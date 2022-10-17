This message to all faculty, staff, and OPS has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff. As an employee of Florida State University, enrollment in a voluntary 403(b) plan can be a key component of your retirement savings. Starting in January 2023, FSU will offer the 403(b) product through three vendors: TIAA, Corebridge Financial (AIG), and Voya, with TIAA serving as the Lead Recordkeeper. Each vendor offers a variety of investments, which will be monitored by our independent fiduciary advisory firm, CAPTRUST, which specializes in higher education 403(b) plans.

2 DAYS AGO