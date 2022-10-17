ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Center Square

Oklahoma will not add COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for schools

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma will not add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of shots required for children before they attend school, state officials said Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is adding a recommendation that the vaccine be added to children and adult immunization schedules, according to a CDC news release. The agency will release the updated guidance in 2023.
okcfox.com

Wellness Wednesday: New subvariants of Omicron raising concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- New subvariants of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 are appearing around the country and here in Oklahoma. According to Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health, they appear to be even more contagious. "We have new variants that are circulating in Oklahoma and they are rapidly taking...
KOCO

Oklahoma pediatricians see huge demand for appointments

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma pediatricians see a huge demand for appointments. If you call your doctor’s office to make an appointment for your children, it may be pretty hard to get them in. "Doctor's offices, PA's offices, and nurse practitioners are just getting overwhelmed with calls and visits,"...
KOCO

Interim study looks at underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — An interim study is looking at the underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma. The effort was led by a Democrat and a Republican. The lawmakers behind the study said that because it is bipartisan, they have a hope that any legislation that could come from it would have a better chance of making its way through the Capitol.
okcfox.com

FACT CHECK: Does OK have a higher violent crime rate then NY and CA?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Of the many things said at Tuesday night's gubernatorial debate, one of the most talked about moments was an exchange regarding violent crime in the state. Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister said Oklahoma has a higher violent crime rate than New York and California. It was...
Government Technology

Oklahoma Deploys New Statewide Anonymous Tip Line for K-12

Student safety being their top priority, school districts are increasingly seeking new technological advances to protect kids. Some have launched pilot programs driven by data while others are using physical systems like badges and panic buttons, and security companies are stressing the need for more safety monitoring or updating standards. Following in the footsteps of Florida and Hawaii, the state of Oklahoma has now contracted Rave Mobile Safety, which makes apps to help secure campuses through tip lines and emergency notifications, to run its anonymous tip program at K-12 schools statewide.
KOCO

Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
KOCO

Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
okcfox.com

Gov. Stitt appoints new executive director of Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Governor Stitt has appointed Adria Berry to serve as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. “For over a year Adria Berry has been leading Oklahoma’s efforts to enforce our laws and crack down on the marijuana black market,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Now that OMMA is becoming a stand-alone agency, I am pleased to officially appoint Adria as executive director and have full confidence in her continued leadership and dedication to get the medical marijuana industry under control and keep our communities safe.”
