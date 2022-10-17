Read full article on original website
Robert Robinson
3d ago
A good investigative reporter would research as to why Minot is almost 30% higher than the rest of the state, and why Minots over 25% higher than the rest of the nation.
2
gowatertown.net
North Dakota pipeline leak spilled 714,000 gallons last year
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A wastewater spill from a pipeline break last year in the northwestern North Dakota oil patch was 20 times greater than first reported, the state Department of Environmental Quality said Wednesday. Tallgrass Energy first estimated that nearly 36,000 gallons of produced water was released during...
This North Dakota City To Receive Stunning Silo Murals
Before you wander away assuming it's Fargo, it's not. This will indeed be magical. I caught wind of this project on my new favorite North Dakota news/entertainment site The Dakotan. They had an amazing eye-catching photo of a silo mural created by Australian Guido van Helten. That's a link to his official website and you can see stunning murals he has created all around the world.
Winter is coming: Warm days coming to an end in North Dakota
That brought several golfers to Riverwood to get in one more round before the course closes for the season.
July 2021 pipeline break leaked 714,000 gallons, not 36,000
Tallgrass Energy first estimated that nearly 36,000 gallons of produced water was released during the spill. The company now says the volume was actually closer to 714,000 gallons.
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
Moose can pose threats in urban areas and on roadways
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moose are massive creatures that from time to time wander into urban areas. Experts say people need to remember never approach a moose and to be wary on the roadways. “Just because you’re in North Dakota doesn’t mean you can’t have a bad interaction...
KFYR-TV
Opioid program at NDSU increasing efforts to save lives across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fight against the opioid epidemic has gotten a heavy investment after the One Program, an opioid and Naloxone education program started at NDSU, received $632,000 from the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services. There are two big measures in place, from...
The Most Romantic Restaurant in South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls
There's always something special and romantic about date nights no matter if you have been dating someone for just a month or for years. Date nights are opportunities to grow closer to your partner and to simply enjoy each other. There are numerous romantic date night restaurants around the Sioux...
North Dakota Law Enforcement pushing against legalizing recreational marijuana
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The list of associations opposed to the legalization of recreational marijuana (Measure 2) continues to grow in the state, with law enforcement associations topping the list. According to a news release from Healthy and Productive North Dakota, the North Dakota Sheriff’s and Deputies Association, the North Dakota Police Chief’s Association, and […]
valleynewslive.com
Essentia Health first in North Dakota to use next-generation cardiovascular technology
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last month, Essentia Health-Fargo treated their first patient using next-generation cardiovascular technology. It’s Medtronic’s Evolut FX TAVR system, a transcatheter aortic valve-replacement (TAVR) system used to treat aortic stenosis. Essentia Health says the FDA recently approved the Evolut FX TAVR system, which...
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
aarp.org
On Tap In Your Town
While the election will soon be over, the work of those you selected to represent you begins after the new year. Join your local legislators and AARP for a beer and a chat. What’s on your mind? What’s on theirs? Connect over a cold one before they head into session this January. We'll be in Minot, Bismarck, Grand Forks and Fargo.
After A 2 Year Absence The CP Holiday Train Is Coming To NoDak
After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual voyage across North Dakota. Not only will the train emit beautiful beams of Christmas lights, but it will make stops along the way in North Dakota for a concert performance.
Montana Says “Pow, Brah” With 20 Inches of Snow Possible By Sunday
Well that escalated quickly. Nobody ever said Montana weather was boring. Some mountains in southwest Montana may get hammered this weekend with 10 to 20 inches of snow piling up by Sunday afternoon. All of this happening in a drastic turn from the seemingly endless days of gorgeous, warm fall...
KFYR-TV
Three North Dakota schools receive new, $100,000 fitness centers
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Three schools in North Dakota received $100,000 fitness centers from the DON’T QUIT Campaign. This is the moment students at Jim Hill Middle School have been waiting for. The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils received hundreds of video submissions from across the state....
KFYR-TV
Crews respond to electrical fire at Trinity Hospital in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Fire crews responded to an electrical fire Tuesday afternoon on the third floor of Trinity Hospital, but were able to promptly knock the fire down, according to city of Minot officials. The city posted on social media that the hospital remained open through the...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota company awarded $114M to supercharge U.S. battery manufacturing
N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new battery component processing and manufacturing facility is coming to Mercer County and will receive $114 million to help North Dakota expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse. The Biden Administration Wednesday announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure...
KELOLAND TV
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
