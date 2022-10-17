Read full article on original website
Oklahoma will not add COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for schools
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma will not add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of shots required for children before they attend school, state officials said Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is adding a recommendation that the vaccine be added to children and adult immunization schedules, according to a CDC news release. The agency will release the updated guidance in 2023.
okcfox.com
Wellness Wednesday: New subvariants of Omicron raising concerns
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- New subvariants of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 are appearing around the country and here in Oklahoma. According to Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health, they appear to be even more contagious. "We have new variants that are circulating in Oklahoma and they are rapidly taking...
KOCO
Oklahoma pediatricians see huge demand for appointments
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma pediatricians see a huge demand for appointments. If you call your doctor’s office to make an appointment for your children, it may be pretty hard to get them in. "Doctor's offices, PA's offices, and nurse practitioners are just getting overwhelmed with calls and visits,"...
KOCO
Interim study looks at underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — An interim study is looking at the underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma. The effort was led by a Democrat and a Republican. The lawmakers behind the study said that because it is bipartisan, they have a hope that any legislation that could come from it would have a better chance of making its way through the Capitol.
okcfox.com
FACT CHECK: Does OK have a higher violent crime rate then NY and CA?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Of the many things said at Tuesday night's gubernatorial debate, one of the most talked about moments was an exchange regarding violent crime in the state. Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister said Oklahoma has a higher violent crime rate than New York and California. It was...
Covert contamination: When organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in Oklahoma data from the EPA.
Government Technology
Oklahoma Deploys New Statewide Anonymous Tip Line for K-12
Student safety being their top priority, school districts are increasingly seeking new technological advances to protect kids. Some have launched pilot programs driven by data while others are using physical systems like badges and panic buttons, and security companies are stressing the need for more safety monitoring or updating standards. Following in the footsteps of Florida and Hawaii, the state of Oklahoma has now contracted Rave Mobile Safety, which makes apps to help secure campuses through tip lines and emergency notifications, to run its anonymous tip program at K-12 schools statewide.
okcfox.com
Pa. Senate candidate Fetterman in good health, recovering well from stroke, doctor says
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is recovering well from a stroke he suffered earlier this year, according to his primary care physician. Dr. Clifford Chen of UPMC in Duquesne released a detailed medical report based on his examination. The report is the latest medical...
Most Oklahoma counties are ‘maternity care deserts’
Maternity care deserts cover the state of Oklahoma.
kgou.org
When Oklahoma voters choose a governor in November, they’ll be voting on the future of SoonerCare
The contentious governor’s race includes plenty of hyper-partisan issues. But StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney reports, one of the candidates’ major disagreements doesn’t fall along party lines. The winner will decide what health care looks like for more than one million Oklahomans. Catherine talks with StateImpact editor Logan Layden.
KOCO
Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
KOCO
Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
OKC home health company agrees to pay $22.9M to settle federal False Claims Act and kickback allegations
Carter Healthcare, an Oklahoma company that provides home healthcare through subsidiaries in multiple states, as well as the former CEO and COO agreed to pay $22,948,004 to resolve allegations of Medicare and TRICARE fraud.
okcfox.com
Free morning after pills, pregnancy tests, delivered discreetly for Oklahoma residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. But women all over our state now have discreet access to the so-called "morning after" pill for free. It’s all thanks to a women-focused healthcare company and an anonymous donor. A company...
Gov. Stitt Reaffirms Head Of State Medical Marijuana Authority
Gov. Stitt said the current leader of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will run the agency when it transitions to an independent state agency. Adria Berry has led the agency for the past year, and oversaw the OMMA's "Hard Reset" to catch up on inspections and license compliance. OMMA will...
okcfox.com
Kids who sleep in offices: Oklahoma dealing with shortage of foster families
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Some foster parents say around this time of year, the final school bell isn't exactly a relief for every student. A couple weeks ago, someone posted in a foster care group asking folks to take in more than 20 children, so they wouldn't have to sleep in offices.
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital terminates Medicare Advantage contracts amid financial challenges
Stillwater Medical Center in Oklahoma has ended all in-network contracts with Medicare Advantage plans amid financial challenges at the 117-bed hospital, the Stillwater News Press reported Oct. 14. Humana and BCBS of Oklahoma were notified that their members will no longer receive in-network coverage after Jan. 1, 2023. "BCBSOK is...
Toys R Us revival: Tulsa getting one of just two Oklahoma locations
TULSA, Okla. — Toys R Us is finding new life with in-store locations opening in select Macy’s department stores across the country. The giant toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017, closing all its store locations the next year as a result of declining sales. Macy’s announced its...
State of Oklahoma executes sixth death row inmate in 2022
On Thursday morning, officials say 57-year-old Benjamin Cole was put to death by lethal injection.
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt appoints new executive director of Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Governor Stitt has appointed Adria Berry to serve as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. “For over a year Adria Berry has been leading Oklahoma’s efforts to enforce our laws and crack down on the marijuana black market,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Now that OMMA is becoming a stand-alone agency, I am pleased to officially appoint Adria as executive director and have full confidence in her continued leadership and dedication to get the medical marijuana industry under control and keep our communities safe.”
