FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fsu.edu
College of Social Work celebrates distinguished graduates and scholarship recipients
The Florida State University College of Social Work honored five distinguished graduates plus its 2021-2022 student scholars at its 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award and Student Scholarship dinner last week. The college awarded more than $168,000 in scholarships in 2021-2022 to support undergraduate- and graduate-level social work students with interests in...
fsu.edu
FSU center awarded grant to improve rural community health and resilience related to opioid use
A $1.3 million grant will fund a Florida State University College of Social Work project that aims to combat the opioid epidemic across eight southeastern states. The two-year grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will go to FSU’s Center for the Study and Promotion of Communities, Families and Children (CFC Center) and will target youths in 168 rural counties across Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.
fsu.edu
FSU and Tallahassee Women Wednesdays partner to celebrate National Women in Entrepreneurship Week
Florida State University’s Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship (JMC) has partnered with Tallahassee Women Wednesdays to host an afternoon of networking and a robust panel discussion to celebrate National Women in Entrepreneurship Week. This event is organized by the FSU Women in Entrepreneurship, a recognized student organization. Students, faculty...
fsu.edu
Town Halls - 403(b) Savings Plans Project
This message to all faculty, staff, and OPS has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff. As an employee of Florida State University, enrollment in a voluntary 403(b) plan can be a key component of your retirement savings. Starting in January 2023, FSU will offer the 403(b) product through three vendors: TIAA, Corebridge Financial (AIG), and Voya, with TIAA serving as the Lead Recordkeeper. Each vendor offers a variety of investments, which will be monitored by our independent fiduciary advisory firm, CAPTRUST, which specializes in higher education 403(b) plans.
