the third floor of Trinity Hospital, but were able to promptly knock the fire down, according to city of Minot officials. The city posted on social media that the hospital remained open through the...
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota company awarded $114M to supercharge U.S. battery manufacturing

N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new battery component processing and manufacturing facility is coming to Mercer County and will receive $114 million to help North Dakota expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse. The Biden Administration Wednesday announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure...
MERCER COUNTY, ND
KELOLAND TV

6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested

(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
BARNESVILLE, MN

