Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut CaveSara BLouisville, KY
CBP Seized Nearly 1,100 Fake IDs at the Louisville AirportAmarie M.Louisville, KY
World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus is in Louisville for Two WeeksAmarie M.Louisville, KY
leoweekly.com
See ‘Creepy Things’ at Idlewild Butterfly Farm This Month
For the next two Saturdays (Oct. 22 and 29), anyone interested in seeing some creepy-crawlies this Halloween can visit the Idlewild Butterfly Farm. Located at 1100 Logan St., Idlewild Butterfly Farm teaches sustainable and eco-friendly practices to the community such as the pest control benefits of planting a butterfly garden. The staff of entomologists also breed and raise Kentucky native butterflies and other insects.
leoweekly.com
Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour Returns For 45th Year, Dec. 3-4
The Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour will return for its 45th year, showcasing some of Old Louisville’s most stunning mansions dressed in their holiday finest. Taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3rd, and Sunday, Dec. 4th, the Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour will highlight the rich and diverse history of historic Old Louisville during the festive season. Most notably, the 2022 tour will showcase two mansions on South Third Street that have not been open to the public in decades. The nine participating mansions this year include:
WLKY.com
Walk-up donut shop opening in Louisville this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walking up to a window and getting donuts will soon be a reality in Louisville. New Albany-based Honey Crème Donut Shop will be putting down roots in downtown Louisville this Friday. The new location is opening up at 651 South 4th Street close to The...
You Could Win Last-Minute Tickets to See Luke Combs in Louisville, KY
I suppose my next statement is arguable, but I will stand by it. Luke Combs is coming to the KFC Yum! Center this weekend for back-to-back shows in Louisville and I think it's, without a shadow of a doubt, THE concert event of the year here in Kentucky. And, yes!...
leoweekly.com
Jack Harlow Is Bringing Another ‘No Place Like Home’ Show To Louisville This December
Louisville native and hip-hop wunderkind Jack Harlow is, for the second consecutive December, doing something special in his hometown and labeling the event, “No Place Like Home.”. In 2021, Harlow did five nights at five different iconic Louisville venues — one being as small as an approximate 400-person capacity...
foodanddine.com
Correction: Ada’s Kitchen and Catering is OPEN downtown for homestyle cooking
We made two embarrassing mistakes in the current print edition of Food & Dining Magazine (#75; Fall 2022), so kindly permit us to correct these errors. Here is what we wrote in our “Comings and Goings” column about Ada’s Kitchen and Catering. For a half-century Ada Smith...
wdrb.com
Enjoy traditional southern meals at this week's Be Our Guest: The Whistle Stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at The Whistle Stop. The historic restaurant in Glendale serves up traditional southern meals. Enjoy classic dishes like the fried chicken and okra with green beans or spice things up with the restaurant's new menu items like the ribeye sandwich with fries or shrimp and grits with country ham.
wdrb.com
Vernardos Circus set to open this week on downtown Louisville waterfront
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Step right up: The Vernardos Circus is back on Louisville's waterfront. The circus began setting up its big top Tuesday morning near the base of the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park. This is the third year the circus has made a stop in Louisville, and...
leoweekly.com
Locust Grove And Kentucky Shakespeare Revive Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein”
“I am malicious because I am miserable. Am I not shunned and hated by all mankind? You my creator, would tear me to pieces, and triumph; remember that. And tell me why I should pity man more than he pities me?” -from page 131 of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein”
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10 (10/17)
If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, head to Waterfront Park for some AcroYoga hosted by AcroYoga Louisville. This AcroJam is a freestyle playground for all levels to come and enjoy AcroYoga with an incredible view. Gravely Brewing Co. Free | 7-9 p.m. Shake off the cobwebs...
Register Here to Win Tickets to See KY Native Jack Harlow in Concert in Louisville
Judy Garland famously said it in The Wizard of Oz, and Jack Harlow knows those five little words are true - "there's no place like home." The young rapper, singer, and songwriter is a native of Louisville, Kentucky, and he just announced a special one-night-only concert in his hometown. Keep reading to find out how to win tickets.
leoweekly.com
124 Works Of Art Nouveau Master Alphonse Mucha To Be Shown At Speed Museum
The Speed Museum will open a new exhibit on Friday, October 21 celebrating quintessential Art Nouveau artist, Alphonse Mucha. Mucha’s work is synonymous with the art movement and “turn-of-the-20th-century” Paris. The “Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau Visionary” show will bring the artist to Louisville showcasing 124 pieces of...
leoweekly.com
9 Hiking Trails In Oldham County Worth The Trip
You might want to wait for a break in this cold spell, but fall is usually the perfect time to be outside hiking. And Oldham County, just outside of the Louisville city limits, has a few great options for you. This is great for those of you wanting to get...
'He's not mischievous': Ghost in haunted candy shop connects owner with town's past
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Southern Indiana business owner started working her dream job in 2020 when she opened a candy shop. She hired her daughter to help out around the New Albany Sugar Shoppe, but didn't realize a third set of helping hands came with the building. A...
Louisville.com
Alana’s Louisville (10/19/2022)
“I’ve lived in a lot of different neighborhoods — from downtown to Buechel to Breckenridge Estates.”. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky
Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
leoweekly.com
LEO Weekly is Hiring a Digital Content Editor!
LEO Weekly is hiring a Digital Content Editor to lead the publication’s online coverage. The Digital Content Editor will develop and maintain the publication’s digital presence, including daily articles, feature stories, slideshows, event listings, and social media posts, with special attention to driving increased traffic and brand visibility. Responsibilities include writing blog posts, creating slideshows, analyzing data and responding appropriately, and overseeing the publication’s social media presence. A successful Digital Content Editor will combine their tech savvy with a passion to create and share meaningful material.
wdrb.com
Gas station near downtown Louisville offers $2.07 a gallon for limited time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in cars were lined up Thursday on Broadway near downtown Louisville in hopes of an inexpensive fill up. Boone's Shell gas station on East Broadway dropped the price of gas to $2.07 a gallon for an hour and a half, $1.76 cheaper than the state average for a gallon of gas.
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
thedigestonline.com
The Best Candy You’ve Never Heard Of
One of America’s greatest confections has flown largely under the radar outside of its home state of Kentucky. The Modjeska was created in Louisville in the 1880s by Anton Busath to honor actress Helena Modjeska, who was performing in the city for the US debut of A Doll’s House. Flattered, the Shakespearean talent not only granted permission to use her name but even gifted Busath an autographed portrait to hang in his candy shop. The Modjeska was instantly loved— but what exactly is it?
