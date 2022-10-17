Read full article on original website
mainstreetclarksville.com
The Highlands could bring high-priced apartments to Clarksville's Rossview Road
The Clarksville City Council is considering a rezoning request from applicant George R. Fleming that would place 326 high-end apartments on the corner of Rossview Road and Warfield Boulevard behind the Shell Sudden Service gas station. The rezoning request was discussed during the executive session of the council Sept. 29,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ascend Elements breaks ground on electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Christian County
HOPKINSVILLE, KY — Local and state leaders, along with officials from Ascend Elements Inc., broke ground Thursday on what will be the largest facility of a company that recycles old lithium-ion batteries into sustainable battery materials. The new facility, called Apex 1, is being built in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. It's...
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
wnky.com
Bypass section closed due to water main break
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A section of U.S. 31-W Bypass may be closed for several hours pending a repair. Just after 3 p.m., Bowling Green Municipal Utilities stated the road portion closed due to a water main break. The section affected includes the southbound lane at the 500 block of the Bypass in front of Warren County Water District.
whopam.com
Golden Alert remains in effect for missing woman last seen in Hopkinsville
A Golden Alert has been issued for a Monticello woman who was last seen in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says 45-year old Amy Marie Green was last seen September 18 at Pennyroyal Center Genesis West on Burley Avenue. She is a white female with brown hair and she has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.
wkdzradio.com
TVA’s Bradley Highlights Annual Industrial Appreciation Luncheon
Officials with the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council held their annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Bruce in Hopkinsville. Alongside its signature sponsor, the Tennessee Valley Authority, came guest speaker John Bradley — who serves TVA as its senior vice president of economic development. Certainly TVA...
clarksvillenow.com
TIF applications OK’d for Riverview Square in downtown Clarksville, 2024 opening expected
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Another step helping to revitalize downtown was taken this week when the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) approved tax increment financing (TIF) for two projects in the Turnbridge Redevelopment District. The Turnbridge Redevelopment District was approved by city and county leaders a few...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV driven by 77-year-old Bettie Williams was westbound when she lost control of the vehicle while she was turning the heat on and hit a utility pole.
wcluradio.com
Interstate traffic congested near Oakland due to incident
OAKLAND — A motor vehicle incident is causing major traffic congestion along the southbound lanes of Interstate 65. Officials are on scene of an incident involving a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene said one vehicle had been on fire. The southbound lanes are impeded with heavy traffic as of...
WBKO
Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed...
wkdzradio.com
CCPS Approves Revised Substitute Bus Driver Salary, Rotary Teacher Programs
Even in retirement, school administrators like to sit out their mandatory hiatus — only to return and work part-time for a campus they love and enjoy. During Thursday evening’s Christian County Public Schools board meeting, officials unanimously approved an incentive to make returns more likely, by revising the 2022-23 and onward schedule for substitute bus driver salary schedule.
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged After High-Speed Pursuit In Christian County
A man and woman were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit on Cox Mill Road in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Quarles says he attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Joseph Tyree on Eagle Way after he nearly missed hitting his cruiser.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With DUI After Hopkinsville Crash
A Hopkinsville man was found unresponsive after a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 22-year-old Caleb Sims was eastbound when it hit a truck driven by Allen Jackson in front of Sims that was stopped at the intersection.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Dollar General Robbery
A Hopkinsville man was charged with robbery after threatening an employee at Dollar General on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Edward Gilstrap entered the store and took multiple items and when questioned by the employee before leaving the store he told her he had a knife and he would cut her.
wkdzradio.com
Burglary Suspect Answers Phone Inside Of Business
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary after he answered the phone inside of the closed business Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to Walnut Street for an alarm and while going to the call they were told someone answered the phone inside the business and stated they didn’t know how they got inside but they were running from a pig.
Spring water goes unused as some parts of Tennessee experience water supply strain
The owner of the Bennett Hill Springs said the state should use his spring water to ease the water supply strain caused by dry conditions and rapid growth in parts of Tennessee.
WSMV
Clarksville police reopen road after working situation
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd Central vs Logan County in 13th District Championship
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels and the Logan County Lady Cougars met in the 13th District volleyball championship match Tuesday night at Russellville High School. YSE was there for the match and got these pics. Take a look. Todd Central vs Logan County in 13th District Championship.
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Riverside Drive reopened, CPD reaches peaceful resolution with person on bridge
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Motorists are asked to avoid Riverside Drive as Clarksville Police work to resolve a situation involving a person having a mental health crisis. The Clarksville Police Department said they are attempting to negotiate with an individual who is experiencing a mental health crisis on...
