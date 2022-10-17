ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Wasatch Forensic Nurses provide abuse, assault survivors with vital care

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Wasatch Forensic Nurses (WFN) is a non-profit organization of a mobile team of forensic nurse examiners that provide interpersonal violence exams (IPV) to victims of Domestic Violence. The agency recently received grant funds to offer these exams to victims throughout Salt Lake, Utah, Summit and Wasatch Counties. Wasatch Forensic Nurses is the largest Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) team in Utah.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man accused of breaking into house via dog door

HOOPER, Utah — After being arrested on suspicion of stalking, a Hooper man was released and allegedly harassed his ex and his mother. 32-year-old Denny Job was previously arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, on third-degree felony stalking charges. The charges were filed by his ex-girlfriend. Just 13 days later...
HOOPER, UT
KSLTV

Four teens attack man leaving him unconscious

SANDY, Utah — Four Sandy teenagers are facing felony assault charges after attacking a man in a park. It happened Monday around noon at Dewey Bluth Park which is at 170 East Sego Lily Drive. Police say video posted to social media by those on scene, shows the boys attacking the man in his 50s until he was unconscious.
SANDY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Four teens arrested after attacking man in Sandy park

SANDY, Utah — Four teenage boys are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted an adult man in a Sandy park. The teens, although not identified, were booked into police custody on aggravated assault charges. Disturbing video sent to FOX 13 News by a Canyons School District parent shows the...
SANDY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy